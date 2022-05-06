5 Best Singles Cruises You Can Take Right Now

Whether you're looking for a budget vacation or prefer a luxurious getaway, a cruise holiday is an excellent choice for single travelers. After you unpack the suitcase, a weekend or week-long sojourn offers an all-inclusive approach with onboard dining, entertainment, and accommodations wrapped into one price tag. Plus, cruising has a social element to it, with people from all over the world joining you on your floating resort.

Conversations flow easily at onboard bars, across dining room tables, and even within elevators. Someone asks where you're from and the next thing you know, you're swapping travel stories in the atrium or creating a team for the afternoon trivia challenge. Yet for singles who prefer solo time, a cruise getaway also offers spacious open decks, adults-only retreats, and privacy in more secluded areas.

Ready to set sail? Read on to discover 5 of the best singles cruises you need to take. And next, don't miss The 10 Best Places to Travel Internationally This Spring.

1 Feel safe with studios on Norwegian Bliss.

If the idea of alone time sounds appealing but you're curious about the security of sailing solo, consider a dedicated space ensuring an extra dose of privacy. "Norwegian Bliss has a specific area that houses multiple solo cabins called Studios," says travel advisor Robert Marcoux. "They even have their very own lounge area stocked with snacks and beverages, and acts as a private area providing a little extra security as only Studio passengers can access this area."

The Studio Lounge is also a great space for mingling with fellow singles if desired. Additional social opportunities aboard Bliss include racing others on the Bliss Speedway, joining a thrilling battle of laser tag, or adding yourself to a team during a trivia challenge. For the more leisurely cruiser, group wine tastings at the Michael Mondavi Family Wine Bar or mixology classes around the ship are sure to entertain and connect cruisers with one another.

Of course, one of the most important aspects of any cruise is its itinerary. Bliss offers an appealing variety of itineraries ranging from Alaska to the Panama Canal, so solo cruisers can explore natural and manmade wonders of the world equally. And no matter where the port schedule takes you, Bliss offers a fun-filled assortment of nightlife for those who want to dance the night away or take in a Broadway show.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Bask in luxury aboard Discovery Princess.

Set sail on the newest ship in Princess Cruise Lines' fleet and enjoy a dazzling dose of luxury aboard Discovery Princess. Food enthusiasts can sample world cuisine from Michelin-star and renowned chefs or take advantage of 24-hour bites and specialty coffees at the International Café located in the European-style Piazza (an around-the-clock social hub with rotating musicians and street performers).ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Discovery Princess is an art-lover's paradise with live auctions and a stunning gallery to peruse in addition to ship-wide public art displays. There are dance lessons, nightclubs, and a piano bar in a lively social space, so the choice is yours whether to mix and mingle or keep your own company during an immersive and educational cocktail storytelling experience. With wine country itineraries along the California Coast, immersive Cabo San Lucas sailings, and Love Boat-themed sailings in Mexico, there's a nice variety for refined solo travelers.

For a deluxe pampering experience, Lotus Spa offers an unbeatable hot stone massage among a myriad of other body treatments. Yet, one of the best deals on board is The Enclave at Lotus Spa, an adults-only thermal suite with an indoor hydrotherapy pool with cascading rain shower and therapeutic air jets. The space includes a Turkish-style steam room, aromatic steam chamber, and a heated dry chamber with detoxification properties.

3 Save on sunny getaways with Carnival Panorama.

Carnival Panorama offers an incredible value for single cruisers, and the vibe on board is all about fun in the sun. The dominant demographic tends to be travelers in their 20s and 30s, so making friends and socializing with others is easy. That's especially true thanks to a grand variety of social mixers in multiple venues. From deck dance parties with crowd choreography to trivia competitions, from single cruiser meetups to social club soirees, there's always a space for meeting others.

For those who prefer a quieter solo approach, the adults-only Serenity Deck is a blissful escape from the party atmosphere thanks to the 21+ quiet zone featuring sea-view hot tubs, deluxe loungers, and shaded cabanas for afternoon naps. Singles can also pick up new culinary skills in the Carnival Kitchen, take up mixology at The Alchemy Bar, or relax within the ocean-view Cloud 9 Spa thermal suite. The Library is also a stunning venue with ocean views and ceiling-high bookcases with the latest bestsellers, so bookworms can find a quiet nook for slipping into a hot read.

With its itinerary focused on the Mexican Riviera, passengers can take advantage of onboard salsa dancing or introductory language lessons or hop on a local food tour in ports like Puerto Vallarta. And, Panorama truly is a value-oriented cruise choice, with weeklong sailings starting from $294.

READ THIS NEXT: What You Need to Know Before Going to Mexico Right Now.

4 Enjoy the arts aboard Holland America's Nieuw Statendam.

When Nieuw Statendam sails through the Southern Caribbean, solo cruisers are in for dreamy destinations in addition to a luxury cruise experience. Amber Cove, a new port outside Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, is ideal for sunseekers. Summers here are brilliantly hot but even winter months reach into the mid to high 70s, meaning a dip in the portside resort-style pool is a welcome treat year-round.

This aquatic attraction, by the way, is complimentary for cruisers and features a lazy river, swim-up bar, and gorgeous seaside cabanas. Add that to full days spent exploring Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, and Turks & Caicos, and solo sailors will find plenty of Insta-worthy moments for snapping selfies.

The best part? Nieuw Statendam is a sophisticated ship with an inviting musical atmosphere. Solos can shake it off in the Rolling Stone Rock Room, mingle in B.B. King's Blues Club, and soak up the sounds at the Lincoln Center Stage. Throughout the sailing, get to know others through social meetups for singles, teachers, military, and LGBTQ+ or simply enjoy your own company during a wine tasting or cooking demonstration.

5 Try a perfect day with Royal Caribbean.

Travel advisor Marcoux says Royal Caribbean's interior studio staterooms are ideal for singles as they come with "a virtual window that is designed to show the passenger what is actually going on outside that window while cruising." Want a wider view? Solo studio options also include an ocean view stateroom with balcony.

One of the most appealing aspects of a Royal Caribbean sailing is the Perfect Day at CocoCay, a private island destination in the Bahamas. The destination offers ziplining, a pristine beach with cabanas, water park, helium balloon ride, and snorkeling spots. Trips to CocoCay are so popular, cruisers can even take a short weekend cruise with this relaxing destination as the focal point.

Prefer to increase your adrenaline? Test your balance with a surf lesson onboard FlowRider, a wave simulator on the ship where guests can hang ten with a 360-degree view of the ocean. After dark, meet fellow cruisers at a number of social nightclub venues with dancing, cocktails, and karaoke competitions aplenty.

For more travel news, check out The 9 Best Places in America to Travel to This Spring.