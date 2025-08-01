Retail Insiders Say These 6 Items Always Go on Sale in August—Where to Shop Now

If you’re looking to shop smart and save big, timing is everything—and retail insiders say this month is one of the best to grab deep discounts across a wide range of seasonal items. Why? Well, with back-to-school and the fall season looming, plus racks full of summer items clogging up inventory, stores like Walmart, Target, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other popular chains are looking to switch things over ASAP.

“Buying now certainly makes the dollar stretch further than buying retail next May,” says Clay Cary, Senior Trends Analyst at CouponFollow. “And with inflation still being hard on pockets, buying out of season is perhaps the most incredible genius dollar stretch.”

Now that August has officially begun, here are six popular items that will likely be on sale that you should definitely add to your cart.

1 Summer clothing and swimwear

From breezy linen dresses to swimsuits and sandals, summer styles for women, men, and kids start hitting the clearance racks hard in August.

“All sales in August come down to timing; stores don’t want to carry summer goods into fall seasons, so families will have the ability to obtain 50–70% off clothing and equipment they will require once again next summer,” says Clay.

Even if the temps are still scorching where you live, now’s the time to stock up for next summer—or even an upcoming vacation. Look at places like Target, Old Navy, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and department stores for awesome clearance racks.

2 Patio Furniture and Grills

Stores are ready to clear out anything that screams “summer” to free up space for pumpkins and holiday lights.

“Shoppers will see Summer Clearance sales where items like grills, patio furniture, and gear for outdoor activities will be on sale,” says Trae Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert at truetrae.com. “Discounts will deepen as we head towards Labor Day.”

She says you can expect to see sales from Home Depot and Lowe’s, in particular.

3 Lawn and Garden Equipment

If your mower’s on the fritz or your leaf blower didn’t survive last fall, August is a great time to upgrade.

Lawnmowers, trimmers, garden tools—these all get marked down at the end of the growing season, our experts say. Retailers start shifting toward snow blowers and rakes, so expect clearance pricing on summer landscaping tools.

Savings of 40% to 50% are common, especially on floor models or open-box items.

4 School Supplies and Kids’ Clothing

“Around this time of year, we see sales on back-to-school essentials, like school supplies,” says Bodge.

“This is good timing, as a recent Harris Poll conducted for Instacart found that nearly two-thirds of parents are concerned about how much back-to-school shopping will cost them,” says Bodge, who works with Instacart.

She notes a particular sale that you can take advantage of from Aug. 11 to Sept. 2. When you shop through Instacart at top retailers like Staples, Michaels, The Container Store, and more, you’ll get 20% off school supplies.

5 Linens and Bedding

August is traditionally a “white sale” month, meaning stores slash prices on sheets, towels, and comforters.

“In weeks around Labor Day sales, bed sheet and mattress sales will be ubiquitous, thanks mainly to the fact that stores are entering Halloween and back-to-school mindsets, so they need the summer gear out the door,” says Cary.

If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your guest room or replace that worn-out towel set, now’s the time. Expect deals at stores like Macy’s, Kohl’s, and even Amazon.

6 Home Decor and Small Appliances

Late summer is also a great time to score deals on decorative home accents and small kitchen gadgets.

As stores prep for fall collections and holiday shopping, they discount what’s currently on shelves, our experts say. That includes throw pillows, wall art, air fryers, and blenders. Look for open-box deals or final sale tags at retailers like Target and Wayfair.

One final hot tip when you’re shopping for sales this August: “Use discounted gift cards to automatically save up to 10%,” suggests Bodge. “With the code ‘B2S10,’ GiftCardGranny will be offering 10% off gift cards from Barnes & Noble, Office Depot, Michael’s and DSW. This is an easy way to create your own sale.” Easy indeed.