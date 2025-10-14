The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you looking for some items to refresh and rejuvenate your kitchen? Head over to Target. The store has been getting so many exceptional items in lately, from functional little gadgets you didn’t know you needed to beautiful tablecloths and entertaining essentials. They even got a new limited-edition Stanley x Wicked tumbler that will sell out. Here are the 7 best new Target kitchen finds landing this week.

1 A Genius Egg Cooker

If you make a lot of boiled eggs, this Elite Cuisine Automatic Easy Egg Cooker 7 Eggs is a must-buy. It enables you to cook up to 7 hard, medium, or soft-boiled eggs with the touch of a button, no guesswork required. The measuring cup helps you add the correct amount of water for your preferred style, and the built-in timer, automatic shut-off, and buzzer notify you when cooking is done.

2 A Sink Caddy

Trying to tidy up and organize your kitchen? This Top of Kitchen Sink Sponge Brush and Caddy Organizer from Brightroom is an elegant way to do it. “This item is so handy and a space saver,” writes one shopper. “I’m so impressed with this black metal no-rust sink organizer from Target! It’s the perfect addition to my kitchen—sleek, modern, and incredibly sturdy. It easily holds my sponge, soap, and scrub brush, and the drip tray keeps everything clean and dry. The quality is excellent, and I love that it doesn’t rust or tip over. It keeps my sink area neat and organized while adding a touch of style. Highly recommend—worth every penny!” adds another.

3 The Wicked x Stanley Collaboration

This Glinda for Good Stanley 30 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler is a must-buy for Wicked fans. The collaboration just dropped at Target and according to the website, “is expected to sell out quickly.” One shopper maintains it is an “amazing cup,” in a 5-star review. “Very pretty came just how it looks,” they wrote.

4 A Versatile Wood Serving Paddle

This gorgeous Wood Serving Paddle from Threshold is perfect for entertaining. It comes in two sizes and is perfect for meats, cheeses, and crackers. “Super cute, used it as a mini charcuterie board and it’s very thick and sturdy. Highly recommend,” writes a shopper.

5 A Utensil Rest

Shoppers are obsessed with this game-changing Cook With Color Silicone Utensil Rest. It features little grooves, so you can rest all your cookware without messing up your counters.

6 Stackable Pumpkin Espresso Mugs

Over in the Bullseye Playground, people are snagging these $5 2pk Stackable Espresso Mugs Pumpkin. “Perfect fall mug,” writes a shopper. “These are really well made and perfect for your espresso in the morning! I love how easily they stack and the little holder for it adds the right amount of color!”

7 A Beautiful Botanical Tablecloth

I love this gorgeous $22 Botanical Floral Tablecloth from Threshold, which shoppers say is even better in real life. “This is so much more beautiful in person. I saw it in-store and immediately put it in my cart, which isn’t usual for me. I’ve gotten compliments on it from guests already,” writes one.