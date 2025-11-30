5 U.S. Airports Most Likely to Face Major Delays During a Winter Storm This Year

Seasonal travel snarls could become an issue at these major air travel hubs.

Spending time at the airport can be exciting when you’re jetting off on a long-awaited trip, but barring a long layover, there’s always a limit to how long you actually want to be sitting around the terminal. And while the weather can play a factor in your plane taking off on schedule at any time of the year, the snowy and windy conditions of winter can make issues even worse. Since no one can control the elements, it can pay to know which hubs are most susceptible to problems when planning travel during the colder months. Here are the U.S. airports most likely to face major delays during a winter storm in 2025 and 2026, according to data.

1. Chicago O’Hare (ORD)

The Windy City may not be a literal nickname (fun fact: it actually came from locals bragging so much about their hometown), but it can sure feel that way during the winter months. Data has shown that Chicago has seen more delays due to weather conditions over the past 10 years, with an annual average of over 26,000, per The Weather Channel.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Chicago receives more snow than any of its counterparts in the Northeast, with an average of 28 days per year that see flakes falling. Windy conditions and frequent fog also factor into schedule issues. Overall, Chicago saw 30.8 percent of its holiday-season delays caused by weather from 2019 through 2024, according to a study by Upgraded Points.

2. Newark Liberty (EWR)

Already facing many of its own scheduling issues due to an ongoing shortage of air traffic controllers, EWR is also susceptible to weather-related delays during the colder months. According to the Upgraded Points study, it ranked second in the nation for weather-related flight delays during the holidays, with 42.1 percent of all schedule interruptions related to unfavorable conditions.

Overall, the airport (which also serves as New York City’s “third hub”) also saw the third most weather delays overall during the last decade, per The Weather Channel. It also saw the highest percent of time delayed due to weather year-round, with 62.85 percent of interruptions caused by the elements.

3. New York LaGuardia (LGA)

Similar to Newark Liberty, this other New York City-area airport also suffers from its fair share of weather-related delays in the winter. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), LGA typically sees the bulk of its weather-related delays during the winter: In fact, it was ranked highest in the country in 2022 with more than 30,000 “significant delays” when combined with EWR.

Typically, snowstorms are the most frequently cited reason for weather-related delays at LGA, according to The Weather Channel. It ranked third highest nationwide for weather-related delays with 54.7 percent over the past decade. During the holiday months specifically, it saw 38.3 percent of its delayed flights during the holiday season caused by weather, per the Upgraded Points study.

4. Seattle–Tacoma (SEA)

Seattle may not be known for its pristine weather, but even with less annual snowfall, it still sees its fair share of winter travel delays. According to Upgraded Points, it ranked fourth nationally with 38.1 percent of its holiday season flight delays caused by inclement weather. Typically, this is related more to rain and fog during the earlier months.

5. Boston Logan (BOS)

Travelers flying through New England have likely dealt with delays in Boston during the winter. The Northeast hub saw 31.3 percent of its holiday season flight delays caused by weather, per Upgraded Points.

Not surprisingly, the city is at a higher risk for more severe seasonal weather due to its geography. There’s a roughly 50 percent chance that BOS will see 10 inches or more of snowfall from one storm at least once every winter, per The Weather Channel. It’s also among the windiest airports in the U.S.