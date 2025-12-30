7 Marshalls Home Finds People Are Buying First in 2026
Now that Marshalls is clearing out what is left of the holiday merchandise (on major sale, FYI), many fresh home products are hitting the store aisles and website. This week, I visited my local outpost and was pleasantly surprised by the spring-inspired merchandise, ranging from gorgeous table lamps and coffee table books to fragrant floral candles. What should you shop for as the new year approaches? Here are 7 Marshall’s home finds people are buying first in 2026.
1
Gorgeous Table Lamps
Marshalls has seriously upped its table lamp game. There are many fantastic lighting fixtures at every price point, ranging from under $20 to designer pieces hundreds of dollars off. I am loving this LILLIAN AUGUST 26.5in Ceramic Table Lamp. The floral shaded ceramic table lamp has a gorgeous base, and looks like it costs hundreds of dollars but is only $79.99.
2
A Wood Beaded Tray
I love little rustic finds. This SAGEBROOK HOME 16in Handmade Wood Beaded Oval Tray With Ball Feet is the perfect decorative piece that can be used to display trinkets or create a seasonal look. Get it for just $19.99 or pay almost double at other stores.
RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.
3
A Linen Wrapped Console
There are many great items at Marshalls right now to help you achieve the Serena & Lily look for much less. One of my favorite brands is Lillian August, which nails the coastal classic look. This LILLIAN AUGUST 58×31 Linen-Wrapped Console Table is ideal for an entryway or behind a sofa. Get it for $229.99 or pay over $1,000 for comparable designer looks.
4
V-Day Candles
Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and there are so many candles to choose from. The Sand + Paws line was designed for pet owners, and this SAND AND PAWS 12oz Guava Mango Cat Balloons Candle makes an excellent gift for a feline-friendly household. Get it for just $7.99 or pay more than double at other stores.
5
New Cookware for the New Year
Ever since I switched to GreenPan, my cooking has significantly improved. You can get a set or try out this GREENPAN 3.75-qt Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Covered Saute Pan. It is just $34.99 comapred to $50 and will allow you to cook all your favorite foods with less oil or butter. You will love it so much that you will want to order a complete set.
6
A Ralph Lauren Coffee Table Books
The Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic trend may be over, but you can keep the vibe going with a new coffee table book to inspire your home decor and fashion. This glossy RIZZOLI Ralph Lauren A Way Of Living Book makes a great gift or addition to your collection. Get it for $10 under retail, $39.99.
RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.
7
And, Fashion Art
I’ve noticed a lot of fashion art at Marshalls lately. Some of it is cheesy, in my opinion, but this COLLEEN KARIS DESIGNS 14×18 Vogue Hot Weather Mon Blonde Decor has a super authentic and vintage vibe. Get it for $19.99 or pay $28 retail.