7 Best New Christmas Wreaths From Hobby Lobby, Target and More

‘Tis the season to start ordering holiday decorations! While you likely won’t start putting them up until sometime in November, you should begin to order everything you need for Christmas before the best items sell out. There are so many gorgeous holiday wreaths at all your favorite stores this season. Here are the 7 best new Christmas wreaths from Hobby Lobby, Target, Costco, T.J. Maxx, and more.

1 A Mini Draping Wreath From Target Sure to Sell Out

I am calling it: This Draping Cedar Mini Christmas Wreath Green from Room Essentials will sell out long before the holidays. “Very pretty! Looks great!” writes a shopper. “Cozy wreath,” adds another. “Lifelike. Soft. The ribbon has a nice feel. This wreath is a nice in-between size.”

2 A Natural Looking Eucalyptus Wreath From IKEA

As someone who loves eucalyptus, this VINTERFINT artificial indoor/outdoor wreath from IKEA is a dream come true for $9.99. The eye-catching wreath can be hung indoors or outdoors, including the front door or on a wall in the living room. It is super unique and really natural looking.

3 A Glam Wreath with a Nutcracker From T.J. Maxx

If you are looking for a slightly more glam wreath, head to T.J. Maxx. This 34TH AND PINE 34in Flocked Nutcracker Decorated Wreath Decor is adorned with an actual nutcracker for a statement-making finish. Get the wreath, with metallic accents, for $59.99

4 An “Elegant and Beautiful” Pine Wreath with Bells From Hobby Lobby

This Pine Wreath With Bells offers understated elegance for $33.99. It is “elegant and beautiful,” according to shoppers. “This is a real touch wreath. The size of the wreath at 26inches is a great value compared to those sold by other retailers with a similar look. I love the color variations in the greenery giving it a little dimension. For me, the bells and the ribbon are a bonus feature,” writes a shopper.

5 A Merry Pinkmas Wreath From Michaels

Are you into celebrating at “Merry Pinkmas”? Head to Michaels for this 24″ LED Pink Artificial Christmas Wreath with Ornaments, a fun and colorful wreath on sale for $32.99.

6 A “Realistic Looking” Cedar and Pinecones Wreath From Walmart

This rustic Cedar and Pinecones Christmas Wreath, Green and Brown, 22″, by Holiday Time from Walmart is another under-$30 customer favorite. “Walmart really up their holiday decor game this year. I was pretty impressed with the Halloween/autumn decor but the Christmas decor has blown me away. This wreath is fantastic and showed up looking true to the online photos. realistic looking, not all skimpy and a great size for your entrance door or hung above a mantle. I love the natural earthy colors and the wood pieces they are offering this year. Very well done and worth the price,” writes a shopper.

7 A Real Wreath From Costco That “Smells Amazing”

This 26″ Fresh Scent of Season Wreath is an annual favorite of Costco shoppers, retailing for $59.99 on the website. Note: It is real. “I have given theses as gifts for a couple of years now, but this is the first year that I bought one for myself. It is truly a beautiful wreath and priced so well. Smells amazing and decorated with a few little accents that do not overpower the natural beauty of the greenery. Perfect for indoors or outdoors. I hang mine on the outside of my front door and mist it with water every two or three days so that it stays nice and green. Granted I have shade all day long where my front door is located so if you have a lot of sun you might want to drench with water or hang inside. Also, each wreath comes with a green metal hanger, just in case you don’t have one. I will definitely continue sending these as gifts during the holiday season,” writes a happy shopper.