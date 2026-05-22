Shop 11 new Costco summer home finds, from Disney doormats to solar LED address signs.

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Have you been to your local Costco recently? The warehouse is filling up with fabulous summer finds for your home, from amazingly priced sets of outdoor furniture to decorative accents, pool and water toys, and more. And, like most items at Costco, they are all reasonably priced. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Costco summer home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 An Amazing Outdoor Patio Set

Costco Buys shared about a great deal on a Hendredon Furniture Annalise 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set, saying that “if you have been looking for a backyard upgrade that actually looks and performs like a high-end set, this is it! Henredon is a premium furniture brand and getting a set like this at Costco for $1,899.99 is genuinely one of the best outdoor furniture values I have seen! Every single detail on this set is built to last and built to impress! You get a rust-resistant powder-coated aluminum frame, all-weather hand-woven resin wicker detailing that adds so much texture and character, and the cushions are covered in Sunbrella fabric which is resistant to stains, mildew, chlorine, and fading so your outdoor space stays looking incredible no matter what the season throws at it! And can we talk about the swivel chairs for a second?! Both accent chairs have a full 360-degree swivel so you can always stay part of the conversation no matter where you are sitting, which is such a thoughtful feature that you do not always see at this price point! Find the Henredon Annalise 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set at @costco in store and on Costco.com! A furniture cover is also included, making this an even better value for $1,899.99!” they wrote.

2 The Viral 5 Digit LED Address Sign

Costco Chika is one of the many Costco influencers who shared about one of the most popular new home items. “Costco now has the sleek black Arctica Bowen Solar LED Address Wall Light with adjustable lighting + automatic dusk to dawn sensors. Stylish and functional… these are giving curb appeal goals! Run before they’re gone,” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A Basketball Hoop and Trampoline

Costco Chika shared about some fun new toys for your yard. “Summer just got WAY more fun ☀️🏀💥 This jumbo rectangular trampoline brings the whole backyard to life! With a built in basketball hoop, huge 132 sq. ft. jumping space, and up to 1500 lb weight capacity, this is family fun on another level. Backyard memories are calling… who’s ready to jump?” they captioned the post.

4 Spiral Topiaries

Costco Chika shared about some gorgeous faux plants. “These 4ft Spiral Topiaries just landed at Costco and they are FULL 😍✨UV resistant, gorgeous, and instantly make your front porch, patio, or entryway look elevated without the maintenance. RUN before the garden lovers clear these out,” they wrote.

5 The New Blackstone Kit

Costco Wonders is one of the many influencers who shared about the new Blackstone kit. “Costco just dropped one of the best grilling accessories at the warehouse with this Blackstone 16-piece kit and it’s the kind of setup that makes outdoor cooking way easier. You get spatulas, squeeze bottles, scrapers, and all the essentials in one pack so you’re ready for burgers, breakfast, and hibachi-style meals,” they wrote.

6 A Giant Lily Pad

“Costco just dropped one of the ultimate summer finds at the warehouse with this Aqua Lily Pad and it’s the kind of thing that instantly becomes the main attraction at the lake. It’s huge, lightweight, and gives everyone a floating space to relax, swim, or hang out all day,” Costco Wonders shared about the pool or lake item.

7 A Rack and Bins to Get Organized

Costco New Deals shared about a must-buy for anyone who is trying to get their garage or basement organized. “It’s back at Costco 20 bin rack! It’s also available online 😲 let me know if you want the link!” they shared about the popular item that was a hit with shoppers last summer.

8 New Dog Beds

Costco Chika shared about some new Kirkland Signature dog beds. “These NEW soft, cozy, luxury aesthetic pet beds just landed at Costco and YES… they have a zipper cover so you can actually wash them 👏🏼 Pet parents RUN because these are giving designer vibes without the designer price. Your fur baby deserves this level of comfort,” they wrote.

9 A Kohler Sink Set

Costco Wonders shared about a new sink set. “Costco just dropped a serious kitchen upgrade at the warehouse with this KOHLER Provo sink kit now $319.99, $80 off, and it’s the kind of deal that completely changes the look of your kitchen. You get the sink, faucet, and accessories all in one setup without paying contractor showroom prices. Share with a friend who’s remodeling their kitchen,” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Acacia Wood Countertops

“POV: your Pinterest dream home just got easier 😍 These gorgeous unfinished acacia butcher table tops are now at Costco and they’re perfect for kitchen islands, custom desks, laundry rooms, coffee bars, and so much more. The smooth wood finish is STUNNING,” Costco Chika shared.

11 Disney Welcome Mats

Costco Savvy shared about Disney welcome mats. “Disney fans, look what just showed up at Costco! 👀✨ These heavy-duty Disney welcome mats come in 2 designs and are non-slip for indoor or outdoor use. Perfect for a front porch or entryway!” they wrote.