11 New TJ Maxx Home Finds Selling Out Fast This Week

These new TJ Maxx home finds are selling out fast before spring even starts.

Have you been to T.J. Maxx this month? Even though it’s not officially spring, the discount store and website are filled with spring and summer home finds. From outdoor umbrellas and furniture to floral throw pillows and Easter decor, the new inventory is fresh, fabulous, and here to get you ready for the warmer months ahead. What should you shop for right now before it’s gone? Here are 11 new T.J. Maxx home finds selling out fast this week.

1 A Rattan Trolley

I love rattan and anything that has Serena & Lily vibes. This MADE IN VIETNAM 22×28 Rattan Trolley With Bamboo Woven On The Base is a chic storage option with two tiers of shelving, caster wheels, and three bottle holders. It is made of rattan and bamboo and retails for $59.99.

2 A Two-Tone Wall Portrait Frame Set

If you are ready to put together a gallery wall, this ENCHANTE 2pk 20×24 Matted To 8×10 Two Tone Wall Portrait Frame Set will make it easier. The two frames, ready for your photos or prints, are $44.99.

3 This Adorable Easter Decoration

Bring me all the Easter decorations! There are so many adorable bunny-themed items hitting the stores, including the TOPHAT & TAIL Bunny Sitting On Flower Pot for $16.99. It has a very designer vibe, but is a fraction of the price.

4 Outdoor Throw Pillows

There are so many outdoor throw pillows on the website and in stores. I love this Tommy Bahama 2pk 18×18 Feronia Botanical Engineered Indoor Outdoor Pillows, engineered to withstand outdoor elements. Get it for $19.99.

5 Kitchen Towels

I refresh my kitchen towels seasonally. This WONDER DWELLERY 4pk Woven Kitchen Towels set is $12.99, averaging about $3 each, and each is bright and cheery.

6 A Shabby Chic Floral Fleece Blanket

T.J. Maxx has so many throw blankets, too. This Shabby Chic THE FARMHOUSE BY RACHEL ASHWELL Floral Fleece Blanket is $29.99, a pretty and farmhouse-feeling floral blanket that is super cozy for early spring.

7 Cabbage Shaped Placemats

I love this NEW YORK BOTANICAL GARDEN Set Of 4 Cabbage Shaped Placemats, $14.99. The scalloped edges and cabbage motif are so fun for spring.

8 Swivel Round Back Accent Chairs

Looking for some cozy chairs for your living spaces? This SAGEBROOK HOME Swivel Round Back Accent Chair features faux fur upholstery, a round back, and a swivel base. It feels very Restoration Hardware to me, but costs just $49.99.

9 Laura Ashley Rabbits

T.J. Maxx is such a great resource for all things Laura Ashley. I love the new Easter collection, including this LAURA ASHLEY Fabric Rabbit. Get the textured, floral-patterned decoration for $16.99.

10 This Expensive Looking Armchair

T.J. Maxx has so many great furniture pieces, including this MOES HOME COLLECTION Amira Accent Chair With Bun Wood Feet. It seriously looks like something from Pottery Barn or Ballard Designs, but for a fraction of the price. Get it for $649.99.

11 And, Lots of Pretty Table Lamps

There are also a ton of great new table and floor lamps at T.J. Maxx. One of my favorites is this SIMON BLAKE 27in Textured Ceramic Table Lamp, $79.99. I love the scalloped blue and white design.