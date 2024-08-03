35 Road Trip Essentials to Make Every Journey Fun & Worry Free

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Road trips are one of the most unique and special ways to travel. Similar to taking a train, they allow you to make the journey itself a memorable part of the experience—not to mention giving you full control over your itinerary. But no matter how many stops you have planned along your way, it's vital to be prepared for all of those long hours spent in the car. Read on for the essential items you'll need for your next road trip.

1 This phone mount

Your smartphone can be one of the most important tools on the road, acting as your navigator, music player, and more. Make sure it's front and center without having to search for it by securing it with a mount. The suction cup makes it easy to affix it to your dash or other flat surface, securely holding your device while you drive so you can stay on top of directions without getting distracted.

2 This car charger adapter

Whether you're on turn-by-turn direction duty, looking up a place to stop for lunch, or taking over the coveted spot of road trip DJ, you'll need plenty of juice to keep your devices going. This adapter turns your outlet into a power source that will ensure your phones, tablets, and more don't die when you need them most.

3 This car organizer

The interior of your car is already tight enough without having to deal with clutter. You can get ahead of the problem by using a trunk organizer to stash some of your necessities. This model even includes a handy removable cooler, making it perfect for anyone looking to stock up for a picnic along the way.

4 These car window shades

Epic views and gorgeous scenery might make for a great road trip, but not all passengers can stand getting blasted by the sun during their journey. Window shades like these will block out the brightness and harmful UV rays that can make a nice drive unpleasant—especially if you're riding with little ones in tow.

5 This car trash can

Even the cleanest travelers generate some garbage along the way. This handy car trash can is not only an easy way to dispose of your wrappers, scrap papers, and other messes, but it also has handy pouches for stashing small items you might want quick access to.

6 This portable classic board game

Only so much scenery can go by before you need to pass the time with a little brain exercise. And what better way to get from point A to B than by using A's and B's in a game of Scrabble? This portable version of the classic board game makes it easy to play on the go, thanks to pieces that snap into place. Just don't forget to go for that triple word score before you pull over for lunch.

7 This mobile WiFi hotspot

Road trips can be a great excuse to cut down on screen time, but some of your passengers might still want to pass the time by scrolling, listening to music, or getting some remote work done. This easy-to-use WiFi hub makes it easy to connect on the go, allowing up to 16 devices to connect to 5G speeds at one time. It's pricey, but may be worth the investment!

8 These tablet mounts

Unlike planes, cars don't have built-in entertainment systems for passengers to enjoy. If you want to upgrade your experience, these mounts can help turn any seat into a cinema by holding on to your tablet or phone and freeing up your hands. They also double as an easy way to hang bags and other items and free up valuable seat and floor space.

9 This anti-slip pad

Having your phone slide around the inside of your car will get pretty old early into any road trip. Keep your devices and other items in place with this slip-free pad, which attaches to your dash and provides a grippy surface.

10 These dipping sauce holders

Pulling over for food is a hallmark of the road trip experience. Unfortunately, juggling all of your items at once can make it hard to enjoy your meal—or even worse, create a serious mess. Fortunately, you can avoid being deprived of your favorite condiments with these dipping sauce holders that turn your dash into a secure station for saucing up each and every bite.

11 This portable air pump

Having a reliable air pump can pay serious dividends on a road trip. Not only can this model help refill tires suffering from a slow leak, but it can also help inflate air mattresses, water equipment, and more that you might need along the way. It's easy-to-use interface also ensures you'll get exactly the right amount of fill each time, thanks to a digital display.

12 This travel pillow

The best travel pillows are the kind that can adapt to any situation to help make it possible to get comfortable. This infinity pillow lives up to its name, offering an infinite number of ways to wrap, bundle, and scrunch to do exactly what you need it to. It's also made from rayon and bamboo, making it three times more breathable than cotton.

13 This cup holder expander

Long trips usually call for larger drinks to stay hydrated. Unfortunately, standard cup holders often become useless when you go for that 32-ounce beverage. This extender makes it possible to secure your drink, including insulated water bottles and most travel mugs.

14 This portable car battery jump starter

Sometimes, it's nice to not have to rely on the kindness of strangers when you need a jump. A Halo battery pack can help get your vehicle started even when there's no one else around. The best part? This also doubles as a battery pack for charging up your devices during your drive.

15 This snack pack

The best road trips include plenty of snacks for the ride, but organizing everything can get difficult without the right equipment. Using a Snackle box can help bring your favorite foods along with you while keeping everything nice, tidy, and accessible.

16 This first aid kit

Road trip or not, every car should have a first aid kit handy in the event of a small mishap. This pack includes everything from bandages to basic over-the-counter medicines to ensure you won't be without essential supplies.

