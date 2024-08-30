This Airport Now Has the Shortest TSA Wait Times in the U.S.

Traveling by air is for the most part convenient, but it can also be massively stressful. Long lines, bad food, grumpy passengers, short-tempered airport staff, endless delays and cancellations, and if you’re really unlucky, a computer shutdown that grounds every plane indefinitely so you’re stuck. Not all airports are the same, however: If you happen to travel to, from, or through certain locations you may have a much more pleasant experience. The team at PlanetWare analyzed which airports have the shortest security wait times and the most flights taking off on schedule. Here are the 10 busiest airports in the U.S. with the shortest wait times, ranked from longest to the best.

10. Austin-Bergstrom International Shutterstock AUS has an average wait time of 11.4 minutes. This Texas airport reiterates how important it is to be timely when traveling by air. “As many of us know, Labor Day is not just one extra day off to relax. If my 'American math' is correct, that one extra day equals an extended weekend,” says the (very humorous) Fly Aus Blog . “An extended weekend equals the perfect opportunity to travel and get that vacation you’ve been longing for. One thing that we at the Austin Airport have noticed is that when American math occurs, everybody and their momma hops on a flight. So, we want to prepare our travelers for a bustling terminal with the best travel tips around Central Texas. If you’re not early, you’re late – Arrive Early!” Well said.

9. Harry Reid International Airport Shutterstock Las Vegas’ airport handles millions of travelers every year, and does it well—the average wait time is just 11 minutes. The airport has designated walking paths through the airport to encourage movement in a timely manner . “Fly Fit encourages airport fitness by sharing with travelers convenient walking paths throughout our terminals. Walk a mile (or a little more or less) by following one of the routes on the overview map. Paths range from approximately one-half to 1.5 miles in length, located in both secure and nonsecure areas.”

8. Nashville International Shutterstock Nashville International has an average wait time of 10.8 minutes, and is actively preparing for a busier future with the New Horizon construction and renovation plan. “When we broke ground on BNA® Vision, our goal was to expand the infrastructure of BNA to better support Nashville’s impressive growth trajectory over the next 20 years. The passenger volume we’ve seen at Nashville International Airport continues to outpace our previous projections, which is a great sign for our city, but it also means that we have to continue building for the future,” says Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA . “It’s paramount for us to focus on a new horizon and continue to build a world-class airport to support more and more domestic and international travelers.”

John F. Kennedy airport is going through significant construction work as part of a $19 billion overhaul, yet is still getting people through in a timely manner. "Due to expected construction-related roadway congestion and potential AirTrain station closures, allow extra time for travel," the airport advises .

6. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Shutterstock This busy airport has an average wait time of 10 minutes, and is undergoing a significant expansion. “Work has started on a 168,000-square-foot expansion of Terminal 2 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), helping to accommodate increasing passenger demand,” the airport announced. “The Terminal 2 North Expansion project will add two airline gates and additional passenger seating for two existing gates, H13 and H14. New restrooms and concessions space are also included. The work is set to be completed in early 2027.”

5. Miami International Shutterstock Miami International has an average wait time of 10.4 minutes, and is used to handling large amounts of passengers. “Founded in 1928, MIA is America’s busiest airport for international freight and second busiest for international passengers, offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport, and boasts a lineup of over 90 air carriers,” the airport proudly explains .

4. Philadelphia International Shutterstock Never mind the fantastic 9.2-minutes average wait time—did you know Philadelphia International literally has sweet pups on site just for petting and de-stressing during travel? “Walk through PHL’s terminals and you’ll find a variety of canines on duty—from passengers’ service and support dogs to the TSA’s K-9 team,” the airport says . “While guests can’t pet these working dogs, they are encouraged to interact with the PHL Wagging Tails Brigade. These friendly furry dogs roam the terminals with their handlers, providing guests with a calming environment in what may be a stressful traveling journey.”

Phoenix Sky Harbor has an average wait time of 7.8 minutes, and announced plans earlier this year for a brand new terminal. "Phoenix Sky Harbor is busier than ever, which is why we'll soon need a new terminal to accommodate our growth," says Mayor Kate Gallego . "To continue providing excellent customer experience at America's Friendliest Airport, the Council and I are moving forward with plans to build a cutting-edge terminal at the airport's west end. The new expansion is years in the making and I am looking forward to the continued work to turn our shared vision into reality."

2. Detroit Metro Wayne County Shutterstock DTW is proud to be the #1 airport in customer satisfaction (and with an average wait time of 7.1 minutes, almost #1 in shortest wait times! So close!). The airport has an interesting history: In 1943 107 Women Airforce Service Pilots ( WASPs ) were assigned to Romulus Army Air Field to ferry aircraft across the United States.

1. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Shutterstock With an average wait time of just 5.1 minutes, BWI more than deserves its spot at the top of the list. It probably takes longer to get food inside the terminal than to go through security! Well done, Baltimore.



