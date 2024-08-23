TSA Issues New Travel Reminders Amid Record-High Air Travel Volumes

If you can, you might try to avoid the notoriously busy travel periods at the airport. But in reality, chances are you have to fly around the holidays or during the summer travel season at some point. And if you're packing up and planning to navigate your nearest airport in the next few weeks, you'll want to be as prepared as possible. According to a new press release from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), this will be the "busiest Labor Day travel period on record"—and as a result, the agency is issuing some timely reminders.

Per the release, TSA anticipates screening over 17 million people between next Thursday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Sept. 4. The agency predicts that the "peak travel day" will be the Friday of Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30, when 2.86 million people will go through security checkpoints. The summer itself has already broken records, and the top 10 busiest days in TSA history all occurred since May 2024.

“People are traveling more than ever this summer and TSA along with our airline and airport partners stand ready to close the busiest summer travel period on record during this upcoming Labor Day weekend,” TSA Administrator DavidPekoske said in the release.

He continued, “I commend our vigilant workforce, from our TSOs on the front lines at airport security checkpoints across the country to those behind the scenes, working hard to keep the transportation system secure—especially as we continue to roll out new checkpoint technology that improves security effectiveness, efficiency, and the passenger experience.”

TSA encourages travelers to enroll in its PreCheck program, but if you're flying in the next few weeks, you might not have time to book an appointment or receive your Known Traveler Number (KTN) in time. With that in mind, you should follow the rest of TSA's travel tips for 2024.

In addition to arriving at the airport early and bringing an acceptable ID, it's also important to start packing with an empty bag. By doing so, you're less likely to bring prohibited items.

So you're not surprised, the TSA asks that you familiarize yourself with new checkpoint screening technology and protocols, which vary from airport to airport. Some airports have new Credential Authentication Technology units called CAT-2 units, which take a photo of you in real time and compare that to the picture on your ID. (The process is voluntary, and the photo is deleted after the positive match is made.) Other airports have Computed Technology (CT) to scan your carry-on items, giving Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) a 3D image of bags and reducing the number of physical searches.

If you require assistance at the checkpoint, you should also call ahead to request a TSA Passenger Support Specialist (PSS). Do so at least 72 hours before your flight using the contact information provided on the agency's website. You can pose any questions to TSA by texting AskTSA (275-872), tagging @AskTSA on X, or using Facebook Messenger.

Lastly, when you're at the airport, it's important to remain aware of your surroundings and prioritize respect.

"Pack an extra dose of patience, especially during these high travel volumes, and show gratitude to all those who are working to get everyone to their destinations safely including TSA and airport personnel, gate agents and flight attendants," the agency says. "Please follow instructions from the TSOs when going through security screening. Violence and unruly behavior in the transportation systems are not acceptable and result in significant delays at traveler checkpoints."