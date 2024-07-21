40 Essential Items to Buy for a Cruise

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

While some elements remain the same, packing for a cruise often requires a little more planning than other types of travel. Typically, passengers are dealing with different itineraries and accommodation space than they would on land—not to mention the specific needs that change depending on where you're sailing. Before you head out of port on your next trip, there are some items you'll want to make sure are in your suitcase to ensure you're fully prepared. Read on for the essential items to buy for a cruise.

1 These polarized sunglasses

Anyone who's been on a cruise knows that the sun hits differently out on the open ocean. A good pair of polarized sunglasses is a necessity no matter whether you're sailing past glaciers or between tropical islands.

2 This travel wallet

The most crucial things you need to pack are your travel documents and pieces of identification. This travel wallet has a place for the passports of everyone in your party, plus pockets for tour tickets, credit cards, and other necessities. It also features RFID protection to prevent thieves from pawning your data.

3 This carry-on tote

Seasoned cruisers know that it takes time for bags to make it from the dock into your room. That's why passengers commonly pack a carry-on day bag with their essentials, including medications, basic toiletries, and even a swimsuit or change of clothes to tide them over for their first day. This package tote can fold down to make its way home in your normal luggage or serve as an extra carrier for any items you picked up along your trip.

4 These walking shoes

If you're planning on taking advantage of excursions, having a pair of comfortable walking shoes is an absolute must. This lightweight pair is perfect for exploring ports of call, offering secure traction, breathability, and plenty of cushioning.

5 This reef-safe sunscreen

When you're out exploring underwater worlds, not just any SPF will do: Many ports require visitors to use specific sunscreens that don't contain coral reef-harming chemicals. Fortunately, this option provides up to 80 minutes of water-resistant sun protection and won't damage the delicate ecosystems.

6 This insulated water bottle

Staying hydrated on board a cruise ship is essential, but if there's ever a time to be aware of your effects on the planet, it's while you're sailing the high seas. This insulated water bottle will keep your drinks nice and cool while also cutting down on the waste generated by bottles and single-use cups.

7 These magnetic hooks

First-time cruisers may be surprised at how tiny most cabins on cruise ships are compared to many hotel rooms. Don Bucolo, editor and co-founder of EatSleepCruise.com, recommends an easy solution.

"Luckily, the walls are metal, allowing guests to use these magnetic hooks to hang items like bags, hats, coats, and other accessories to free up closet space," he previously told Best Life.

8 These sanitizing hand wipes

Let's be honest: Cruise ships don't exactly have the best reputation when it comes to hygiene. Since you're going to be in close quarters with potentially thousands of other passengers during your trip, it would be wise to carry sanitizing hand wipes like these with you around the ship. This product is a refreshing alternative to the harsh gels that became common during the pandemic, using peppermint, aloe, and eucalyptus to soothe your skin without leaving a sticky residue.

9 This magnetic portable charger

Your smartphone takes on an entirely new level of importance while traveling, serving as your camera, communication device, map, and means of looking up information on the internet. To avoid getting caught with a dead battery halfway through your next excursion, consider bringing a backup power bank that can keep you juiced up while you're ashore.

10 These travel binoculars

One of the best parts about being on a cruise is all of the magnificent sights you'll pass by and be able to see without even having to leave your cabin. Packing a pair of travel binoculars will ensure you don't miss a thing. This set is also small enough to easily fit into a day bag to take ashore during excursions.

11 This night light

The close quarters of a cruise cabin are difficult to navigate even with the lights on, but that becomes much more complicated in the dark. Avoid a nocturnal disaster by bringing along a nightlight to help you find your way around unfamiliar quarters. This model even features a dimmer, so you can adjust it to your preferred level of brightness.

12 These anti-nausea bracletes

Even the most seasoned sailors can get a little seasick from time to time. To avoid that miserable feeling during your long-awaited trip, bring along some Sea-band bracelets, which activate pressure points on each wrist to help alleviate nausea—all without the drowsiness some motion sickness drugs can cause.

13 This fleece beanie

If your itinerary takes you to icy waters, you're going to need to prepare for chillier weather. Stay warm while taking in the sights on deck and onshore with this fleece hat, which is made of four layers of super soft fleece for extra comfort and performance.

14 These multi-purpose clips

They may not be the first thing you grab, but experts point out that clips make plenty of sense on a cruise ship. Not only can they secure your towel to your chair on a blustery deck, but they also can double as clothespins to hang wet bathing suits in your cabin's shower for faster drying.

15 This pill organizer

Being at sea means you won't be able to run down the street to the drugstore to pick up any medicine you might need. This convenient case makes it easy to organize everything from daily medications to over-the-counter necessities that could come in handy during your sail. You'll be happy when you don't have to purchase that over-priced pain reliever onboard.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

16 This crossbody bag

Want to get off the ship fully prepared? A crossbody bag is essential for making your time ashore much easier.

"These are great to have for when you go on shore excursions because they are small enough to keep just the things you need when you get off the boat," Maggie Dorsky, travel expert and writer, previously told Best Life. "You don't want to be walking around the port with a huge bag for many reasons."

17 These essential oils

The sea breeze won't be the only thing you smell on your cruise. That's why Samantha Saenz, travel expert and founder of Eat Well Adventure Often, says that essential oils can come in handy during your sail.

"Not only can they help with motion sickness and headaches, but they also refresh cabin rooms," she previously told Best Life. "Last year, on my 15-day cruise, there were plumbing problems, and the essential oils really helped cover the awful smell."

