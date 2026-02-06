Shop vases, dinnerware, lamps, and furniture.

With the start of a new year, I think we could all use a little “oomph” to brighten things up—including our homes. Fortunately, Walmart’s home section just released a brand-new slate of area rugs, table lamps, furniture, and wall art. Below, we rounded up the 11 best new Walmart home decor finds hitting shelves this week, including must-have items from our favorite celeb brands like The Pioneer Woman and Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.

1 Emelie Green 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set

Looking to add a pop of color to your dining table? Upgrade to this gorgeous Emelie Green 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set ($25), which comes with a set of four bowls, salad plates, and dinner plates—all of which are dishwasher- and microwave-safe. (The set also comes in white if that’s more your aesthetic.)

2 Hand Tufted Rugs from Temi Coker’s Line

Inspired by his Nigerian culture, artist Temi Coker‘s new home decor collection with Walmart celebrates vibrant colors and textured patterns. Rugs make up a majority of the drop, and we included some of our favorite designs below.

3 Pleated Table Lamp

With the juxtaposition of the wood grain base and creased lamp shade, this Pleated Table Lamp ($38) complements mid-century modern and rustic farmhouse interior designs. Walmart shoppers say it’s a “designer look for less” and “perfect for year-round decor.”

4 The Pioneer Woman Hattie Symmetrical Non-Adhesive Shelf Liner

Protect your cabinets, drawers, and shelving with The Pioneer Woman’s Hattie Symmetrical Non-Adhesive Shelf Liner ($8). The 10-foot roll is made from washable vinyl (remove dust and crumbs with a damp cloth) and features a stylish blue-and-white floral pattern.

5 Scalloped Woven Decorative Tray

Style this Scalloped Woven Decorative Tray ($15) with coffee table books, decorative beads, a potted plant, or a sculpted dish for your coffee table. Alternatively, you can arrange a tissue box, room spray, lotion, and candle, and place it on the toilet tank.

6 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Jute Diamond Indoor Area Rug

I’m eyeing this rustic Jute Diamond Indoor Area Rug ($348) for underneath my bed from Drew Barrymore‘s Beautiful line. It seamlessly blends with earthy tones, coastal hues, and warm neutrals.

7 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Thyme Mottled Glass Vase

Your floral arrangement will look stunning in this Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Thyme Mottled Glass Vase ($17).

“The color makes even simple bouquets pop and because of its shape, it doesn’t topple over easily,” wrote a reviewer who said it’s “become a go-to in my home office.”

8 Juliet Twin Boucle Daybed with Trundle

Get the most out of your home office, den, or guest room with this Juliet Twin Boucle Daybed with Trundle ($348), which can sleep up to two people. It’s designed with rounded corners, a tufted backrest, and deep seats.

9 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Framed Flower Wall Art

Snag this pair of black and white Framed Flower Wall Art pieces for just $29. The vertical artworks measure 13.5″ X 17.5″ and have built-in D-rings for easy installation.

10 Gold Fan Hooks

These Gold Fan Hooks ($11 per two-pack) make it easy to store and locate essentials, such as your keys, badge lanyards, and dog collars/leashes. You can also use them as coat hangers or to display bath towels.

11 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Wooden Mounted Cubby Shelf

This Wooden Mounted Cubby Shelf ($75) has an ’80s silhouette design with asymmetrical shelving.

“Its sleek design and sturdy construction provide both aesthetic appeal and practicality. I was pleased to find that it came with a hanging kit and easy-to-follow instructions, making the installation process hassle-free. The cubbies are perfect for displaying my favorite decor pieces, adding a personal touch to the space,” says one shopper.