Shoppers are spotting beautiful new Marshalls finds hitting shelves just in time for January.

Have you been to Marshalls this year? I stopped by my local store over the weekend and was delighted to find that most of the Christmas items were already cleared out, making way for many fresh finds. Like other discount stores, Marshalls is going all-in on Valentine’s Day this year, offering a wide range of decor and gifts. There are also amazing furniture pieces, bedding must-buys, and lighting fixtures to spruce up your home in 2026. Here are the 11 best Marshalls new arrivals hitting shelves this January.

1 This Gorgeous William Morris Comforter Set

William Morris is an interior design brand endorsed by some of the most luxurious-looking patterns on the planet. This WILLIAM MORRIS 3pc Artichoke Summer Comforter Set is priced at $89.00 for a queen set and $99.99 for a king set. Each comes with a comforter and two shams in a pretty and upscale print that is perfect for spring and summer.

2 These Designer Light Sconces

Occasionally, I will find serious designer light fixtures at stores like Marshalls. Visual Comfort is another go-to brand for interior designers, so I was surprised to find this VISUAL COMFORT 18in Openwork Medium Sconce With Frosted Glass Shade for just $299.99. If you know, you know. The same light will cost $699 at other stores.

3 So Many Fabulous Valentine’s Day Throw Pillows

Marshalls is bringing the love-inspired decor in a big way this Valentine’s Day. I love heart-shaped and printed throw pillows and blankets, such as this VALERIE & AMELIA 16 in Gingham Heart Ruffle Pillow. Get it for $16.99.

4 And, Lots of Chinoiserie

There is also a lot of chinoiserie going on this season, and I am here for it. This gorgeous THREE HANDS 10in Floral Chinoiserie Ceramic Jar With Lid is just $16.99 and will make a beautiful addition to your blue-and-white collection.

5 Coffee Table Books

Have you refreshed your coffee table book collection lately? If not, head to Marshalls for some options. The PRESTEL PUBLISHING The Birds Of America Book is a timeless option. Get the large book filled with bird art for $29.99 or pay more at other stores.

6 New Furniture Pieces

Many new furniture pieces appear significantly more expensive. Get this Nautica 32×32 5 Drawer Spindle Dresser for just $229.99, down from $340 retail. The wood look and design will never go out of style.

7 This Great Soap and Candle Wood Tray Set

I always get candles and hand soap at Marshalls. I love this SAND AND FOG 3pc Soap And Candle With Wood Tray Set. For $19.99, you get a Tahitian Vanilla hand soap and candle, sized to fit on an included wooden tray.

8 Wooden Sweethearts

Sweethearts are a Valentine’s Day candy that never goes out of style, just like love. This SWEETHEARTS Set Of 36 Wooden Hearts In Glass Jar is a great decoration or gift for your Valentine. Unlike the candy, it will last for seasons to come.

9 Slightly Blemished All-Clad Cookware

When you find slightly blemished All-Clad cookware at a discount, buy it! This week, Marshalls has this ALL-CLAD Made In Usa Tri-ply Stainless Steel Mini Dutch Oven Slightly Blemished for just $19.99. You will pay double at other stores.

10 A Gorgeous Table Lamp

In the table lamp category, there are tons of new arrivals. I really like this Brooks Brothers 25.5in Ceramic Table Lamp, $69.99 compared to over $100 retail. The ceramic base features a classic blue-and-white design that complements a wide range of design aesthetics.

11 New Wall Art

There is also a lot of new wall art. The equestrian look is trending right now, so you can’t go wrong with this STUPELL 16×20 Horse With Fence Wall Art piece for $24.99. If you prefer beach scenes, grab this STUPELL 14×18 At The Beach Wall Art for $16.99.