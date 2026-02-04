11 Best New Kirkland’s Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves in February

Everything you need to build a beautiful spring tablescape!

Punxsutawney Phil may be predicting six more weeks of winter, but Kirkland’s is already in full spring mode—and honestly, so am I. The home decor retailer has bid adieu to its flocked wreaths and plaid blankets in exchange for floral dinnerware, rattan decor, and lots of florals. Ready to shop? Discover the 11 best new Kirkland’s home decor items hitting shelves in February below.

1 Gold Metal Side Tables

Designed with a marble top and hammered metal base, both the Gold Metal Oval Stella Cocktail Table (on sale for $70) and Gold Metal Round Stella Cocktail Table (on sale for $70) come pre-assembled and with rubber caps to prevent skidding and scratched floors.

2 Round Seagrass Woven Tray with Handles

Make this Round Seagrass Woven Tray with Handles ($50) your new coffee table or dinner table centerpiece with an arrangement of candles and greenery.

3 Blue Ceramic Table Lamp with Floral Shade

This unique Blue Ceramic Table Lamp with Floral Shade ($60) has a refined design. The vibrant floral shade is turned inside out, so that the warm light illuminates the pattern through the fabric.

4 Heart-Shaped Berry Valentine Wreath

Get your porch Cupid’s Day-ready with this cute Heart-Shaped Berry Valentine Wreath (on sale for $18). The branches are speckled with pink and white berries.

5 Scalloped Heart Salad Plates

Made from durable stoneware, these Scalloped Heart Salad Plates (on sale for $18) are both microwave- and dishwasher-safe. The small plates, which can also be used for finger foods and desserts, come in a set of four.

“I never decorate for Valentine’s Day, but these plates changed that and I am thrilled with them. The watercolored hearts, the red rims, and the ruffles are just perfect,” said one shopper.

6 Navy Faceted Ceramic Vase Trio

This Navy Faceted Ceramic Vase Trio ($30) comes in an assortment of different-sized urns with faceted silhouettes and flared rims.

7 Ceramic Bunny Figurines with Gold Ears

There’s still snow on the ground, but Easter will be here before you know it! Snag this adorable trio of Ceramic Bunny Figurines with Gold Ears ($35) for your mantle.

8 Wildflower Dishware Collection

Kirkland’s Wildflower Dishware Collection is the spring tableware of our dreams. The gorgeous stoneware features a dainty floral portrait; some pieces have scalloped edges and bright blue trims. And at the end of the party, you can just throw everything in the dishwasher!

9 Navy Blue Boucle Swivel Accent Chair

Shoppers say this Navy Blue Boucle Swivel Accent Chair ($900) “fits perfect anywhere” and is “super comfortable.”

“I love the oversized seat so I can sit and read a book with one of my kids or just snuggle up to watch a movie…We are already talking about how we need a second!!” raved a five-star reviewer.

10 Pink & Red Hearts Scatter Rug

One person said this Pink & Red Hearts Scatter Rug (on sale for $15) has been “the perfect touch to my front entry,” adding they’ve “received so many compliments.”

11 Natural Rattan Flower Charger

Not to be confused with a phone charger, this Natural Rattan Flower Charger (on sale for $7) will serve as a beautiful backdrop for your meal while also protecting your table from scratches and spills.