7 New Marshalls Home Finds That Look Designer for Less

I am obsessed with finding designer deals and dupes at discount stores. Currently, Marshalls is really killing it in this category. In addition to all the fantastic in-store finds I have come across this year, there are even more scores to be had online. This includes furniture, bedding, lamps, and even home fragrance. What should you shop for right now, instead of paying top dollar at regular retail stores for designer goods? Here are 7 Marshalls home finds that look designer for less.

1 This Gorgeous Accent Chair

There are a few furniture and home goods brands you can rely on in terms of value. Lillian August is one of them. Many of the line’s items are Serena & Lily looks for less, and shoppers swear they are made just as well as designer brands that are triple the price. I love this LILLIAN AUGUST 19×31 Vail Accent Chair With Gathered Skirt, $249.99. The skirted, cushioned seat and back, pleated detail chair will dress up your dining table or any other space.

2 And, This Gorgeous Bedding Set

I am also obsessed with this LILLIAN AUGUST FRENCH FARMHOUSE Gauze And Fleece Love Bird Blanket. The pattern is gorgeous and romantic and the material is incredibly soft and luxurious feeling. Get the full/queen-sized blanket for just $39.99.

3 Faux Fur Pillows

Throw pillows are something that Marshalls does right. This set of two RACHEL ZOE 20×20 Koda Solid Faux Fur Pillows are actually on clearance for $22, or $11 each.

4 Sand and Fog Home Fragrance Set

Most design experts maintain that the smell of your space is almost as important as its look. Some of the most memorable hotels, stores, and homes have signature designer scents. This SAND AND FOG 3pc Coastal Collection Linen Spray And Diffuser Oils Set is just $9.99 and will help you get your home smelling great all over.

5 A Gorgeous Rolling Chair

I also love this SOLE 23×29 Kylie Rolling Caster Wheel Anywhere Chair. It looks like something you would find at a high-end design store, such as Design Within Reach, priced at thousands of dollars. But, at Marshalls, it is just $149.99.

6 These Twin Lamps

Matching lamps are a trademark style choice of interior designer done homes. I love this set of LILLIAN AUGUST 18in Rechargeable Brass-Plated Table Lamps With Rattan Shade, which can be placed anywhere and moved easily. Get the set for $59.99.

7 And, These William Morris Hand Towels

Dress up your half-bathroom with designer style. This set of MORRIS & CO. Hyacinth Hand Towels looks very elegant and will impress guests without breaking the bank. The two towels cost $14.99, but look so bougie.