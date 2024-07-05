The Ultimate Cruise Packing List: How to Pack Like a Pro

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of the best perks of a cruise is that your itinerary is already planned for you, making it easy to kick back and literally coast along during your journey. Still, that doesn't mean you can simply show up at the departure port as you are and hope for the best. No matter how long your sail will be, it's important to know what to pack for a cruise vacation so you don't wind up shorthanded during your time at sea. We've consulted the pros to compose a vacation checklist that will make filling your suitcase a breeze. Read on for the ultimate cruise packing list, according to travel experts.

Your Ultimate Cruise Packing List

No matter which cruise line you book, you'll still have to consider one extra step to ensure you have a few key items on hand as you set sail.

"Remember, you'll be checking your bags with porters upon arrival at the port," says Mandy Pullin, a travel advisor and co-owner of DPP Travel. "They will send your bags through a security checkpoint and then on to the cruise ship to be delivered later in the day. Unfortunately, you won't have access to your luggage until it reaches your stateroom, so definitely be sure to pack a carry-on bag for boarding the ship."

This bag, which you'll walk on board with, functions in the same way an airline carry-on bag might. "You'll want to include your must-have items, like swimsuits for the kiddos, sunscreen for everyone, and necessary medications or prescriptions," Pullin suggests.

Once your cruise trip is underway and you have access to your suitcases, you should have everything you need to be comfortable and enjoy yourself on your trip. Here are the cruise essentials no traveler should forget to pack.

Clothing to Pack for a Cruise

Naturally, your cruise packing checklist for clothing will depend on where you're heading. But there are still a few universal strategies to consider that can help make planning a lot easier.

"I typically aim to pack 1.5 outfits per person daily when I travel, but cruising is a little different," says Pullin. "You constantly change after a long day of activities for your casual dinner."

She suggests packing enough shirts to have at least one clean one for each day, which can include t-shirts. If your cruise itinerary takes you to warmer weather, Pullin recommends packing two to three pairs of shorts for a seven-night trip.

And don't forget dressier attire, such as slacks, jeans, dress pants, or trousers. "It is always good to have at least one pair as it can be cold at dinner, in the theaters, and outside on the decks at night," Pullin says. "Add an additional pair if you're attending formal events."

Footwear can prove slightly more tricky. "You'll want flip-flops for the pool and walking sandals, flats, dressy sandals, or dress shoes for dinner," says Pullin. "Always pack a few extra pairs for the kids if they get wet—which is why water shoes are a great idea."

Bringing a pair of comfortable walking shoes is high on the list for Michelle Osborn, travel consultant and owner of Outta Here Travels.

"This will make it easier to explore ports, participate in shore excursions that may include walking, and of course, lots of walking around the ship," she tells Best Life. "Shoes that can be worn with a variety of outfits—both during the day and at night in more formal settings—can help reduce the need for several pairs. Most importantly, you want them to be comfortable and fit properly because nobody wants to suffer from aching feet, blisters, or even a sprained or broken ankle caused by inadequate footwear."

Pullin adds you should bring along a light jacket or sweater to stay warm onboard. And you may need more layers, depending on your destination.

"If you're cruising to Alaska, you'll likely stop to view one of the many amazing glaciers at the bow of the ship," says Sondra Barker, a food and travel writer and founder of Cuisine and Travel. "It will be very chilly and it's always the cruisers who remember to bring a warm jacket who are able to enjoy the best views."

Pullin advises packing some casual sundresses for warmer cruises that can be dressed up for dinner with a shawl or cardigan. She also brings at least two swimsuits and cover-ups to allow them plenty of time to dry out in between wears. And while this checklist might seem like it will overwhelm your packing cubes, don't lose hope.

"This cruise packing list can be cut in half if you choose to use the laundry service on board!" says Pullin. "Many cruise lines offer a laundry package and it is usually worth the money to save on packing space."

Accessories to Pack for a Cruise

In addition to the right clothing, a few handy items can make your time at sea more manageable. First on your list should be a fanny pack, day bag, or small crossbody bag.

