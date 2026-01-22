11 Best New H&M Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop pillows, rugs, kitchenware, and lighting.

H&M is already loading its clothing racks with floral frocks, airy blouses, and maxi skirts. But what many customers don’t know is that the retailer also has a secret home collection, featuring bed linens and pillow covers, rugs, aromatherapy essentials, and kitchenware—and most items are under $50. Shop our top 11 best new H&M home decor picks arriving in stores this week.

1 Seersucker Duvet Cover Set

Available in seven spring-inspired colors, this Seersucker Duvet Cover Set ($75) is made from a 200-thread count, soft cotton blend that’s constructed specifically for warmer weather.

2 Linen-Blend Cushion Covers

Redecorating your living space doesn’t have to be a full-time job. Keep things simple and easy by swapping out your old pillow covers with these polished Linen-Blend Cushion Covers, which come in both lumber and square styles in various colorful patterns.

3 Diamond-Patterned Wool-Blend Rug

Made from wool and recycled cotton, this ultra-soft Diamond-Patterned Wool-Blend Rug ($429) has a low-pile for easy upkeep. Its timeless design seamlessly blends in with modern and Scandinavian styles.

4 Lava-Stone Diffuser Set

This Lava-Stone Diffuser Set ($20) includes a lidded stoneware pot, lava stones, and wood-scented oil.

5 Rattan Laundry Basket

Upgrade your hamper with this chic Rattan Laundry Basket ($99)—no one will believe it’s hiding a pile of dirty clothes.

6 Oval Tufted Bath Mat

Bathrooms are one of the most high-traffic areas in your home, so staying on top of germs and cleanliness is key. Replace your worn-down shower mat with this stylish Oval Tufted Bath Mat ($30). Choose from powder pink or white; matching bath towels are also for purchase.

7 16-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set

If you like unique kitchenware, this 16-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set ($75) is right up your alley with its wavy stem design. The set includes a set of four forks, knives, spoons, and teaspoons.

8 Stoneware Matcha Set

This Stoneware Matcha Set ($40) has “everything you need to prepare matcha from scratch and enjoy a calming tea moment,” including a spouted bowl, whisk holder, and yunomi-style mug. Choose from three colors: Beige, taupe, and light pink.

9 Water-Repellent Placemats

Complete your Easter brunch tablescape with vibrant table settings, such as these Round Water-Repellent Placemats ($30) or Scalloped Rectangle Water-Repellent Placemats ($40).

10 Rice Paper Pendant Lamp

This Rice Paper Pendant Lamp ($99) adds warmth, dimension, and character to any room—and its silhouette and exterior isn’t an eyesore either.

11 Cotton Rugs with Fringe

H&M has a new line of Cotton Rugs with Fringe made from woven fabric and featuring a geometric and paisley pattern. It comes in three styles and dimensions: