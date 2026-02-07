7 Best TJ Maxx Decor Finds That Feel Way More Expensive

These TJ Maxx decor finds look designer-level but cost way less than you’d expect.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The truth about T.J. Maxx? It is universally beloved by people of all socio-economic groups. I know super-rich and famous people who love shopping at discount stores, as well as those on tight budgets who are specifically bargain-hunting. One of my favorite things about the home department is that there are so many decorations and home furnishings that look so much more expensive than they actually are. In fact, I know a ton of interior designers who shop for their clients there. What are the best items at the moment? Here are the 7 best T.J. Maxx decor finds that feel way more expensive.

1 An Espresso Martini Throw Pillow

I don’t even drink alcohol, but am obsessed with this PEKING HANDICRAFT 14×14 Espresso Martini Hooked Pillow. All my friends who love the drink definitely need this handmade-looking pillow that is ultra-girly and will spread the drink’s spirit all year round for $16.99.

2 A Chic, Upholstered Nightstand

I love the look of upholstered nightstands, and I have been seeing them everywhere lately. This ENVOGUE Kochi Denim Printed Nighstand Table adds a dash of pattern to your room. It is just $249.99 compared to $400 elsewhere.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 This Iris Wall Art

T.J. Maxx has a lot of great wall art this spring. I love the striped matted look of this STUPELL 16×20 Iris Wall Art piece. The green-and-white background just makes the print pop. Get it for $27.99. If you want to buy a set, there is another iris print that is similar and meant for pairing.

4 This Set of Table Lamps

I love a great set of table lamps. With a blue, textured base and clean white lampshade, this CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 2pk 24in Textured Ceramic Table Lamps Set will add some dimension to your room. Get the set for $139.99 or pay over $100 more retail.

5 A Chinoiserie Stool

Chinoiserie never goes out of style. This GALT 18in Chinoiserie Ceramic Stool features a timeless blue-and-white pattern and can be used as decor or as a small side table. Get it for just $69.99.

6 And, This Bikini Wall Art Piece

I am a big fan of Slim Aarons photography. This STUPELL 14×18 Caramel Colored Bikini Wall Art gives me all the same vibes. I love the tan, caramel color, and how veratile it is. It also makes me excited for summer. Get the fun piece for $16.99.

7 A Jute Pouf Ottoman

I am all about adding different textures to spaces. This JAIPUR LIVING Made In Turkey 20×14 Jute Pouf Ottoman is a great little piece that be used in your bedroom or living room. Get it for $99.99, half off the original retail price.