20 Best Travel Pants to Wear That Make Any Trip More Comfortable

Travel days require being as comfortable as possible. After all, no one wants to be trapped in an airport or on a plane in something itchy or restrictive. However, great travel clothing—especially the best travel pants—requires so much more than just comfort. Read on to learn what makes a great piece for days that you're on the go, and pro stylists' and travel experts' favorite travel pants for their own excursions.

What Are Travel Pants?

Travel pants typically refer to comfortable pants that are both durable and secure. They may be made of breathable materials, have zipper pockets, or otherwise lend themselves to sitting around or walking for long periods of time.

Things to Consider Before You Buy

Material: "Look for a pair of pants that are non-iron, made with a stretch material such as spandex or elastane, and that are predominately constructed from modal or cotton," says Wesley Cunningham, founder of the travel website World Wideyed West. "This will keep you looking crisp (no creases) and ensure flexibility and ease of movement during long periods of sitting."

Wool, which is breathable and moisture-wicking, is another great material to wear during the cooler months.

Color: "You will want to have darker colors to conceal any potential spills or stains along the way since there's always a chance of something spilling on you on an airplane," says Cunningham. "If you are using the blankets, this will also reduce the dark lint being visible on your pants too."

Pockets: If you want to keep important documents in your pants, you should ensure you have enough pockets and ones with secure zippers.

Function: Think about whether or not you'll have time to change after your flight. For trips when you'll want to deplane and go, wear a pair of travel pants that fit your next destination, whether that's a hiking trail or board room. Weather-proof and wrinkle-resistant fabric options are important to consider here.

Why Are Comfortable Travel Pants Worth the Investment?

Firstly, they'll make you more comfortable during your trip and keep your valuables safe. But they'll also boost your confidence. "Remember that people tend to treat those who are presentable and put together differently, so it's worth the effort to dress appropriately for your flight," says Cunningham. "I've had fewer issues at immigration and customs when not dressing very casually—it seems if you look like you mean business they tend to treat you that way too."

Best Women's Travel Pants for Long Flights

Price: $118.00

Material: Luxtreme

Pockets: Front hand pockets with hidden zipper pocket and card sleeve

Inseam: Varies by size

The Lululemon Stretch High-Rise Jogger comes in a classic tapered-leg silhouette and is made of nylon and lycra elastane.

"These joggers are perfect with a stretchy waistband that I can loosen or tighten over time, making the upfront investment worth it in the long run," says Ana Roberts, professional stylist and fashion editor at Top Trends Guide. "I've also found the brand really invests in durable fabrics and premium construction, with most of their pieces lasting me several years."

There are front pockets with a secure zipper and card sleeve and the pants come in both black and bone to match any neutral wardrobe. They are available in two lengths, 25 and 28 inches, and sizes 0 to 20. Some shoppers say the inseam is too short for tall women, so pay attention to length.

Price: $22.00

Material: Polyester, Rayon

Pockets: None

Inseam:30.5''

Looking stylish while boarding a flight doesn't have to cost serious cash. The Scoop Crinkle Kint Wide-Leg Pants cost just $22 from Walmart.

"They are light, flowy, on-trend, and I wear them every time I travel," says Kendra Hagerman, owner of budget and lifestyle design blog Kendra Found It. "I love that they feel like pajamas, but don't look like pajamas, and the crinkle material elevates the overall feel."

The pants have an elastic waistband and are made of a machine-washable polyester-rayon blend. To step them up, add the $19 matching top. "I've gotten so many compliments on this set," says Hagerman.

Price: $99.00

Material: Recycled Nylon, Nylon, Spandex

Pockets: Front zip pockets and side cargo pocket

Inseam: 27.5"

Athleta's Trekkie North Joggers are $99 and come in regular, tall, and petite sizes.

"It's like they took the best aspects of leggings (breathable, stretchy) and joggers (pockets, relaxed fit) and created a travel-ready masterpiece," says Echo Wang, CEO and founder of Cool Travel Vibes. "The fabric is magic—quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant, and oh-so-comfortable, making it perfect for long flights, spontaneous hikes, or exploring a new city—plus, the various pockets keep essentials close at hand, eliminating the need for a bulky bag."

