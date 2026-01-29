11 Best New Kirkland’s Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop artwork, furniture, garden decor, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Sprucing up your home for spring? Well, you’re in luck because Kirkland’s Home just replenished its shelves with brand-new floral artwork, woven decor, outdoor furnishings, and more springtime finds. Warmer weather is right around the corner, so welcome in the sunshine and fresh blooms with these 11 new home decor finds now available at Kirklands—some of which are on sale right now!

1 Woven Seagrass Table Lamp

The base of this Woven Seagrass Table Lamp ($40) is made from smooth fibers that are highly durable and exude a warm, coastal vibe. The tapered shade is in an off-white fabric that complements both neutral and minimalist aesthetics.

2 Botanical Bath Wall Artwork

Freshen up your powder room with this Botanical Bath Framed Canvas Art Print or Floral Bath Framed Canvas Art Prints, both of which are sold in sets of two and are currently on sale for $120. Bonus: Mounting hardware included.

3 Gold Metal Bow Cocktail Table

Forged from durable metal, this Lakeisha Gold Metal Bow Cocktail Table ($130) features a round accent table with raised edges and a detailed pedestal base. It’s the ideal size for a candle and your morning cup of coffee.

4 Woven Hyacinth Basket with Handles

Store throw blankets and spare linens in this Woven Hyacinth Basket with Handles ($70), which can also serve as a laundry basket or catch-all for dog toys. Either way, it’s a stylish, clutter-free hack.

5 Dark Blue Floral Chinoiserie Jar

This ceramic Dark Blue Floral Chinoiserie Jar showcases an East Asian-inspired European decorative style that dates back to the 18th century. Its ornate design adds a touch of sophistication to your bookcase or mantle. The larger, 10-inch jar is on sale for $41, as is the eight-inch version.

6 Pink Tulips & Ranunculus Mix Wreath

This Pink Tulips & Ranunculus Mix Wreath ($60) features an artificial arrangement of springtime florals, eucalyptus, and vibrant greenery. Hang it on your front door to usher in warmer weather.

7 Beaded Pinboard

A natural fabric mat framed by white wooden beads creates a beautiful backdrop for displaying cards, photos, love notes, and invitations. The Beaded Pinboard ($40) is equipped with mounting hardware.

8 Embossed Birdhouses

Retailing for $25 a piece, this Embossed Bees and Flowers Ceramic Birdhouse and Embossed Strawberries Ceramic Birdhouse will crown your yard the neighborhood hot spot among the birdies.

9 Greenery Framed Art Prints

Bring the great outdoors into your home with these beautiful Greenery Framed Art Prints ($60 per set of two). The wooden frames are coated in light blue paint, while the botanical prints are sealed behind a glass wall.

10 White Resin Outdoor Fountain

Elevate your outdoor living space with this White Resin Outdoor Fountain ($60) just in time for barbecue season. Its crackle design and faux stone appearance make it look more expensive than it is.

11 Kamryn Natural Boucle Swivel Chair

Upgrade your sunroom with a comfy new reading chair à la this Kamryn Natural Boucle Swivel Chair (on sale for $280). In addition to its trendy boucle fabric, the chair is packed with high-density foam for optimal comfort and support.