The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you want to get organized, make a trip to Target. The superstore has so many genius storage items both in-store and online. From under-the-bed hacks to open shelving and drawer bins, the current inventory is full of genius. Here are the 7 best new Target storage finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Under the Bed Storage Baskets on Wheels That Nest

Not only are these storage baskets on wheels, but they nest. Best Choice Products 2PC Water Hyacinth Nesting Underbed Storage Baskets with Wheels are next-level genius. They fit under the bed and offer enough space to stash a lot of your clothes and linens. And, they look a lot prettier than plastic ones. Get them for $99.99.

2 A Two-Drawer Unit for Shoes

This All Purpose 2 Drawer Storage Clear – Brightroom is a genius hack for thousands of shoppers organizing. “Amazing product and price to organize,” one writes. “Loving these drawers for shoe storage. Each drawer can house a pair of shoes. And, they are stackable. You can see exactly which shoe is in the drawers. What a great idea for crafting as well. Or, just about anything,” another says.

3 A Corner Bookshelf

I love the cleverness and space-saving genius that is this 11″ 9 Cube Corner Book Shelf White from Brightroom. “It’s exactly what I was looking for, fits perfectly and was easy to assemble!” one shopper writes. “Feels solid, plenty of storage space for 11 inch storage cubes,” another says.

4 A 3-Pack of Drawer Organizing Trays

I love little trays to keep drawers organized. This 3pk Long Storage Trays of Brightroom, $2, is another favorite. “I’m obsessed with the bright room drawer organizers! It’s been several months since I stocked up and organized all the drawers in our house and they have all stayed organized!! These make it so easy for everyone in the family to put items back where they belong. Your drawers need these!” one writes.

5 Seagrass Storage Bins for Shelves

These beautiful Woven Rectangular Seagrass and Palm Leaf Striped Baskets from Brightroom are great for exposed storage, like to stash on bookshelves or open shelving. “This item was a perfect size. Hold up nice and no shedding,” writes a shopper. “This is a great basket with sturdy handles. Very chic!!” adds another.

6 An Underbed Storage Solution for Shoes

If you aren’t sure where to stash your out-of-season shoes, Target has an epic solution. This Underbed Fabric Shoe Storage Gray Brightroom has dividers and enough space for 12 pairs of shoes. “Very easy to store under bed. Cleared a lot of space,” writes a shopper. Others use it for…food! “I used this for snacks. It’s flimsy but works perfect for that. I ordered two more for actual shoes,” one said.

7 And, an Under-the-Sink Organizer

I need under-the-sink storage in my bathrooms and kitchen. This 3 Tier Drawer Organizer from Brightroom is popular because it has multiple color options. “It’s the ultimate “space saver” per shoppers. “Helped out my bathroom cabinet a lot. It was a mess before I found these drawers. Helped organize a ton of hair products and toiletries that I had under my sink,” one writes.