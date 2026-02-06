 Skip to content

11 Best New Walmart Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

February 6, 2026
Shop vases, dinnerware, lamps, and furniture.
February 6, 2026
With the start of a new year, I think we could all use a little “oomph” to brighten things up—including our homes. Fortunately, Walmart’s home section just released a brand-new slate of area rugs, table lamps, furniture, and wall art. Below, we rounded up the 11 best new Walmart home decor finds hitting shelves this week, including must-have items from our favorite celeb brands like The Pioneer Woman and Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.

1
Emelie Green 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set

pale green plates
Walmart

Looking to add a pop of color to your dining table? Upgrade to this gorgeous Emelie Green 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set ($25), which comes with a set of four bowls, salad plates, and dinner plates—all of which are dishwasher- and microwave-safe. (The set also comes in white if that’s more your aesthetic.)

2
Hand Tufted Rugs from Temi Coker’s Line

colorful rugs
Walmart

Inspired by his Nigerian culture, artist Temi Coker‘s new home decor collection with Walmart celebrates vibrant colors and textured patterns. Rugs make up a majority of the drop, and we included some of our favorite designs below.

3
Pleated Table Lamp

table lamp
Walmart

With the juxtaposition of the wood grain base and creased lamp shade, this Pleated Table Lamp ($38) complements mid-century modern and rustic farmhouse interior designs. Walmart shoppers say it’s a “designer look for less” and “perfect for year-round decor.”

4
The Pioneer Woman Hattie Symmetrical Non-Adhesive Shelf Liner

blue and white drawer liners
Walmart

Protect your cabinets, drawers, and shelving with The Pioneer Woman’s Hattie Symmetrical Non-Adhesive Shelf Liner ($8). The 10-foot roll is made from washable vinyl (remove dust and crumbs with a damp cloth) and features a stylish blue-and-white floral pattern.

5
Scalloped Woven Decorative Tray

rattan scallop tray
Walmart

Style this Scalloped Woven Decorative Tray ($15) with coffee table books, decorative beads, a potted plant, or a sculpted dish for your coffee table. Alternatively, you can arrange a tissue box, room spray, lotion, and candle, and place it on the toilet tank.

6
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Jute Diamond Indoor Area Rug

diamond jute rug
Walmart

I’m eyeing this rustic Jute Diamond Indoor Area Rug ($348) for underneath my bed from Drew Barrymore‘s Beautiful line. It seamlessly blends with earthy tones, coastal hues, and warm neutrals.

7
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Thyme Mottled Glass Vase

green vase
Walmart

Your floral arrangement will look stunning in this Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Thyme Mottled Glass Vase ($17).

“The color makes even simple bouquets pop and because of its shape, it doesn’t topple over easily,” wrote a reviewer who said it’s “become a go-to in my home office.”

8
Juliet Twin Boucle Daybed with Trundle

daybed
Walmart

Get the most out of your home office, den, or guest room with this Juliet Twin Boucle Daybed with Trundle ($348), which can sleep up to two people. It’s designed with rounded corners, a tufted backrest, and deep seats.

9
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Framed Flower Wall Art

black and white wall art
Walmart

Snag this pair of black and white Framed Flower Wall Art pieces for just $29. The vertical artworks measure 13.5″ X 17.5″ and have built-in D-rings for easy installation.

10
Gold Fan Hooks

gold leaf hooks
Walmart

These Gold Fan Hooks ($11 per two-pack) make it easy to store and locate essentials, such as your keys, badge lanyards, and dog collars/leashes. You can also use them as coat hangers or to display bath towels.

11
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Wooden Mounted Cubby Shelf

mounted wall cubby
Walmart

This Wooden Mounted Cubby Shelf ($75) has an ’80s silhouette design with asymmetrical shelving.

“Its sleek design and sturdy construction provide both aesthetic appeal and practicality. I was pleased to find that it came with a hanging kit and easy-to-follow instructions, making the installation process hassle-free. The cubbies are perfect for displaying my favorite decor pieces, adding a personal touch to the space,” says one shopper.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