17 These charger cables

Traveling with a full set of charger cables can be cumbersome. Instead of creating a tangled mess in the car, simplify things with these multi-pronged cords: Each includes a USB-C, Lightning, and Micro USB, meaning your devices will never be without a charge on your drive.

18 This rooftop cargo carrier rack

Sometimes, there's just not enough trunk space to pack everything you need for a long drive. In this case, adding a roof cargo rack can help seriously expand your storage capacity. This model from Thule is easy to attach and provides an additional 14 square feet of space for your bags, gear, and other items.

19 This insulated water bottle

Taking a road trip is no reason to fall short of your hydration goals. This handy insulated water bottle from Hydro Flask keeps your drink at the perfect temperature for hours and features a convenient straw that makes it easy to drink from without spilling—even if you're the one behind the wheel.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

20 This road trip game

Long drives require inventive ways to pass the time—especially if you have little ones in the car. Keep everyone entertained and spark conversation with this book of discussion starters. Just be prepared to defend your decision on whether you would rather paraglide in a thunderstorm or climb a mountain during a heat wave.

21 This car vacuum

Even the cleanest travelers make mini messes when they're en route. Fortunately, you can get rid of all those crumbs and debris thanks to this portable car vacuum from Eufy. Not only does it come with separate attachments that make it easy to precision clean your seats, but it also can charge right inside your vehicle.

22 This iPad

With car space so limited, it's important to only pack what you need on any road trip. An Apple iPad is arguably the most versatile of all-in-one travel tools, acting as a way to watch movies, shoot off emails, play games, and more between destinations.

23 This rain repellent

It may be impossible to change the weather during a road trip, but that doesn't mean you have to suffer at the hands of the elements. Treat your windshield and windows with Rain-X before hitting the road to help improve visibility even in a downpour.

24 This audiobook subscription

The trouble with road trips is that it can be hard to get through a great page-turner while you've got your eyes on the road. That's where audiobooks come in handy: With a subscription to Audible, you can easily download and listen to everything from the latest bestsellers to tried-and-true classics. The only hard part is coming to a consensus on what you and your carmates want to listen to.

25 This cooler

Just because you're on the road doesn't mean you have to forgo the satisfaction of a cold beverage. This Yeti cooler is designed to fit comfortably on the floor in the back seat of most vehicles, making it easily accessible to passengers up front. It will also keep your beverages, snacks, and food cool for hours.

26 These noise-cancelling earbuds

Sometimes, the best thing you can do as a passenger on a road trip is to zone out (ahem, teenagers). A pair of noise-canceling headphones can be the easiest way to do that, allowing you to watch movies, listen to audiobooks, take calls, and be in control of your own music the whole way. This pair from Soundcore can provide up to 30 hours of listening, and can quickly refill with two additional hours after just ten minutes of recharging.

27 These towels

Towels can come in handy on the road. Whether you need something to sit on at the beach along the way or want a quick way to dry off after a shower at your campsite, these Turkish towels will help get the job done. They also dry quickly between uses, making them the ideal travel option.

28 This portable espresso maker

There's no reason to settle for a subpar cup of gas station coffee when you're on the road. Make sure you stay caffeinated wherever you are with this portable espresso maker, which pulls a fresh shot in 200 seconds. Because who knows the next time you'll pass a place where you can get a decent cup of joe?

29 This car document holder

You deserve better than rifling through your glovebox when trying to locate your most important vehicle documents. This travel folio provides a safe place for everything from your registration and insurance information to AAA membership cards.

31 This lip balm

No matter where you're heading, no one likes to suffer through having dry or cracked lips. Keep your kisser photo-ready with this lip balm from La Roche-Posay, which instantly moisturizes and provides long-lasting hydration to soothe and prevent chapping.

32 These wet wipes

Because it's unlikely your car has a sink, it's important to have a way to clean up between pit stops on your road trip. Wet wipes are not only good for wiping down little ones' hands and faces after a meal but can also be great for adults who want to freshen up a bit on the go.

33 This essential oil diffuser

The cruel irony of most car air fresheners is that they tend to do anything but freshen the air. Instead, opt for a portable diffuser for your next road trip. Simply fill it with your favorite essential oil and water and say goodbye to the funky smells that tend to accumulate after hundreds of miles of driving. This model is specifically designed to fit comfortably into cup holders, meaning it will ride securely while it works its magic.

34 This Nintendo Switch

Sometimes, smartphone games just won't cut it on a long road trip. A Nintendo Switch Lite is arguably the ultimate portable console, making it possible to play everything from retro classics to the latest releases on the go. It's one of the best ways to pass the time, no matter how old you are.

35 This snack holder

No traveler should be without their favorite snacks on the road. Save yourself a pit stop with this handy container that lets you store items separately until you're ready to enjoy them. It's perfect for veggies and hummus, yogurt and fruit, or crackers and peanut butter—all in a leak-proof package.