11 Best New Items From Target’s “Wicked” Line Flying Off Shelves This Week

We are almost a month out from the release of Wicked: For Good, which is scheduled for Nov. 21. The second installment in the Wicked film franchise will follow Elphaba’s (Cynthia Erivo) transformation into the Wicked Witch of the West, alongside Glinda’s (Ariana Grande) life in Emerald City, all leading to Oz. In anticipation of the movie’s blockbuster premiere, Target has launched a Wicked: For Good collection, which includes special edition items from brands like Monopoly, Stanley, and more.

1 Wicked: For Good Vinyl

Get reacquainted with both new and old tracks from the Wicked franchise with the Wicked: For Good Vinyl ($50). The set comes with two double-sided vinyls for a total of 11 songs.

2 Glinda Doll

On sale for $28, the Glinda Doll features the character’s magical wand, iconic tiara, and signature heels.

3 Wicked Throw Blanket

Show up to the midnight premiere of Wicked: For Good in style—and by style, I mean total comfort—with this fuzzy Wicked Throw Blanket. At $25, the blanket is almost cheaper than a movie ticket, and it’s available in a green or pink print.

“I can tell it’s going to be one of my new go-to blankets!” gushed one customer, who says it’s “exceptionally soft.”

“Somehow managed to get my hands on this EARLY and am so happy about it!” another adds.

4 Lego Emerald City & Kiamo Ko Castle Halloween Set

Lego designed this Emerald City & Kiamo Ko Castle Halloween Set ($80) with die-hard Wicked fans in mind. Not only does it come with pieces to build two of the most iconic locations from the movie, but also a rainbow, Glinda and Elphaba, and a flying monkey.

5 Wicked: The Official Visual Companion

If you’re a coffee table book collector and a fan of Wicked, consider picking up the Wicked: The Official Visual Companion for $28. It includes over 300 images from the movie and a reversible poster, as well as letters from Erivo and Grande.

6 Crocs Elphaba Clogs

Personally, I don’t get the hype and obsession over Crocs. But I know that I’m in the minority, and there are a lot of you who will be rushing to Target to grab a pair of these Crocs Elphaba Clogs. But act quickly! They’re on sale for $35, a savings of 50 percent.

7 Wicked Coloring Book

This Wicked Coloring Book ($14) features 80 illustrations from the cult-classic film.

8 Monopoly: Wicked Edition

Explore your way through Emerald City and Shiz University while playing Monopoly: Wicked Edition ($25). The board game is well-known for its iconic tokens (or playing pieces). In this version, the tokens are Elphaba’s hat, Elphaba’s Broom, Elphaba’s Bottle, Glinda’s Crown, Glinda’s Trunks, and The Grimmerie.

9 Elphaba Shiz School Costume (Girls)

Halloween is right around the corner, and we just found the perfect costume for your little Elphaba. The Elphaba Shiz School Costume ($30) is a pinstriped jacket with a matching skirt and official Shiz University pin. She can even rewear it to go see Wicked: For Good in theaters!

10 Wicked The Game

Rush to save Oz in this Wicked board game ($25). The first one to Emerald City wins—or in this case, defies gravity!

11 Stanley 30oz. Quencher Tumbler: Wicked Edition

Breaking news: Stanley has a new Wicked collection dropping at Target on Oct. 26. The line includes two new designs, Glinda For Good and Elphaba For Good. Prices vary depending on size, but the 30-ounce tumbler will be going for $45.