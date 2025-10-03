7 Best New Five Below Items Hitting Shelves This October

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Thanks to fall sales like Amazon Prime Day and Target Circle Week, October has become a big shopping month. This means that most other retailers run promotions and release new merchandise around this time. At Five Below, the price is always right, but this month, they have certainly expanded their assortment of wares. Ahead, check out the best new Five Below items this October, from tech accessories to washable rugs.

1 iPhone 17 cases

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on a new iPhone 17, you’re likely in the market for a case to protect that pricey piece of tech. At Five Below, you can snag an iPhone 17 case for just $7, including those for the Air, Pro, and Pro Max phones. You can even get MagSafe cases for this price.

We’re partial to the clear cases that allow the color of your phone to shine through, but the silicone cases are also really nice.

2 Washable 4X6 rugs

Ever since Ruggable came on the scene, washable rugs have been all the rage. Now, Five Below has gotten in the game with these attractive 4X6 washable rugs for just $15. They’re available in three patterns, all with subtle sprinklings of color.

3 5-piece cake appetizer plates

How cute is this 5-piece cake appetizer plate set? The ceramic dishes fit together like a full cake, and then are the perfect shape and size for individual slices. Do note that they can’t go in the microwave or dishwasher, but for just $2 for the entire set, we’ll gladly handwash them.

4 Desktop mini vacuum

Whether you’ve just eaten a muffin at the dining table or you’ve cooked an elaborate meal in the kitchen, it can be a real pain when your surfaces are full of crumbs. Instead of lugging out the regular vacuum or trying to sweep up the debris by hand, use this easy desktop mini vacuum, which is just $5.

It’s USB-powered and comes with a removable cleaning attachment.

5 Storage baskets

At just $5.55 each, you can afford to outfit your entire closet or pantry with these storage baskets. Alternatively, since they’re so stylish, use them to keep everyday essentials at the ready on your shelves or counters. Get them in black, white, or seafoam green.

6 Light-up bean bag toss

What’s a backyard party without a game of corn hole? But now that fall is here, it’s getting darker earlier. Luckily, dark evenings don’t have to disrupt the fun thanks to this light-up bean bag toss from Five Below. And for just $5, you can even get two games going at once.

7 Clip Bluetooth speakers

A cute Bluetooth speaker for five bucks? Sign us up! These speakers feature a fabric texture and a built-in carabiner, allowing you to secure them anywhere you go. Choose from navy blue, black, or bubblegum pink.