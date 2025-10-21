7 Best New Target Christmas Decor Finds Under $10

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You already know that Target has some of the best Christmas decorations on the planet. But what you might not know is that there are so many steals under $10. I recently visited my local store and loaded up my cart with amazing items. Here are the 7 best new Target Christmas decor finds for under $10.

1 This Divine Deer Figurine

Shoppers are loving this Wondershop 12″ Christmas Flocked Standing Deer Decor, a little gold figurine to liven up your holiday display. The best thing is, it’s just $6. “This is adorable. It is going to look great on my Mantle this holiday season. It is a soft fabric which shimmers a bit in the light (not too much, though!). It seems to be well made and I think it will last many years to come!” writes a shopper.

2 A Light-Up Glass Tree

Every year, my daughter makes me buy all the light-up decor. This Threshold Pre-Lit Glass Tree, just $5, will surely end up in our cart. “I bought the size small pre-lit glass Christmas tree. It looks more gold in the item pictures online and more silver in person with the lights turned on. It comes with a tester button battery which seems wasteful because it just gets thrown away. It takes 3 AAA batteries to light up, which are not provided. It is a very pretty tree when lit up,” one shopper writes.

3 An Adorable Potted Faux Tree

There are so many adorable little trees at Target. This Potted Spruce Artificial Tree from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia starts at just $9.99, but looks way more expensive. “These faux trees are the best yet that Hearth & Hand has done imo. They are very realistic and extremely well made. The branches are very substantial and are easy to bend. They are the perfect green, not to bright…They look even better paired with the new baskets from the line. I used the small basket and the 30 inch tree. Love!” writes a shopper.

4 This Pink Bow Garland

I love this Wondershop Christmas Velvet Bow Garland Pink, just $10. Designed for horizontal orientation, you can hang the 72-inch garland on your front door to welcome guests, display it above the mantelpiece, or drape it along any wall.

5 A Tree Collar with Some Major Fa La La La La

How fancy is this adorable 7″ Christmas Roll Up Mini Tree Collar Silver? It dresses up your tree with some major fa la la la la and is just $6.

6 Artificial Wreaths

There are lots of wreaths at Target, including this Northlight Deluxe Dorchester Pine Artificial Christmas Wreath – 10″ – Unlit, on sale for $9.99. “Bought 2 to hang on the 2 glass panes on China cabinet. Perfect!” writes one shopper.

7 These Mini Stockings

This 8.5″ Christmas Mini Stocking from Wondershop is just $5 and makes an adorable decoration. “Purchased the gingerbread man stocking and they are adorable. Perfect size to attach to presents,” writes a shopper.