There are two front zip pockets and a side pocket. The pants are made of nylon and spandex and the waist is elastic.

Price: $39.90

Material: Polyester

Pockets: Front hand pockets

Inseam: Varies by size

At just $39, the Uniqlo Stretch AlRism Jogger Pants are a steal.

"They look good, dry fast if you wring them out with a hotel towel, and they have deep pockets," says Phyllis Stoller, founder of The Women's Travel Group.

They come in five colors, but Stoller prefers the navy, black, and gray for travel to prevent stains. The 100% polyester pants are machine washable, come in sizes XXS to XXL, and have an elastic waist with an inside drawstring, and side pockets. One con: The pockets don't zip, so if security is an issue, you may want a different pair.

Price: $49.90

Material: Polyester, Rayon, Spandex

Pockets: Front hand pockets

Inseam: Varies by size

Sometimes, you need a travel pant that you can wear to a business meeting right after your flight. That's where the Uniqlo Smart Ankle Pants come in.

"Their versatility wins me over—they're comfortable enough for sightseeing, pack light, and even transition smoothly to more polished settings like a casual work meeting or dinner out," says Wang. "Also, the quick-drying material makes them perfect for unexpected weather changes or impromptu laundry sessions."

The pants are made of polyester, rayon, and spandex and have a cute tapered silhouette. Just like your favorite trousers, they have a zipper and button at the waist, belt loops, and two back pockets.

Price: $79.00

Material: Linen

Pockets: Front zip pockets

Inseam: 30"

For summer travel days, you can't go wrong with a pair of floaty linen pants, like Athleta's Retreat Wide-Leg Linen Pants. They come in petite, regular, and tall, in sizes XXS to 3X with an elastic drawstring waist and slits on the side for added breathability. There are even front zip pockets for security.

"I love the split at the hem which gives it a nice flow," writes one reviewer. "They are nicely tailored with zippers on the front pockets and the hip pockets are basted shut, which is a nice touch. These will be perfect for my trip to Morocco."

They come in four colors, including violet and black if you're looking for a dark color that could conceal in-flight stains.

Price: $95.00

Material: Recycled Nylon, Elastane

Pockets: Front pockets, back pockets, additional zippered seam pocket

Inseam: Varies by size

The PrAna Halle Straight Pant II was made with hiking in mind, but they're also a great straight-leg option for your next busy travel day.

"These pants are great for secure travel because they have a zipper seam pocket and they're made of rip-stop fabric, so you can keep your important documents and credit cards secure," says Melanie Musson, a travel expert with Clearsurance.

There are also front hip pockets, a left-side coin pocket, and back pockets with snap closures. They have a button waist and zip fly with an inside drawstring and belt loops and are made of a breathable nylon and elastane material.

Price: $139.00

Material: Cotton, Lyocell

Pockets: Classic five-pocket style

Inseam: 32"

Wearing jeans on a flight—even a long one—is possible as long as you choose a comfy pair like Good American's Good '90s Relaxed Jeans, which are a boyfriend style.

"They're loose and comfortable around the waist, hips, and upper thighs, making them an ideal choice for any kind of travel where you'll be sitting for long periods," says Roberts. "The denim is extremely soft to the touch so it never irritates my skin, and the design is flattering and feels already broken in."

A cotton blend fabric is a great choice for any mid-rise style. Wear them with sneakers and you'll be able to hop off the plane and go straight to sightseeing.

Price: $228.00ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Material: Cotton Poplin

Pockets: Front pockets, side pockets, and back pockets

Inseam: 31"

Cargo pants are trending, but they're also practical for travel. The Favorite Daughter Low Cargo is a stylist favorite.

"These cotton poplin cargos are my go-to off-duty pants for when I want to look a bit more polished without trying too hard," says Yenia Hernández Fonseca, stylist and contributor at Margo Paige. "You can easily pair these with a more tailored, heavy-weight jacket to ground the roomy fit."

