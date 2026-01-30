11 Best New TJ Maxx Home Finds Hitting Shelves This February

These new T.J. Maxx home finds for February include decor, furniture, lighting, and seasonal accents.

It’s gearing up to be an exciting month at T.J. Maxx. The discount store is starting the year off on a great note, especially in the home decor department. This week, I found so many fantastic finds for every room in the house, ranging from seasonal throw pillows and trinket decorations to large, designer furniture pieces. And like most products at the discount store, they’re a steal. Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx home finds hitting shelves this February.

1 This Abstract Wall Art Piece

T.J. Maxx is a great place to shop for wall art. Most of the bougie people I know secretly shop at the discount store for pieces that hang right next to their one-of-a-kind works of art. This BASSETT MIRROR 24×24 Lined Abstract Wall Art, $49.99, is gorgeous, featuring an abstract design, a faux-wood frame, and triangle d-ring attachments for hanging.

2 A Gorgeous Stone Table Lamp

I am a big fan of incorporating unexpected materials into my space. This SIMON BLAKE 16×21 Alabaster Double Pull Table Lamp features a beautiful, expensive-looking stone base, metal accents, and a white lampshade. Get it for $119.99 or pay hundreds more for similar lamps at design stores.

3 A Set of Indoor Planters

Level up your indoor plant game with a set of matching planters. This GALT 3pc Scalloped Soft Floral Indoor Planters Set, $59.99, offers Grandmillennial vibes. Each pot is super elegant looking with scalloped edges, a beautiful floral pattern, and a crackled finish. Each features a drainage hole.

4 This Leopard Statue

T.J. is always reliable for fun little trinket decorations, like this SAGEBROOK HOME 10×6 Leopard Lying Down Statuary Decor. The white and gold statue is just $19.99 and will make a statement on your shelf.

5 These Expensive Looking Throw Pillows

T.J. Maxx is also a go-to resource for interior designers shopping for throw pillows for clients. There are a few reliable brands for well-made, high-end looking designs, including Canaan. This CANAAN Harken Plaid Pillow is handmade but just $39.99. The plaid print is neutral and versatile.

6 Seasonal Sheet Sets

I love that T.J. Maxx has seasonal sheet sets that are so cheap, you don’t mind using them for only a month. This set of CYNTHIA ROWLEY Striped Shamrock Sheet Set starts at $19.99 for a full set and goes up to just $29.99 for a king. Each features a striped shamrock pattern and includes flat and fitted sheets, as well as two pillowcases.

7 A Designer Writing Desk

I love that the discount store even has high-end furniture for less. This ARTERIORS 32x56x28 Marfa Birdseye Maple Wood Writing Desk is stunning and $1,000 less than retail. Get it for $1,699.99 at T.J. It has two drawers and a shelf for storage and is made of beautiful maple wood with a veneered finish.

8 The Cutest Easter Towels I Have Ever Seen

I am ordering a few sets of these ridiculously cute CARO HOME 2pk Bunny Rows Zero Twist Hand Towels to give out as gifts. Each is covered with rows of multi-colored bunnies. The set of two is $14.99 and will add a dash of Easter spirit into your bathroom or kitchen.

9 A Bunny Throw and Matching Headband Set

This Easter-themed set is such a great gift idea. The COTTON TAIL LANE 2pc Claire Bunny Field Throw And Headband Set comes with a super soft, cozy, and colorful throw blanket and matching headband. The set is $16.99.

10 An Aluminum Accent Table

I also loved this HOWARD ELLIOTT 12×20 Aluminum Accent Table. Again, it has a very designer, upscale look and is $70 off retail at $129.99.

11 Marble Trays and Soap Dishes

The website just got in a bunch of matching marble pieces. The INTERNATIONAL BRASS HOUSE Marble Vanity Tray is $24.99, while the matching INTERNATIONAL BRASS HOUSE Marble Soap Dish is $9.99. Both will majorly upgrade your vanity or bathroom countertop.