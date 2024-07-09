6 Iconic American Diners to Hit on Your Next Road Trip

Arguably, one of the best perks of taking a road trip is the food you'll get to experience along the way. In addition to the fine dining establishments and unique local specialty restaurants you'll come across, driving also gives you access to a uniquely American culinary culture: The diner. Whether you're looking for a stack of pancakes, a perfectly cooked burger, or a slice of pie from the display case with a bottomless cup of coffee, diners are a traveler's best friend—and a fantastic way to get to know the area you're passing through. Read on for some iconic American diners to hit on your next road trip.

1 The Kiltie Drive-In (Oconomowoc, Wisconsin)

Drive-in diners are all but a bygone restaurant relic. However, there are some that are still thriving—including one iconic establishment in the Midwest.

"If driving in Wisconsin's Lake Country, about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee, make time to detour to The Kiltie Drive-In off Highway 16," suggests Janice Moskoff, travel writer and founder of Gather and Go Travel. "It is an old-school seasonal burger, shakes, and fries drive-in where cash is king and the only currency accepted."

A stop-by here is more than a meal. She says you'll feel like it is the 1950s as "car hops" (aka servers) take your order from your car and bring food back on a tray that clips to your window.

"Order the onion rings—battered, thick, and crisp—and leave room for dessert: Kiltie's shines brightest with its custards, banana splits, and shakes," she recommends.

2 Herbies Bar and Chowder House (Marathon, Florida)

A drive through the Florida Keys is ideal for beach lovers, and it's not so bad for anyone looking to have a memorably great meal, either.

"Herbies Bar and Chowder House is a roadside diner hole in the wall that was featured on Diners Drive-ins & Dives," says Laura Elm, travel expert and founder of The Traveling Elms. "Herbies may not look like much from the road, but the food is delicious. We went back twice during our stay!

In addition to the namesake chowder, this hole-in-the-wall also focuses on comfort food classics, including burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, and mac & cheese. It also has locally inspired dishes, including a mahi sandwich and plenty of homemade barbecue.

Elm suggests setting up on the diner's outdoor patio. "Expect super friendly staff and large portions," she tells Best Life. "And of course, their key lime pie is to die for!"

3 Root Beer Barrel (Douglas, Michigan)

On a road trip along Michigan's western coast? Moskoff suggests a dining option you won't want to pass by.

"Stop in at the Root Beer Barrel in Douglas, Michigan, where you honest-to-goodness order your food from people working inside an oversized barrel," she says.

Here, the fare is focused on hot dogs and sweet treats—and there are plenty of ways to enjoy the restaurant's namesake beverage.

"Get Chicago-style hot dogs with all the toppings, chips, and a sundae or a float made with craft root beer," Moskoff suggests. "Stretch your legs and enjoy it all outdoors at one of several picnic tables before re-hitting the road."

4 Dat Cajun Place (Panama City, Florida)

Great Cajun cuisine is reason enough to plan an entire trip. But you don't have to travel all the way to Louisiana to get it.

"Dat Cajun Place is a great family restaurant featuring—you guessed it—cajun food," says Elm of the Florida diner. "We enjoyed the Gator Bites, Boudin Balls, and shrimp."

The diner offers plenty of Cajun favorites, including po'boys and crawfish etouffee. Fresh catches are also on the menu, with popular seafood baskets and oysters, both cold-shucked and baked, available daily.

"They have a stage with live music, daily specials, and TVs all around," says Elm. "And it has great service and a kid-friendly atmosphere!"

5 H&H Soul Food (Macon, Georgia)

Diners are establishments where authentic cooking can really shine when done right. H&H Soul Food is a perfect example of a restaurant that warrants a detour whenever you're driving through the South.

The Macon, Georgia institution serves up lunch and dinner, and customers say there's practically nothing on the menu not worth trying.

"The biscuits are huge and scrumptious but we love the cornbread even more," one reviewer wrote. "Add sides into the mix, like the best collard greens ever, black-eyed peas and lima beans to die for, smoked turkey and beef brisket, and you have a comfort food experience that will knock your socks off."

6 Agawam Diner (Rowley, Massachusetts)

If you're looking for a comforting meal on the North Shore in Massachusetts, check out the Agawam Diner, which is serving up some familiar classics.

Open since 1940, the vintage dining car provides plenty of diner mainstays to hungry customers, who are often willing to wait in line for a spot at the counter or in a booth. Breakfast fare includes your reliable stack of pancakes, eggs, home fries, and bacon—plus coffee—but also includes lunch staples such as a BLT and a famous tuna melt. However, there's still a nod to local cuisine.

"The fried clams and fish do the North Shore proud and never miss," one reviewer writes.

Just make sure you save room: The diner is also beloved for its dessert counter, especially its pies. Grab a slice or two before heading along the coast to your next destination.