They have a comfortable elastic waistband that sits low on the hips and front and side pockets down the leg for all your valuables. Plus, they're made of 100-percent cotton, so they'll dry quickly and breathe well.

Price: $68.00

Material: Nylon, Elastane

Pockets: None

Inseam: Varies by size

Leggings make a simple travel uniform, but you need to choose the perfect pair if you plan to be seated for a long time.

"My favorite is the TnaLife Cheeky High-rise from Aritzia because it gives off that put-together look," says Tannya Bernadette Moore, stylist and founder of The Closet Edit. "It's an easy piece to pair with everything, yet feels so soft—these are not super tight so you can sit easy."

The pants come in four lengths: short, regular, tall, and taller, and sizes 2XS to 2XL. Plus, there are 18 colors to choose from. These yoga pants have an elastic waistband and are made of nylon and elastane.

Price: $225.00

Material: Cotton, Polyester

Pockets: None

Inseam: Varies by size

Wide-leg pants, like the Suzie Kondi Zephyra Flare Pants, give your legs room to breathe. This pair with an elastic waist comes in a summery terry material, but they're also available in velour.

"It has a relaxed fit and features a high waistline and a flared silhouette, which works fabulously on long-haul as it elongates your figure while giving you extra room to move around and rest as needed," says Hernández Fonseca. "The ultra-soft terry is quite forgiving when it comes to minor wrinkles, ensuring you look your best from departure to arrival."

There's a matching cap-sleeve T-shirt and a sleeveless T-shirt if you want to complete the look. However, there are no pockets on these pants.

Best Men's Travel Pants

Price: $95.00

Material: Recycled Nylon, Elastane

Pockets: Left thigh zipper cargo pocket with double entry, concealed zipper coin pocket with elastic key loop, back patch pockets with flap at right pocket

Waist: Adjustable webbing waistband

The PrAna Stretch Zion Pants were recommended to us by multiple travel experts, so you know they're worth the hype (and the $95 price tag).

"These pants offer an abundance of pockets, providing ample storage for your essentials," says Kevin Mercier, founder of the travel blog Kevmrc Travel. "Durable, comfortable, and stretchy, they're an excellent choice for outdoor activities and adventures on the road."

The best part is, their functionality doesn't come at the expense of style. The pants look almost like a pair of chinos, but they're made of a nylon-elastane blend that provides UPF 50+ protection from the sun—and they're abrasion- and water-resistant.

Price: $26.99

Material: Polyester, Spandex

Pockets: Front zipper pockets

Waist: Full elastic waist

Available on Amazon, these polyester-spandex pants from TBMPOY come in a whopping 18 colors and only cost $27. They have a drawstring waist and two zipper pockets, with a jogger silhouette.

"These are lightweight (felt comfy yesterday outside doing gardening in 90* heat) I liked them so much that reordered for a total of 5 pairs," wrote one happy reviewer. "Super lightweight, extremely comfortable. They really feel as close to not having anything on. PERFECT travel pants. You will never feel stuffy," wrote another.

Price: $108.00

Material: Polyester, Spandex

Pockets: Front and back zip pockets

Waist: Flexible waistband

To keep your items secure, you'll need pants with zipper pockets, like the Mack Weldon Radius Flex Pant, which digital nomad Andrew Jernigan, CEO of Insured Nomads, says he relies on. "It can endure the elements, be stylish after long periods of sitting, and have a clean fresh look after extended use," he says.

The pants have a flex waist with belt hooks and are made of a polyester-spandex blend that's machine-washable. However, the best features are the stealth pockets on the front and back, which allow ample storage without bulkiness.

Plus, they're durable: "They're four years old now and still look like new," writes one reviewer. A con is that there aren't as many pockets as other pants.

Price: $118.00

Material: Recycled Polyester, Elastane

Pockets: Back and side zip pockets

Waist: Elastic waistband

A jogger silhouette exudes casual cool, and a four-way stretch fabric guarantees comfort.