"These are great to have for when you go on shore excursions because they are small enough to keep just the things you need when you get off the boat," says Maggie Dorsky, travel expert and writer. "You don't want to be walking around the port with a huge bag for many reasons."

According to Osborn, a reusable water bottle is an eco-friendly and smart addition to your cruise packing list. "Staying hydrated is a must while traveling, especially in sunny, tropical destinations," she says. "Most cruise ships have water stations where you can refill your bottle, reducing the need for single-use plastics, and you can fill your bottle up before you leave the ship to explore the port."

Another cruise essential that often gets overlooked is a set of magnetic hooks. "First-time cruisers might not know that cabins on cruise ships are small in size when compared to many hotel rooms," says Don Bucolo, editor and co-founder of EatSleepCruise.com. "Luckily though, the walls are metal, allowing guests to use these magnetic hooks to hang items like bags, hats, coats, and other accessories to free up closet space."

Over-the-door shoe organizers offer the same benefit. "This lightweight and packable accessory isn't just for shoes: It can be used to store small items like jewelry, toiletries, tour tickets, small electronics, and charging cords," says Bucolo. "This will help to free up counter space on the desk and bathroom vanity of your cruise cabin."

He adds that you can add to this organization by adding clothes pins or magnetic bag clips to your cruise checklist. "These can come in handy for a few different purposes during a cruise vacation, but the most obvious use is to hang bathing suits and other small items to dry. Whether it's with clothes pins in the shower or with magnetic clips hung somewhere else in the room, this is an easy solution to a common problem," Bucolo explains.

Depending on your cruise destination, picking up some of the local currency before you leave can be incredibly handy and a huge time saver. "While drinks or merchandise purchased on many cruise ships are charged to your onboard account, we always suggest you still bring some cash with you," says Bucolo. "Small bills come in handy for tipping crew members or tour operators ashore. Plus, having local currency can be helpful for small purchases while exploring at a port of call."

Documents to Bring on a Cruise

If your cruise itinerary takes you to foreign shores, pack your passport—even if you don't think you'll need it.

"Technically, if you are doing a closed-loop cruise—leaving and returning to the United States—you can board with a birth certificate on some cruise lines, but I highly recommend you bring a passport," Pullin tells Best Life. "This will make it much easier if any issues arise when you are in port." She advises checking expiration dates on your documents, as some countries require the expiration to be at least three to six months after your travel dates.

Naturally, you'll also need your cruise ticket if you plan on sailing past your departure port. "Make sure you have completed your online check-in forms and electronically signed anything required by the cruise line," suggests Pullin. "This not only saves time and confusion at boarding but saves paper too!"

This pre-boarding ritual also extends to luggage tags—without which your cruise packing checklist will all be for naught.

"Cruise lines will email or allow you to download and print your luggage tags," Pullin says. "Attach these to your luggage on embarkation day, and they will allow the porters to deliver your luggage to your stateroom."

Pullin always suggests using travel insurance when booking a cruise, and you will need to have your policy information handy in case you need to make a claim. "The cancellation policies are not as lenient as other types of travel, and the weather is poised to affect most of your vacation instead of just arrival and departure," she says. Bring your policy with you and make sure you have your personal medical information as well.

Even if you've made electronic backups of these items, John Gobbels, COO of Medjet, an air medical transport and travel security membership program for travelers, says it's still best to print out all of your documents, too.

"Do not rely on being able to digitally access them," he warns. "You should have print copies of your cruise boarding pass, luggage tags, all insurance paperwork, and your physical passport as well as a printed copy. A lot of people keep a picture of their passport on their phone, but what happens if you lose both your passport and phone? And if you're traveling with a minor who is not your child, you'll likely need to have a notarized form signed by the child's guardian."

Hygiene Essentials for Your Cruise

Cruise ships have developed a reputation for the quick spread of germs and diseases among passengers due to tight quarters. Because of this, Dorsky says having sanitizing wipes in your day bag or fanny pack is a must.

"These are great to wipe your room and bathroom down upon entry," she says. "And having them on you person as well in a fanny pack is great when you go to the buffet because there's not always a hand sanitizer station easily accessible.

