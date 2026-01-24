11 Best New Marshalls Valentine’s Day Gifts

Marshalls shoppers are grabbing books, blankets, jewelry, and designer fragrances.

Roses are red, violets are blue, Valentine’s Day gifts have hit Marshalls, and there is much new! If you haven’t gotten gifts for all the loves of your life, the discount store has so many options. From beautiful coffee table books and throw blankets to designer fragrances and jewelry, all at affordable price points, there are lots of items in stock that will help express your feelings. What are people buying? Here are 11 Marshalls Valentine’s Day gifts shoppers are stocking up on.

1 Cookbooks and Coffee Table Books

I think books always make the best gifts, especially if you thoughtfully pick them out for the recipient. If you are shopping for a chef, a beautiful cookbook, like this SIMON & SCHUSTER Sweet The Secret To The Best Desserts Cookbook, $24.99, is a great option. And, if they love flowers, get them the RIZZOLI French Blooms Book, $19.99.

2 A Heart Throw Blanket

My Marshalls store has tons of heart-decorated throw blankets in stock, including this ENVOGUE Heart Trellis Chenille Jacquard Fringe Throw. Get it for $29.99.



3 An Owala Water Bottle

If you are shopping for a young Valentine or a mom who always has a water bottle with her, Marshalls has a bunch of new OWALA 40oz Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler. They are a steal at the discount store: $24.99, $15 under retail.

4 Designer Fragrance

Before you ever pay full price for perfume at department stores, check out Marshalls first. The store has a sneaky selection of designer fragrances, like this bottle CHLOE 3.3oz Intense Eau De Parfum for $99.99, which usually retails for $190.

5 Shower Steamers

Shopping for someone who doesn’t take baths but still likes to feel pampered? This NATURE LOVE 8ct Lavender And Eucalyptus Shower Steamers set is $7.99.

6 A Luxury Scrabble Set

If Scrabble is their go-to game, treat them to a luxury set. The BROUK AND CO Scrabble Set In Decorative Carrying Case comes with the word-making game and a case to carry it in.

7 Beautiful Bling for Under $20

You don’t have to spend a fortune to gift your Valentine some beautiful bling. This SHIVAM 14kt Gold Plated Petite Lab Grown Ruby Ring will help you show your feelings and make their finger gorgeous for just $19.99.

8 Floral Pajamas

There are so many gorgeous pajama sets at Marshalls that make great Valentine’s Day gifts. I love this N NATORI Empress Printed Satin Top And Pants Pajama Set, which looks luxurious and high-end. Get it for $39.99, half off the retail price of $80 and up.

9 A Crrabtree & Evelyn Set

There are also lots of body and hand care sets, including this CRABTREE & EVELYN 3pc set, which includes Hand Wash, Hand Lotion, and Hand Cream. Get it for $12.99.

10 Heart Shaped Earrings

I love these fun and playful BETSEY JOHNSON Open Heart Hoop Earrings, $12.99, which make a great gift for a teen or tween who is just getting into jewelry.

11 Byredo Parfum

Byredo is one of those super-luxury brands I can’t believe you can get at Marshalls. I found BYREDO 3.3oz Eleventh Hour Eau De Parfum for just $199.99, which is currently selling for $330 everywhere else,