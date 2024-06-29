The Best Cruises for Solo Travelers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While booking a solo travel experience can be intimidating, there are several benefits to taking on your next adventure by yourself. Traveling alone means you don't have to adhere to anyone else's schedule, or cater to their interests, and it allows you to push the boundaries of your comfort zone. So why not take on the high seas and book a cruise by yourself? It can be tricky to find the right fit, especially considering the single supplement fees that many lines charge for solo passengers, but cruising solo can be a great adventure. Looking to maximize your experience and get the most bang for your buck? Our travel experts say these are the eight best cruises for solo travelers.

1 Celebrity Cruises Alaska

If your wanderlust has ever inspired you to travel to Alaska, consider booking a trip with Celebrity Cruises.

"I just went on a cruise to Alaska with Celebrity, and while I did not go solo, I think it would be a great one for solo travelers," Samantha Oppenheimer, full-time travel blogger and founder of Find Love & Travel, tells Best Life. "Celebrity is not an adults-only cruise line, but they are not really known for families, so you will not see kids running all over."

She adds, "They are also a little more upscale and have a lot of entertainment on board, including a singles meetup, live music, dancing, and productions."

Even better, Celebrity Cruises has several single staterooms—and they're adding more with every new ship. The cruise also comes highly recommended by TikToker Jennifer Danielle, who calls herself "Your Solo Cruising Bestie."

"Celebrity Cruises is at the top of my list after experiencing the brand new Celebrity Ascent!" she writes in the caption of a Nov. 2023 video. "The ship is absolutely beautiful and the food, service, and shows are unmatched! The solo experience was perfect and I highly recommend this cruise line for a solo getaway."

2 "In Darwin's Footsteps" Galápagos Cruise with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions

Want to follow in the footsteps of Charles Darwin? Then an eight-night cruise through the Galápagos Islands is a must. Thankfully, this cruise with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions has no solo surcharge, says Andy Hayward, non-executive director of cruise agency Panache Cruises.

"It truly is the closest you can get on earth to being on another planet, and solo travelers will share the company of giant tortoises, blue-footed boobies, Galápagos penguins, and other endemic species," Hayward shares. "Back on board, you'll enjoy a purpose-built expedition cruise ship with plenty to keep your mind occupied: the services of an onboard expedition team, The Science Centre, incredible cuisine, and so much more."

HX Hurtigen Expeditions also invites solo travelers to an informal meeting where they can meet others traveling on their own early in the voyage.

"This is an opportunity for like-minded solo travelers to hoard incredible experiences together," Hayward notes. "There is no solo surcharge on this cruise, so solo cruisers pay the same per-person rate as everybody else. There are no solo cabins on Santa Cruz II, so solo passengers will have the same space afforded to those traveling in twos or even threes!"

3 Norwegian Cruise Lines

If you're more flexible with destinations and just looking for a line to book with, Samantha Linnett, travel planner and blogger of Discover with Sam, recommends Norwegian Cruises.

Having done a solo cruise herself through Norwegian, Linnett points out that the line's newest fleet of ships, like the Prima, have great options for solo diners.

"The 'standard' restaurants that everyone can eat at is food hall style, which makes meals super easy for solo travelers who are intimidated to go out to eat alone," she points out.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Beyond that, you can easily engage in all that the ship has to offer.

"The ships are jam-packed with fun activities that you can easily do solo (like go-karts and a virtual reality arcade)," Linnett says. "Norwegian's staff are the most wonderful, kindest people, and will actively chat and engage with you if they see you're alone as well, which felt incredibly welcoming."

They also offer studio staterooms for solo travelers, helping you avoid that pesky single supplement fee.

"Nobody should be penalized for traveling solo, and Norwegian Cruise Lines agrees," travel advisor Emily (@embarkwithemily) writes in the caption of an Oct. 2023 TikTok, noting that studio interior staterooms are available on seven of the line's ships.

"It includes basic accommodations plus access to their Solo Studio Lounge where they host parties and meet & mingles with other solo travelers," Emily writes. "The best part is that Solo Studio cabins qualify for two of NCL's perks, which includes: the beverage package, night of specialty dining, wifi minutes and shore excursion discounts."

4 Cruises on the Carnival Venezia

Another option worth considering is the Carnival Venezia, which sails from Manhattan or Orlando to the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada/New England, the Caribbean, or the Panama Canal.

This particular ship is highly recommended by TikToker and solo traveler @keeksthecreator. In an Oct. 2023 video, she shares her experience—and if you're the kind of traveler who enjoys a good party, she says Carnival is definitely the line for you.

"It's really important to choose carefully which ship you choose to be on so that you get the best experience possible," @keeksthecreator explains. "Now, I know that me personally, I like to party, and I like to drink, and I like to dance, and I like to be interactive. So I chose Carnival."

According to the TikToker, one of the best things about Carnival Cruises is the deck parties, especially the Sailaway Party, which happens the night of your departure.

