Massive Thanksgiving Storm Will Disrupt Travel This Week

Winter is definitely on the horizon.

With a record-setting 82 million people expected to make a 50+ mile-long Thanksgiving commute, the busiest travel period of the year just got a whole lot busier. Nearly 90 percent of travelers will be hitting the road and airport traffic will kick into high gear starting on Tuesday, with an estimated six million ticketed passengers, according to AAA. Congestion and delays are inevitable—and Mother Nature isn’t helping the cause either.

A series of coast-to-coast storms will bring “rain, snow, severe thunderstorms, and strong winds” to much of the central and eastern U.S. ahead of Thanksgiving, throwing a wrench “during peak travel days,” per an AccuWeather press release shared with Best Life.

A fast-moving, cross-country storm is forecasted to pick up on the West Coast late Tuesday, possibly disrupting last-minute travel plans. Meanwhile, the Mississippi Valley should brace for “a swath of showers and thunderstorms,” warns AccuWeather meteorologists.

Midwest- and Ohio Valley-based airports could start issuing delays and cancellations as early as Tuesday, depending on Mother Nature’s cooperation. (Travelers going through Chicago, Nashville, St. Louis, Houston, and Minneapolis should monitor their flights.) The Upper Midwest and Great Lakes face “snow and slippery road conditions.”

From there, things aren’t slowing down. On Wednesday, frigid temperatures, gusty winds, and snow will hit the northwestern Rockies as well as parts of Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Back in the Midwest, major cities like Chicago, Detroit, and Cleveland will be treated to a wintry mix storm.

“This precipitation may coincide with a high volume of airport and road traffic ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, raising the potential for weather-related disruptions,” warns AccuWeather.

Annual turkey trots and parades in the Pacific Northwest may be cancelled this year due to a high risk of potential floods. “Difficult travel conditions” are expected along the coasts of Washington and Oregon.

“An atmospheric river will drench the Pacific Northwest, while lake-effect snow is forecast to impact travel across the Great Lakes region,” says AccuWeather.

Travel warning: “Visibility will be reduced and road conditions will deteriorate quickly where persistent snow bands develop along interstates 81, 90, 94 and 196. High temperatures in the Northeast will stay in the 20s and 30s.”

The surge of cold air will continue to build from Wednesday night through Friday, producing “snow squalls” and “localized whiteouts.” Parts of the Midwest and Northeast are under a high wind gust alert on Thursday, with the chance of up to 60 miles per hour winds.

Suffice to say: Winter is most definitely on the horizon. Those traveling during the Thanksgiving rush should plan for delays and cancellations, and take advantage of flexible travel plans if possible.