If you're still wary of overpacking or your cruise ship doesn't offer laundry services, Samantha Saenz, travel expert and founder of Eat Well Adventure Often, suggests you bring along a small travel pack of laundry detergent.

"It's great if you want to pack light and wash stuff on the cruise or to spot-treat clothing," she says. "Swimsuits can also get grungy on long cruises, so it's nice to give them a proper cleansing."

She adds that she also brings a small bottle of roll-on essential oils, like a rosemary and peppermint oil blend, whenever she takes a cruise trip. "Not only does this help with motion sickness and headaches, but it also refreshes cabin rooms," she says. "Last year, on my 15-day cruise, there were plumbing problems, and the essential oils really helped cover the awful smell."

Technology Items to Bring on a Cruise

Part of the beauty of a cruise vacation is that it can provide a much-needed break from screentime. But even if you're planning on switching on your "out of office" notification, there are a few gadgets that can be helpful when you're sailing

"I never leave port without a battery pack to charge my phone when off the ship," says Saenz. "Your battery goes quickly when you're out having fun in port taking pics and using the internet."

Bucolo says there's another surprising item you might want to consider adding to your cruise checklist. "Since you will be sleeping in an unfamiliar environment, it's a good idea to have a nightlight to help you in the dark," he says. "The last thing you want to do is trip and fall while attempting to get to the bathroom during the night. A rechargeable, wireless light is the perfect option for a cruise, but you could also pack a few battery-operated tea lights instead."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

What Other Things Should I Bring on a Cruise?

What you'll need on a cruise ship includes more than just items that will make your trip more comfortable. Pullin says prescriptions and medicines are essentials and advises keeping them in your carry-on bag.

"It is always good to have a few over-the-counter medications like Tylenol, Benadryl, and cold medicine to avoid paying the high prices seen on most cruise ships," she says. "Also, make sure you pack motion sickness remedies. Even if you think you won't need it. It's also available onboard at the sundry area of the cruise shops, but will cost much more."

Dorsky says this is where ginger chews or lozenges can help. "These are great when you might be hitting some bigger waves than your sea bands can withstand," she says. "Keep these in your bag as a backup if you get seasick easily or for other people who might need them. And they're also perfect for if something at the buffet doesn't exactly sit right with your stomach."

Sunscreen is also one of the things to bring on a cruise no matter where you're sailing. "You will need lots and lots of it and will not want to purchase it onboard unless you are independently wealthy," says Pullin. "And please note some ports or shore excursions require 'reef-safe' sunscreen, adding that a sun hat or UV-blocking shirt can also help.

Pullin says she immediately regretted dismissing a cruise packing list mainstay on her first voyage: A lanyard.

"Check with your travel advisor on how your cruise handles keys to the room, onboard purchases, etc. If they are using a card entry, a lanyard will be indispensable," she says. "Some cruise lines, like Virgin Voyages, have gone to a bracelet system, and it is much more user-friendly."

You might also be able to save some money by bringing your own adult beverages—if that's permitted. "Some cruise lines allow you to bring two unopened bottles of wine or six bottles of beer onboard per adult," says Pullin. "Check the policy prior to travel to see if you are allowed to bring anything."

You can also make your suitcase go even further with vacuum seal bags containing your outfit for each night, which Dorsky calls a "game changer."

"This saves so much space and will make your life 10 times easier when you unpack," she says. "Once you have your outfits sorted, you can also save space in the small closets by arranging the sealed bags with numbers."

But ultimately, Pullin says what not to pack is almost as important as what to pack for a cruise.

"Cruise lines are constantly updating their restrictions to what is allowed onboard. Be sure to check the prohibited list around three days prior to travel to be sure you're not bringing something that will be confiscated," she suggests.

Conclusion

Your cruise packing checklist will vary depending on where you're heading, but it should include a few core items. Besides preparing a carry-on bag with cruise essentials you'll need access to at your departure port, you'll likely need a few swimsuits, dress attire for dinners, and items that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

It's also essential to remember a pair of comfortable walking shoes and plenty of sunscreen—even on cold-weather cruises. Other items, such as a nightlight and magnetic hooks, can keep your cabin organized. And for more cruise advice, visit Best Life again soon.