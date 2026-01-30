8 New Drew Barrymore Outdoor Decor Items Hitting Walmart Shelves This Week

Shop planters, furniture, and pillows!

It may look like a snow globe outside, but Drew Barrymore‘s home goods line has us dreaming of sunshine and warmer weather. Sold exclusively at Walmart, Beautiful just launched its first-ever outdoor collection, featuring weather-proof furniture, backyard-hosting essentials, and vibrant decor. With prices starting at just $15, you don’t have to spend a lot to revamp your patio either. Below, we rounded up the eight best new Beautiful outdoor items hitting shelves at Walmart right now.

1 Outdoor Wicker Swivel Chair with Bouclé Cushions

This Outdoor Wicker Swivel Chair with Bouclé Cushions ($446) is the perfect oversized reading chair or can work as a comfy loveseat for two. The heavy-duty steel frame is rust-resistant and concealed in handwoven, all-weather wicker material that can withstand the elements.

This gorgeous 8″ Sage Wildflower Footed Ceramic Planter ($20) is designed with a drainage hole to boost oxygen circulation and prevent oversaturated soil, the latter of which can lead to root rot and subsequently kill your plant. The pot’s beautiful design makes it an excellent centerpiece for an outdoor table.

3 Outdoor Decorative Blue Pill Pillow

Add a pop of color to your outdoor living setup with this serene Outdoor Decorative Blue Pill Pillow ($15). The woven fabric feels like a supportive cloud, and the texture exudes warm vibes.

4 Tiled Stripes Outdoor Rug

Tie your outdoor living space together with this vibrant Tiled Stripes Outdoor Rug ($137), which is both fade- and skid-resistant. To clean it, simply throw it in the washer or hose it down with a pressure washer.

5 Sage Bubble Ceramic Planter with Saucer

According to one shopper, this 12″ Sage Bubble Ceramic Planter with Saucer ($40) is “not too bulky, but still big enough for medium sized plants to have room to grow.” Made from heavy duty materials, it “holds soil great without bowing or feeling flimsy.” The planter “feels really durable,” however it’s “light enough to move [around].”

6 Outdoor Reversible-Top Wicker Ottoman & Coffee Table

This 2-in-1 Outdoor Reversible-Top Wicker Ottoman & Coffee Table ($296) can serve as an extra seat or foot cushion for relaxing, or flip it to the faux wood side for resting food, drinks, or even games. It’s made from the same durable materials as the swivel chair—grab both for a complete set!

7 Outdoor Decorative Coral Stripe Pillow

If your patio could use a bit of sunshine, this Outdoor Decorative Coral Stripe Pillow ($15) is a stylish addition. Shoppers say it’s the “perfect shape for my outdoor rocking chair” and contributes an “elevated look.”

8 Outdoor Wicker Side Table

Walmart shoppers are dubbing this Outdoor Wicker Side Table ($147) a “very high-end Pottery Barn lookalike!”

“The woven wicker is a beautiful multi-tone color that is waterproof and natural looking,” says one reviewer. Another adds, “It’s heavy enough to not blow over and light enough to move when needed.”