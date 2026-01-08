5 Marshalls Throw Pillows That Make Couches Feel New Again

These stylish Marshalls throw pillows can instantly refresh a tired sofa or chair.

I love throw pillows. They can transform a sofa or chair from basic to interior-designer looking in a second. I recently visited Marshalls and found many options, ranging from budget-friendly to designer-worthy, at lower prices. Here’s the thing about throw pillows: You need to select them carefully. If you choose the wrong fabric or size, it can cheapen the look of your room. Here are the 5 best Marshalls throw pillows to make couches feel new again.

1 Designer Pillows on Clearance

I am a sucker for high-end home design and Schumacher is one of my favorite brands. The premium collection includes fabrics and wallcoverings, often used by top interior designers. Occasionally, you can find the products at discount stores. Right now, Marshalls has a few Austin Horn Collection By Schumacher pillows, including the 13×19 Linen Leopard Luxury Pillow, on sale for $99. You will pay at least twice as much for similar styles at other stores. They also have an Austin Horn Collection by Schumacher 22×22 Striped Velvet Luxury Pillow on sale for $299.

2 These Novelty Pillows Perfect for Dog and Cat Lovers

There are so many great novelty pillows at Marshalls right now. I love these pet-centric striped and ruffled throw pillows for cat and dog lovers. The VALERIE & AMELIA12x12 Home Is Where My Cat Is Embroidered Ruffle Pillow is pink and white striped, while the VALERIE & AMELIA12x12 Home Is Where My Dog Is Embroidered Ruffle Pillow is blue and white. Each is $19.99.

3 Valentine’s Day Pillows

There are also tons of Valentine’s Day throw pillows to inspire love. If you don’t mine a little shiny action, there is the ISAAC MIZRAHI NEW YORK 20×19 Party Sequin Heart Shaped Pillow, $16.99. I also love the VALERIE & AMELIA 16in Gingham Heart Ruffle Pillow for the same price and the REPUBLIC HOME 20×20 Ombre Hearts Feather Knit Pillow, $24.99.

4 Pairs of Rachel Zoe Faux Fur Pillows

You can never go wrong with a pair of furry pillows. This RACHEL ZOE 20×20 Koda Solid Faux Fur Pillows set will soften up your space. The set of two is $29.99, making each one just $15. The covers are easily removable, have zipper sides, and are filled with polyester. They come in several color options, including blush, brown, and olive.

5 Anything From Magaschoni

I was at the store the other day and noticed that all the Magaschoni pillows looked and felt much more upscale than the other brands. Currently, Marshalls and HomeGoods have a wide selection of the brand’s items in stock, including this MAGASCHONI 14×20 Velvet Pillow With Pick Stitch Border for $19.99 and this MAGASCHONI 20×20 Jacquard Woven Floral Pillow With Tassels for $24.99.