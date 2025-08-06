Lowest Prices of the Year Hit Hobby Lobby This Week for 90% Off Clearance Sale

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

This time of year is typically reserved for back-to-school promotions, but now, retailers are reserving late summer for massive end-of-season sales that clear out inventory at rock-bottom prices. First, there was the famous “yellow” tag sale at T.J. Maxx, then Wayfair’s “Black Friday” event—and now, discerning shoppers say Hobby Lobby stores are a treasure trove of home decor and crafting items marked down up to 90 percent off.

Look for orange tags to find 90% off merchandise at Hobby Lobby.

In a new TikTok video, shopper @the_real_rita_c walks her followers through the home decor clearance aisle at Hobby Lobby, telling them to look for the orange tags that say “reduced.” Even though the larger signs advertise 75 percent off, she says the orange stickers override this for 90 percent off.

In her store, lamps, artwork, and miscellaneous household items like comforter sets, throw pillows, and soap dispensers were all 90 percent off.

Fellow TikToker @couponingwithkk recommends walking through all the aisles to scope out these 90-percent markdowns. She found Hello Kitty toasters for $2.99, Fisher-Price sound machines for $2.19, pretty artwork for $2.99, and more.

If your store doesn’t yet have a lot of orange stickers, shoppers say the markdowns are likely still to come, since last year, the sale didn’t kick off until Aug. 19.

Hobby Lobby is also running a 75% off sale on spring items.

Shopping influencer @torok.coupon.hunter says the 90-percent-off items are already super picked over at her store, but she advises her followers not to sleep on the other clearance sale Hobby Lobby is running. She explains that any item branded “The Spring Shop” is currently 75 percent off.

In another video, @the_real_rita_c pans through huge clearance displays of plastic outdoor drinkware and dining sets, spring-themed placemats and pot holders, summer beach and pool toys for kids, outdoor welcome mats, pastel throw pillows, and huge ceramic planters.

But the Spring Shop doesn’t just include seasonal items. TikToker @rebeldealz showed her followers that you can find these labels on floor lamps, dishware sets, bar stools, and standing mirrors.

Run to Hobby Lobby, spring, summer, and some furniture has hit 75% off! NOW REMEMBER 90% off is right around the corner! Last year was 8/19 when we hit 90% off! So only grab items that you know will sell out and leave the rest! While i was there people were filling carts 😭 and when I said quietly to them, "you know this will be 90% off in a few weeks right?" They said: "we know" and kept filling them SOOO things will clear out 😃😭 Definitely go look! But keep in mind how quickly 90 is coming!

As for how long the spring sale will run, @the_real_rita_c predicts three weeks based on past years, after which time she expects tons more 90-percent-off items to hit shelves.

And Hobby Lobby fans can also start planning ahead: The store typically has another blowout sale in February, where Valentine’s Day, Easter, and St. Patrick’s Day items get marked down.