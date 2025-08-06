 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

Lowest Prices of the Year Hit Hobby Lobby This Week for 90% Off Clearance Sale

The store is also running a massive 75% off sale on spring and summer merch.

Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
August 6, 2025
Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
August 6, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

This time of year is typically reserved for back-to-school promotions, but now, retailers are reserving late summer for massive end-of-season sales that clear out inventory at rock-bottom prices. First, there was the famous “yellow” tag sale at T.J. Maxx, then Wayfair’s “Black Friday” event—and now, discerning shoppers say Hobby Lobby stores are a treasure trove of home decor and crafting items marked down up to 90 percent off.

RELATED: Lowest Prices of the Year Hit T.J. Maxx, Marshalls & HomeGoods Today for “Yellow Tag” Sale.

Look for orange tags to find 90% off merchandise at Hobby Lobby.

In a new TikTok video, shopper @the_real_rita_c walks her followers through the home decor clearance aisle at Hobby Lobby, telling them to look for the orange tags that say “reduced.” Even though the larger signs advertise 75 percent off, she says the orange stickers override this for 90 percent off.

In her store, lamps, artwork, and miscellaneous household items like comforter sets, throw pillows, and soap dispensers were all 90 percent off.

@the_real_rita_c

Hobby Lobby Clearance #stayathomemom #momsoftiktok #craftersoftiktok #hobbylobby #clearancehunter #clearancefinds #hobbylobbyclearance #homedecor

♬ Refreshing and light indie pop(1552207) – Cheng Lee

 

Fellow TikToker @couponingwithkk recommends walking through all the aisles to scope out these 90-percent markdowns. She found Hello Kitty toasters for $2.99, Fisher-Price sound machines for $2.19, pretty artwork for $2.99, and more.

@couponingwithkk

If you guys haven’t gone to Hobby lobby go now!!! I found so much 90% of items at my store! 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ #clearancehunter #clearancefinds #hobbylobby #fypシ #foryoupage

♬ son original – The King of funk – The King of funk

 

If your store doesn’t yet have a lot of orange stickers, shoppers say the markdowns are likely still to come, since last year, the sale didn’t kick off until Aug. 19.

RELATED: At Home Going-Out-of-Business Sales Commence With up to 50% off Everything.

Hobby Lobby is also running a 75% off sale on spring items.

Shopping influencer @torok.coupon.hunter says the 90-percent-off items are already super picked over at her store, but she advises her followers not to sleep on the other clearance sale Hobby Lobby is running. She explains that any item branded “The Spring Shop” is currently 75 percent off.

In another video, @the_real_rita_c pans through huge clearance displays of plastic outdoor drinkware and dining sets, spring-themed placemats and pot holders, summer beach and pool toys for kids, outdoor welcome mats, pastel throw pillows, and huge ceramic planters.

@the_real_rita_c

Hobby Lobby clearance #stayathomemom #momsoftiktok #craftersoftiktok #hobbylobby #clearancehunter #clearancefinds #hobbylobbyclearance #springshopclearance

♬ Refreshing and light indie pop(1552207) – Cheng Lee

 

But the Spring Shop doesn’t just include seasonal items. TikToker @rebeldealz showed her followers that you can find these labels on floor lamps, dishware sets, bar stools, and standing mirrors.

@rebeldealz

Run to Hobby Lobby, spring, summer, and some furniture has hit 75% off! NOW REMEMBER 90% off is right around the corner! Last year was 8/19 when we hit 90% off! So only grab items that you know will sell out and leave the rest! While i was there people were filling carts 😭 and when I said quietly to them, “you know this will be 90% off in a few weeks right?” They said: “we know” and kept filling them SOOO things will clear out 😃😭 Definitely go look! But keep in mind how quickly 90 is coming! Follow for more clearance finds! #summer #spring #trending #clearance #viral

♬ original sound – Rebeldealz

 

As for how long the spring sale will run, @the_real_rita_c predicts three weeks based on past years, after which time she expects tons more 90-percent-off items to hit shelves.

And Hobby Lobby fans can also start planning ahead: The store typically has another blowout sale in February, where Valentine’s Day, Easter, and St. Patrick’s Day items get marked down.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Hulu and Disney+ logos on phone and TV screens
    Hulu and Disney+ logos on phone and TV screens
    Daily Living

    Hulu and Disney+ Are Becoming One App Next Year

    What that means for your subscription. Plus, a new ESPN app.

  • Hobby Lobby storefront
    Hobby Lobby storefront
    Daily Living

    Lowest Prices of the Year Hit Hobby Lobby This Week

    Clearance items are up to 90% off.

  • Home Depot advertisement for its giant skeleton and other Halloween decorations
    Home Depot advertisement for its giant skeleton and other Halloween decorations
    Daily Living

    Home Depot's Giant Skeleton Is Back & Upgraded

    Costco and Lowe's have their own versions, too.

  • best buy store
    best buy store
    Daily Living

    4 Major Best Buy Changes Coming to Stores

    Including a new partnership with a major home retailer.

  • closeup of a woman in a gray t-shirt pouring supplements into her hand
    closeup of a woman in a gray t-shirt pouring supplements into her hand
    Wellness

    6 Benefits of Taking a Biotin Supplement

    Doctors say it helps everything from hair to blood sugar.

  • Imodium on store shelf
    Imodium on store shelf
    Wellness

    Never Take Imodium for Longer Than 2 Days

    Doctors warn about the anti-diarrheal drug loperamide.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.