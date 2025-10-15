The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Shopping for a gift? Target is the easiest place to gather gifts for everyone on your list. From skincare mini sets and candles to coffee makers and the latest Stanley mugs, I found so many exceptional items this week. Here are the 7 best new Target gift finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Sol de Janeiro Gift Set

Sol de Janeiro is still a no-brainer gift for tweens and teens. I love their little gift sets with perfectly sized items of their popular body products. This Sol de Janeiro Delicia Drench Jet Set is $34 and comes with Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist with body butter and shower oil. “I love this product!! Great smell and great value!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds Brand New This October.

2 Bitzee Hamster Ball

If you are curious about the hottest toys this holiday season, the Bitzee Hamster Ball is definitely one of them. The interactive pet is a virtual hamster providing hours of fun for kids. “My kids loved playing with this toy! We loved that it was interactive. It was very cool that it was reactive to touch and even rolling the ball! There were quite a few mini games to play as well,” writes a shopper. Get it for $43.99.

3 A Stanley and Wicked Collab Mug

The Wicked x Stanley collaboration is here. The Glinda for Good Stanley 30 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler is one of the hottest gift items and, “is expected to sell out quickly.” One shopper maintains it is an “amazing cup,” in a 5-star review. “Very pretty came just how it looks,” they wrote.

4 A BYOMA Skincare Set

My go-to gifts for my daughter’s friends? Skincare sets. This BYOMA Hydrating Starter Skincare Kit, $21.99, comes with mini sizes of the popular line’s Creamy Jelly Cleanser, Hydrating Serum, and Moisturizing Gel Cream. “I love this little skincare kit. The moisturizer and serum are so lightweight and the cleanser makes my skin feel great! I will be buying the moisturizer in a bigger size once I run out of the mini. Bonus points, the container it comes in is reusable,” writes a shopper.

5 An Adorable Keurig K-Mini Mate

How adorable (yet functional) is this Keurig K-Mini Mate Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, on sale for $69.99? It comes in green, red, blue, and black, and makes a single pod without taking up much space. “super fast, super cute, super hot,” writes a shopper. “Great little cup of coffee,” adds another.

6 LEGO Sunflowers

I love gifting little LEGO sets, like this bright and cheery LEGO Sunflowers Building Toy Set for just $7.99. “Can’t wait to build these. They are smaller then expected,” one shopper commented. “So cute, and caught on sale so cheaper than real flowers! Very pretty when wrapped in tissue and ribbons to present like a real flower. Super sweet gift idea!” another commented.

RELATED: 4 Target Changes Happening Now, and How They’ll Affect Shoppers.

7 And, Lots of Adorable Mugs

I love this 16oz Stoneware Emotional Support Coffee Mug Blue from Room Essentials, which is Microwave and dishwasher-safe drinkware. “Beautiful mug. Very good quality,” writes a shopper. “Love the look and size of the cup,” adds another.