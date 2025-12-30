 Skip to content

7 Marshalls Home Finds People Are Buying First in 2026

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
December 30, 2025
Fact-Checked
These Marshalls home finds are the first things shoppers are grabbing in 2026.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
December 30, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Now that Marshalls is clearing out what is left of the holiday merchandise (on major sale, FYI), many fresh home products are hitting the store aisles and website. This week, I visited my local outpost and was pleasantly surprised by the spring-inspired merchandise, ranging from gorgeous table lamps and coffee table books to fragrant floral candles. What should you shop for as the new year approaches? Here are 7 Marshall’s home finds people are buying first in 2026.

1
Gorgeous Table Lamps

LILLIAN AUGUST 26.5in Ceramic Table Lamp
Marshalls

Marshalls has seriously upped its table lamp game. There are many fantastic lighting fixtures at every price point, ranging from under $20 to designer pieces hundreds of dollars off. I am loving this LILLIAN AUGUST 26.5in Ceramic Table Lamp. The floral shaded ceramic table lamp has a gorgeous base, and looks like it costs hundreds of dollars but is only $79.99.

2
A Wood Beaded Tray

SAGEBROOK HOME 16in Handmade Wood Beaded Oval Tray With Ball Feet
Marshalls

I love little rustic finds. This SAGEBROOK HOME 16in Handmade Wood Beaded Oval Tray With Ball Feet is the perfect decorative piece that can be used to display trinkets or create a seasonal look. Get it for just $19.99 or pay almost double at other stores.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3
A Linen Wrapped Console

LILLIAN AUGUST 58x31 Linen Wrapped Console Table
Marshalls

There are many great items at Marshalls right now to help you achieve the Serena & Lily look for much less. One of my favorite brands is Lillian August, which nails the coastal classic look. This LILLIAN AUGUST 58×31 Linen-Wrapped Console Table is ideal for an entryway or behind a sofa. Get it for $229.99 or pay over $1,000 for comparable designer looks.

4
V-Day Candles

SAND AND PAWS 12oz Guava Mango Cat Balloons Candle
Marshalls

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and there are so many candles to choose from. The Sand + Paws line was designed for pet owners, and this SAND AND PAWS 12oz Guava Mango Cat Balloons Candle makes an excellent gift for a feline-friendly household. Get it for just $7.99 or pay more than double at other stores.

5
New Cookware for the New Year

GREENPAN 3.75qt Tri-ply Stainless Steel Covered Saute Pan
Marshalls

Ever since I switched to GreenPan, my cooking has significantly improved. You can get a set or try out this GREENPAN 3.75-qt Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Covered Saute Pan. It is just $34.99 comapred to $50 and will allow you to cook all your favorite foods with less oil or butter. You will love it so much that you will want to order a complete set.

6
A Ralph Lauren Coffee Table Books

RIZZOLI Ralph Lauren A Way Of Living Book
Marshalls

The Ralph Lauren Christmas aesthetic trend may be over, but you can keep the vibe going with a new coffee table book to inspire your home decor and fashion. This glossy RIZZOLI Ralph Lauren A Way Of Living Book makes a great gift or addition to your collection. Get it for $10 under retail, $39.99.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7
And, Fashion Art

COLLEEN KARIS DESIGNS 14x18 Vogue Hot Weather Mon Blonde Decor
Marshalls

I’ve noticed a lot of fashion art at Marshalls lately. Some of it is cheesy, in my opinion, but this COLLEEN KARIS DESIGNS 14×18 Vogue Hot Weather Mon Blonde Decor has a super authentic and vintage vibe. Get it for $19.99 or pay $28 retail.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family