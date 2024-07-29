The Brightline Train Takes You to Florida's "Most Exciting Destinations"—How to Book It

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are so many ways you can travel around the country, whether you prefer the (relative) simplicity of a flight, or want to draw out your journey with a road trip. But don't overlook trains, which offer some of the most stunning views and distinctive travel experiences you can find. If you're planning to take a trip through Florida any time soon, you might want to consider using the Brightline train. Read on to learn everything you need to know about the first privately-owned passenger rail service in the U.S.

What Is the Brightline Train?

The Brightline train is Florida's high-speed intercity ride that connects Orlando and Miami with intermediate stops in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach. It is the first "privately owned, operated and maintained passenger rail service" in the U.S., according to the real estate developer Florida East Coast Industries (FECI).

As described by Brightline, the train is "the forefront of elevated travel between South Florida and Orlando," connecting you to the state's "most exciting destinations."

When Was the Brightline Train Introduced?

The development of the train started all the way back in March 2012 with All Aboard Florida, a subsidiary of FECI. In 2015, All Aboard Florida revealed that its upcoming rail line between Miami and Orlando would be known as Brightline, The Real Deal reported.

"With the introduction of Brightline, we set out to reinvent what traveling by train can mean in America, making it a forward-leaning solution that is a smarter alternative to more cars on crowded roads," Michael Reininger, president of All Aboard Florida and CEO of Brightline, said in a statement at the time.

Brightline officially launched operations in 2018, with trains running between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, according to a press release from the company. It then started construction on its 170-mile extension from West Palm Beach to Orlando in 2019, opening stations in Boca Raton and Aventura in 2022.

The full service of the Brightline train between Miami and Orlando finally launched on Sept. 22, 2023.

"This is a historic day for Brightline and the team that worked diligently over these past 10 years to bring the project to reality. We are charting a new path for innovation and transportation, and people are responding as we knew they would," Reininger said in a statement regarding the opening on the Orlando station.

How Fast Does the Brightline Train Go?

The Brightline train takes approximately three hours to travel 235 miles between Miami and Florida. With passengers onboard, it can travel at a maximum speed of 125 miles per hours, or more than two miles per minute.

But during testing in March 2023, Brightline officially became the fastest train in Florida and the Southeastern U.S. after reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour. (The company is required to test trains faster than planned operating speeds).

"Florida has always been at the forefront of train travel since the days when Henry Flagler connected Jacksonville to the Keys," Jim Kovalsky, president of the Florida East Coast Railway Society, said in a statement at the time. "Back then, there were reports that trains ran at 100 mph, but no one ever dreamed of reaching 130 mph. Brightline dreamed big and did it. History has been made and Henry Flagler would be proud."

How Much Did the Brightline Cost to Construct?

The extension of the Brightline train from Miami to Orlando was certainly not an inexpensive endeavor. The construction of the Orlando expansion project itself took fours years of construction, which "included 56 bridges, including 18 new bridges, three underpasses, drainage installations, track and signalization installation and 60 track miles of new rail."

Overall, the project cost $6 billion, according to Brightline. But the company previously said it expects to transport 8 million people every year in Florida once fully operational.

"At those levels of ridership, we're going to be a very profitable organization," Reininger told CNBC in 2023.

How Many Jobs Did Brightline Create?

The construction of the Brightline train has "generated substantial economic benefits in Florida," according to the company. In total, it was responsible for creating over 10,000 jobs and around $6.4 billion in direct economic impact to the state.

"Construction teams worked more than seven million hours over the course of four years to complete the project," Brightline stated in a press release.

In addition, independent studies have also indicated that both the construction of this high-speed railway and the launch of service is expected to generate more than 2,000 permanent jobs as well.

"This system is expected to have a major impact on Florida's travel and workforce industries while bringing a sustainable transportation alternative," the company noted.

What Food Do They Serve on the Brightline?

For many travelers, it's important that they know what kind of food and drinks they'll have access to during their trip. Those traveling on Brightline's first-class fare, known as PREMIUM, will be able to enjoy complimentary food and drinks board and have access to a complimentary breakfast between Orlando and South Florida.

Meanwhile, guests traveling on Brightline's cheaper, business-class fare, known as SMART, can "choose from a variety of food and drinks available for purchase." Selections for drinks include spirits, mixers, cocktails, wine, beer, and seltzer, while snack options include various chips, candies, protein bars, pastries, parfaits, fruits, sandwiches, and salads. You can view the entire menu with prices on Brightline's website.

Brightline Train: Environmental Benefits

Brightline says that it's committed to making a positive impact on the environment.

"We're building easy, efficient, and eco-friendly routes between some of the country's best cities," the company states on its website. "With a focus on sustainability, it's a safer, greener way to travel and protect the environment."

Here are three environmental benefits that the Brightline train service has touted.

1. Lower emissions

Brightline is fighting climate change by working toward "operating completely carbon-free rides," according to its website. The company's train system is helping to reduce highway and city congestion by helping to remove three million cars from the roads each year. Its diesel-electric locomotives also run on clean biodiesel, which is set to further help lower CO2 emissions by an estimated 72,000 metric tons each year.

2. Greener alternatives

Brightline is committed to bringing sustainability to every step of its service, which includes greener alternatives at its train stations. Through a partnership with Florida Power & Light Company's (FPL), the company is using clean energy at its station thanks to the installation of FPL's SolarNow SolarTrees to both power and provide shade to the facilities. On top of that, Brightline has opened up electric vehicle charging spots at each of its stations with the help of FPL.

3. Ecological considerations

As part of its efforts for "reimagining a better future," Brightline has considered its ecological impact as well. The company says it "conducts detailed environmental impact assessments and implements a number of mitigation strategies that help preserve the ecology and biodiversity of the areas" it serves.

What Is Brightline West?

Brightline doesn't just have its sights set on Florida. The company is looking to expand to the other side of the country with its Brightline West project. This train will run between Las Vegas and Southern California, and is set to become the "first true high-speed passenger rail system in the nation."

Brightline West officially broke ground on the project in April 2024, according to a press release. The 218-mile system will be constructed in the middle of Interstate 15, taking passengers from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga in just 2 hours and 10 minutes at speeds up to 200 miles per hour—which is "twice as fast as the normal drive time."

It has also been "hailed as the greenest form of transportation in the world" due to plans for the system's trains to be fully electric and run on zero emission.

"This is a historic project and a proud moment where we break ground on America's first high-speed rail system and lay the foundation for a new industry," Brightline founder Wes Edens said in a statement accompanying the April press release. "Today is long overdue, but the blueprint we've created with Brightline will allow us to repeat this model in other city pairs around the country."