18 This cover up shirt

You'll likely get a lot of wear out of your swimsuits on a cruise, but what about when you have to transition from lounging poolside to running back to your cabin? A flowy coverup can come in handy in these situations—and can even be dressed up with other clothing and accessories for meals and other activities.

19 These compression packing bags

One common problem with packing for a cruise is the variety of clothing options you'll need for a range of activities. Compression bags are a great way to maximize space in your bag. They're also good for separating outfits and organizing types of attire for easy unpacking once you arrive.

20 This travel umbrella

A good travel umbrella is always a good idea to bring along. This model will not only protect you from the rain on shore excursions but can also block out harmful UV rays on sunny days.

21 These handy lanyards

Regular cruisers know how important it is to always have your keycard onboard. A lanyard ensures you always have easy access to it, whether you're trying to get into your cabin or ordering a round of drinks from the pool bar.

22 This portable white noise machine

Cruise ships aren't the quietest places. Increase your chances of getting a good night's sleep by bringing along this portable white noise machine. Not only does it drown out noise during the night, but it can also be great for staying focused or getting a little privacy during the day. It even functions as a Bluetooth speaker for your music and phone calls.

23 This over-the-door organizer

It can be hard to keep a space as tiny as a cruise cabin organized. That's where an over-the-door shoe organizer can come in handy.

"This lightweight and packable accessory isn't just for shoes: It can be used to store small items like jewelry, toiletries, tour tickets, small electronics, and charging cords," Bucolo previously told Best Life. "This will help to free up counter space on the desk and bathroom vanity of your cruise cabin."

24 This warm jacket

If you're setting sail for cooler climates, there's no question you'll need the right attire to stay warm. This packable jacket is waterproof and windproof—perfect for braving the elements.

25 This soothing after-sun lotion

Spend a little too much time catching rays on deck? Soothe your skin with this after-sun lotion, which includes aloe to cool and comfort and cocoa butter to help nourish, moisturize, and prevent peeling.

26 This power strip

Cruise cabins can leave a lot to be desired when it comes to available outlets. This power strip is specially designed for ships, providing extra places to plug in your electronics. It even conveniently includes USB ports for your assorted chargers and other devices.

27 This packable steamer and iron

If you've managed to fit all the clothes you need into your suitcase for an eight-day cruise, there's a good chance they won't be in great shape when you pull them out to wear them. This travel garment steamer doubles as an iron, making it easy to remove wrinkles and creases so you can look your best when you head to dinner or a show.

28 These travel-friendly detergent sheets

The brutal truth is that most cruises are too long to pack a fresh pair of clothes for every day of your voyage. Bringing along travel detergent can be a huge lifesaver if your ship doesn't offer laundry service or you're hoping to spot clean items—especially bathing suits. These sheets are not only super easy to pack but are also made with environmentally friendly ingredients.

29 This card game

Between all the shore excursions and planned activities, you'll still need a way to keep yourself entertained onboard. Instead of diving in for more screen time, consider this deck of Italian Scopa cards. The simple yet entertaining game is a great way to kill time between ports or during rainy weather.

30 This sun hat

Protecting yourself from the sun's harmful rays sometimes requires more than applying a high SPF. This sunhat was designed to help keep UV rays off of your face while still being breathable. It's also waterproof, making it useful even when the weather turns.

31 This hanging toiletry kit

Cruise ship bathrooms are much tinier than hotel bathrooms, and you can count on there being much less counter space. Instead of rifling through your suitcase for every item, use this hanging toiletry bag to store the products you need.

32 These luggage tags

There's no type of travel where having an easily spotted and durable luggage tag is a bad idea. These silicone markers will ensure your bags make it on the flight to your port city and don't get misplaced in the cruise boarding process.

33 These kids' water shoes

These water shoes offer the support your little ones need to get around the ship or explore with you ashore, are easy to pull on and off, and dry quickly. They're perfect for making their way from the beach back to the boat in no time.

34 This facial cleanser

Though you likely can't pack your entire skincare arsenal, you don't have to stop your entire routine once you board your cruise. This facial cleanser from Kiehl's will refresh your skin in the morning, wash off sunscreen on your way to dinner, and remove makeup before bed—all without drying your face out.

35 This stomach medicine

While it's no fun on land, coming down with stomach trouble at sea is worse. Indulging in your ship's rich cuisine for every meal may cause some digestive issues, while it's also very easy to get sick on a cruise. Help quell any queasiness by taking along stomach medicine to treat those uncomfortable symptoms.

36 This travel jewelry case

One strategy for packing lighter for a cruise is to bring more jewelry and accessories to shake up your look instead of cramming your bag full of outfits. This handy case will make sure your most prized pieces don't get lost or jumbled en route. It even features convenient slots to keep your necklaces from getting tangled.

37 This packable clothesline

On a longer cruise, there's a very good chance you won't be able to pack enough bathing suits for them all to dry out in between uses. That's where a travel clothesline can come in handy: Simply hang it in your cabin's shower and attach your garments to get them ready to wear again in no time.

38 These flip flops

Whether you're walking on deck or want to look your best at a dressy casual dinner, a good-looking pair of flip-flops is a must-have on a cruise. These stylish sandals are lightweight and soft with a durable grip, making them a great option no matter what the conditions at sea.

39 This UV protection shirt

Want to make sure you didn't miss a spot with your SPF? A UV-blocking shirt is one of the best ways to avoid getting too much sun without relegating yourself to staying below deck during your vacation. This one is made from breathable, moisture-wicking material to keep you cool.

40 This anti-nausea medicine

Even those with the sturdiest sea legs can get a little queasy in rougher conditions. Consider bringing along motion sickness medication just in case the swells take a turn for the worse.