"The Sailaway Party gets you started, and you probably already met, like, about three people before you even started," she says. "It's gonna take about two hours before it's no longer a solo cruise. I'm telling you, I met so many amazing people that, to this day, I still think about, and I have so many memories—and they're with people that I met from everywhere."

@keeksthecreator advises planning your trip in the spring or summer, and suggests booking your excursions through the cruise line for an extra layer of safety, especially if you're a woman traveling alone.

5 Virgin Voyages Dominican Daze

Virgin Voyages is another cruise line frequently recommended for solo travelers. According to Jihane Melissa (@jolly_jihane), a travel and lifestyle TikToker, the Virgin Voyages Dominican Daze cruise is a great option if you prefer to book alone. The trip is on the Scarlet Night ship, leaving from Miami for the beautiful Dominican Republic.

Beyond an amazing destination, Virgin is an adults-only line, so it should be at the top of your list if you're not interested in meeting kids or families on your trip. But just because they're aren't any kids around doesn't mean there's less to do.

"Virgin Voyages sailings are totally different from other cruise lines … you will never get bored on this ship between the spa, all the activities, the Pajama Party, the Scarlet Night party where everyone wears red, [and] tons of fitness classes all included," travel agent Jennifer Byrne (@thetropicaltravelers) says in an April 2023 TikTok recommending Virgin cruises aboard the Scarlet Night.

She continues, "They go out of their way for single travelers. As soon as you board and get in your cabin, you're gonna find a letter from the cruise line explaining where all the different singles activities are located. So, on the first day, you can go to their singles meet-up at one of their bars and meet a whole slew of people."

On top of this, they offer online groups that connect you with other single travelers before you even set sail, Byrne points out.

"If you wanna travel by yourself but you haven't done it before, or you're nervous about it, this is a great way to get your feet wet and try it out," Byrne concludes, citing her own experience and that of her clients.

6 Virgin Voyages Greek Island Glow

You already know that Virgin Voyages is your go-to option for a fun, kids-free cruise. But if you have broader horizons beyond North America, you can also set sail in Europe.

Want to see Greece on your solo cruise? Look no further than Virgin Voyages Greek Island Glow.

"The BEST way to visit Greece as a solo traveler is with Virgin Voyages," Jennifer Danielle writes in the caption of an Oct. 2023 TikTok.

She explains in the video, "I just returned from a seven-day cruise on Virgin Voyages, which departed from Athens and stopped in all the popular locations. I'm talking Santorini, Rhodes, Bodrum, and Mykonos."

The nightlife in Mykonos was unmatched, but beyond parties and island hopping, she saw "some of the best shows at sea" and explored the arcade.

7 Blue Danube Cruise with Riviera Travel

Also on Hayward's list is the eight-day Blue Danube River Cruise with Riviera River Cruises, taking you through Vienna, Austria; Budapest, Hungary; and Salzburg, Austria.

"If an intimate onboard atmosphere is what you're after, then a river cruise with Riviera Travel is just the ticket. Swap stories with fellow travelers and make lifelong friends, pointing out the beautiful scenery and stopping at an array of ports along the way—Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Linz, Esztergom, and Dürnstein," Hayward says.

He continues, "MS Thomas Hardy has capacity for only 169 passengers, so you'll enjoy the company and share the adventure of fellow cruisers in an exclusive atmosphere. Open seating at the restaurant enables solo travelers to enjoy each other's company at meal times, should they wish."

Even better, Hayward points out that Riviera River Cruises is "particularly respected in cruise spheres" thanks to their offerings for solo travelers, including smaller group sizes for excursions, welcome dinner and drinks, and a dedicated tour manager to guide you along the way.

"They also offer incredible solo prices starting at just £1,999 [$2,523] for an outside cabin on this iconic itinerary," Hayward shares. "There are no solo cabins on this particular ship, so you'll have the same space afforded to passengers traveling in twos."

8 Eastern Caribbean Voyage with Azamara

Rounding out the top recommendations for solo travelers is the 12-night Eastern Caribbean Voyage with Azamara Cruises.

"Azamara is a number-one choice for solo travelers, with small ships perfect for mixing and mingling with fellow cruisers in an intimate atmosphere, world-famous service from a personable and well-trained crew, and one of the widest selections of shore excursions available," Hayward says. "Above all, the atmosphere isn't stuffy—it's casually elegant and relaxed."

The Eastern Caribbean cruise is just one of Azamara's options you may want to consider, but this route is definitely worth the trip if you want to go stag.

"Enjoy one night in the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami before heading out to cruise the incandescent Caribbean region for 12 nights," Hayward shares. "Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Antigua and Barbuda, Guadeloupe, and the British Virgin Islands are your paradisiacal ports of call before returning to Miami."

However, there is a 25 percent solo surcharge, so you'll need to book and pay for a standard double room.