"Vuori makes fabrics that are soft yet breathe well," says Bernadette Moore. "For men specifically, the Transit Jogger can take you from a comfy airport look to a sleek travel piece—you want a pant that has multiple uses and this one is the perfect for that."

It has a drawstring waist and four zipper pockets. The polyester-elastane material is quick-drying, moisture-wicking, and has UPF 30+.

Price: $85.00

Material: Nylon, Elastane

Pockets: Classic five-pocket style

Waist: Zipper fly

PrAna's Brion Pants were made for rock climbing, but they can go straight to business. The nylon-elastane pant has five pockets and is water-resistant with UPF 50+.

"They're sleek, wrinkle-resistant, and can easily transition from a casual day of exploring to a more formal dinner or meeting," says Jonathan Morgan, CEO and co-founder of Venture Smarter. "Comfort and style—that's the winning combo for me!"

"You can wear anywhere from golfing to most workplaces. They are lightweight and much more comfortable than jeans. They look like slacks but perform like workout clothes," writes one reviewer.

Price: $125

Material: Polyester

Pockets: Slash pockets, internal zippered pockets, phone patch pocket, utility pocket, money pouch pocket, zippered back pocket

Waist: Secret stretch waistband

To ward off pickpockets, you don't want to advertise that you're carrying around a lot of valuables. And since the Bluffworks Ascender Chino looks like a typical pair of chinos, they'll help you accomplish that goal.

"These pants are meticulously designed with hidden zippered pockets, ensuring the safety of your valuables," says Mercier. "Not only are they secure, but they also boast wrinkle-resistant qualities and a versatile style, making them suitable for both business and leisure travel."

They have 10 pockets, including three that zip.

Price: $65.00

Material: Nylon, Recycled Polyester, Polyester Mesh

Pockets: Pockets with hook and loop closure, zip-closed security pocket, mesh pocket bags

Waist: Partial elastic waist

If you prefer to keep your essentials on you, a cargo pant is the way to go.

"My go-to recommendation for affordable travel pants is the Columbia Men's Silver Ridge Convertible Pants," says Mercier. "These trousers strike a perfect balance between cost and functionality, featuring a lightweight design and zip-off legs, making them versatile for various climates. The moisture-wicking fabric adds a layer of comfort, which is crucial for those extended journeys."

They're made of moisture-wicking 100-percent nylon that has UPF 50 with multiple pockets including one with a zipper.

Price: $79.50

Material: Cotton, Polyester, CoolMax Polyester, Modal, Spandex

Pockets: Front pockets, zippered back pocket

Waist: Bar and hook closure with zipper fly

Chinos are a great travel pants option, especially if you have plans after your flight.

"I recently purchased Nordstrom's Slim Fit CoolMax Flat Front Performance Chinos for my husband and he absolutely loves them because they're stretchy, super comfortable, and still stylish," says Roberts. "He's worn them on several flights and because the material is breathable, he never overheats."

The pants come in seven versatile colors and are made of cotton, polyester, modal, and spandex, with a zip front and zippered back pocket.

Price: $119.00

Material: Cotton, Elastane

Pockets: Front pockets, back pockets,

Waist: Bar and hook closure with zipper fly

For a cool travel pant that still looks nice, try the Bonobos Stretch Weekday Warrior Slim-Fit Pants.

"They are perfect for traveling because they are lightweight, wrinkle-resistant, and most importantly, made from soft, easy stretch material," says Jessica Ross of The Mom Edit. "My husband can wear them straight from the office to the airport and still look sharp when we land—also, their lightweight fabric means they take up hardly any room in his suitcase."

The pants come in more than a dozen colors and are made of cotton and elastane (but mostly cotton, which makes them breathable!). There are four pockets and belt loops on the waist.

Conclusion

The travel pants you choose depend on the details of your trip and your style goals. It's possible to find a pair with a comfortable fabrication, secure pockets, and a polished look that you can wear from your flight to a meeting, depending on your priorities. For more travel advice, make sure to visit Best Life again soon.