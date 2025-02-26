Hobby Lobby Is Having a 90% Off Sale—But Shoppers Say It Won't Last Long

It's been a sad week for DIYers, as JOANN announced that it was closing all 800 of its remaining U.S. stores. But it's not all bad news in the crafting world: Hobby Lobby is currently running a 90-percent-off sale with items as low as 20 cents. But shoppers say these deals won't last long, so you'll want to get to your local store ASAP.

Valentine's Day merchandise is 90% off at Hobby Lobby.

Hobby Lobby shoppers have taken to social media to share the incredible prices they're finding on Valentine's Day merchandise, all of which is now 90 percent off.

Shopping influencer @rebeldealz shared a video on TikTok that showed an entire aisle of sale items. She found holiday plushies for just 49 cents, kids party favors for under $1, cute socks for 40 cents, a heart-shaped doormat for $1.80, and much more.

Meanwhile, fellow shopper @all.things.aud said she "hit the mother load at Hobby Lobby" after shopping the Valentine's Day sale. She scored a wooden floral wreath for $1.20, sheets of heart decals for 40 cents, heart tissue paper for 20 cents, pink and purple gel pens for 25 cents, and lots of other cute things.

However, @queendealer_'s store didn't have much left in the sale section, so it's a good idea to get there soon.

Easter and St. Patricks Day items are also 40% off.

If you're looking to the next holidays, Hobby Lobby is also having a 40-percent-off sale on Easter and St. Patrick's Day party items, crafts, and decorations.

TikToker @imjessliving shared a video yesterday of the Easter sale section at her local store, which featured egg and carrot garlands, pastel plates, ceramic bunny dishes, colorful ceramic Easter baskets, and bunny-shaped wooden cutting boards.

In a separate video, DIYer @kaseynicolemarie showed even more of Hobby Lobby's Easter selection. There are entire aisles of easter baskets and colorful raffia filler, beautiful springtime wreaths and faux florals, and, perhaps best of all, those giant felt bunnies that went viral last year.

As for St. Patrick's Day, TikToker @lauriesfavs showed her followers the selection at Hobby Lobby, where she found shamrock door hangings, leprechaun gnomes, shamrock and leprechaun glasses and headbands (perfect for your local parade day!), themed plates and cups, and green everything.

But again, these sales won't last long: Hobby Lobby's website states the the Easter and St. Patrick's Day sales are running in-store and online through March 1.