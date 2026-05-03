11 Best Dollar General “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Right Now

Shop the best new Dollar General arrivals this week, from garden finds to kids' toys and home decor.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar General doesn’t get nearly enough credit. While everyone’s busy hunting for deals at big-box stores, DG quietly stocks its shelves with a rotating mix of seasonal finds, household basics, and genuinely fun splurges for less than what you’d pay at Target. This week’s new arrivals lean heavily into spring gardening and family fun, with a handful of home décor pieces thrown in for good measure. Ready to plan your next Dollar General run? Here’s what’s worth grabbing before it disappears.

1 MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Food Cafe Series 3

This tiny collectible café set from MGA’s Miniverse line taps into the ultra-popular miniature food trend, letting kids (and adults!) craft and collect pint-sized café items with satisfying detail. Series 3 expands the café universe with new accessories and food items, making it a strong pick for anyone already in the Miniverse rabbit hole. It’s $10.

2 Distressed Pewter Photo Frame 5×7

This 5×7 photo frame has a distressed pewter finish that adds some texture to gallery walls or nightstands without demanding much attention. The worn metallic look works well alongside darker wood tones and muted palettes, but best of all, you’ll pay just $5 for it.

3 Blue and White Ombre Planter Pot

This ombre planter fades from deep blue at the base to white at the rim, giving it a clean, coastal-adjacent feel that pairs well with trailing pothos or a small succulent arrangement. At $3, it’s an easy way to refresh a windowsill or porch staircase without committing to a whole new aesthetic.

4 True Living Outdoors Coated Rubber Garden Gloves

Spending $1 for a solid pair of coated rubber garden gloves is genuinely one of the better deals on this list. They protect against thorns, wet soil, and general garden grime, and at this price, losing one in the yard doesn’t sting.

5 Hartford Large Area Rug 39″ x 54″

The Hartford area rug offers a 39″×54″ footprint in an assortment of colorways, making it versatile enough for entryways, reading nooks, or in front of a kitchen sink. For a rug this size at a discount retailer, $24 is a reasonable ask.

6 Small Glass Watering Bulb Plant Waterer

Glass watering bulbs have become a staple for anyone with houseplants and a habit of forgetting them. This single-count bulb—available in blue, green, and red—slowly releases water into the soil over several days, giving plants a steady drink while you’re away or just distracted. It’s $4.

7 Mattel Jurassic World Yangchuanosaurus Figure 12 in

The 12-inch Yangchuanosaurus from Mattel’s Jurassic World line is a solid choice for dinosaur-obsessed kids who’ve already cycled through the T-Rex and raptor figures and are ready for something a little more obscure. The detail on Mattel’s larger figures holds up well at this scale, and you’ll pay just $15.

8 Super Soft Long Body Animal Plush

Long-body plush animals have a specific, devoted fanbase, and this super soft version delivers on the squishy, oversized appeal that makes them worth gifting or keeping. The assorted styles mean you won’t always know what you’re getting, which is half the fun. It’s $10.

9 Diamond Pattern Planter 6 in

The 6-inch diamond pattern planter has enough geometric structure to work as a standalone decorative piece even without a plant in it. The raised diamond texture gives it visual weight that punches above its $3 price point.

10 Bubble Blower Fan

A battery-powered bubble blower fan is a backyard staple that earns immediate approval from kids the moment it comes out of the bag. It produces a continuous stream of bubbles without any blowing required, making it useful for toddlers who haven’t quite figured out the lung mechanics of a bubble wand yet. It’s $6.

11 American Seed Prefilled Seed Starter Tray 36 Cells

This 36-cell seed starter tray comes prefilled with growing medium, so the setup work is already done. It’s a low-lift entry point for beginner gardeners or a convenient shortcut for experienced ones who’d rather skip the soil-measuring step and get straight to planting. Get your garden going for just $5.