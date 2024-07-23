The 8 Most Scenic Cruise Routes You Can Take

When it comes to planning a trip that truly transcends the ordinary, there's nothing better than getting out into nature and feasting your senses on all of its splendor. Though there are many ways to do just that, picking the right cruise route is one of the best ways to witness the most stunning parts of this planet. Whether you're exploring the azure waters of the Caribbean's secluded coves, enjoying the rugged majesty of Alaska's glaciers, or traversing ancient fjords under the glow of the Northern Lights, cruise trips put the most scenic sites within reach—and offer luxury while doing it. Read on to learn which eight itineraries travel experts recommend for an absolutely unforgettable trip.

1 French Polynesia

French Polynesia is known around the world for its unspoiled beaches, gorgeous lagoons, volcanic landscape, and lush tropical forests.

Elizabeth Jordan, a travel advisor working with Global Travel Collection, says that in all of her travels by cruise ship, she was most impressed by one that set sail from the French Polynesian island of Tahiti. For clients interested in luxury cruises, she now recommends Silversea's Silver Shadow, which will set sail for an 11-day excursion in January 2025.

"The breathtaking beauty of untouched landscapes, green tropical forests, pristine waters, and multi-colored coral reefs will stay with you forever," Jordan says.

For a more hand-tailored itinerary, Mari Marks, a luxury travel advisor working with the same company, suggests choosing from a menu of Paul Gaugin Cruises in the area. These cruises range in duration from seven to 20 nights and span the five archipelagos of French Polynesia: Society, Tuamotu, Marquesas, Gambier, and Australs.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Paul Gauguin is the most experiential cruise option with this itinerary," Marks tells Best Life. "A top highlight is experiencing the majesty of Mount Otemanu."

2 Seattle to Alaska via the Inside Passage

Few destinations in America offer as much grandeur and natural bounty as Alaska, especially from the vantage point of its rugged coastline.

Dean Van Es, a travel expert and the founder and CEO of Fast Cover Travel Insurance, recommends Princess Cruises' Inside Passage Seattle to Alaska route, calling it a "spectacular" way to explore the region's top landmarks.

"With this itinerary making stops at many of Alaska's unmissable sights, it's excellent for seeing glaciers, wildlife, and national parks in a single unforgettable trip," Van Es tells Best Life. "One awesome highlight is the Margerie Glacier in Glacier Bay National Park. You'll get close enough to hear the ice cracking while bears and whales roam in the distance. Endicott Arm offers another profound sightseeing experience, culminating in the soaring Dawes Glacier."

3 The Greek Islands and Turkey

Getting around Greece can be difficult if you're cobbling together flights and ferries. This is just part of what makes a cruise the best way to experience the area.

Aaron Sutherland, founder of the travel site Jetsetter, recommends booking a seven-night roundtrip from Athens on Silversea, which visits Kusadasi, Mykonos, Syros, Nafplion, Rhodes, Crete, and Turkey.

On this particular itinerary, Sutherland says you can expect "sun-drenched islands, ancient ruins, picturesque villages, crystal-clear waters, and a rich history dating back to antiquity."

4 The Galapagos Islands

There are few trips more deserving of a spot on your bucket list than a cruise around the Galapagos Islands, located off the coast of Ecuador in the Eastern Pacific.

Sutherland recommends a 10-night expedition cruise on Celebrity Flora, which stops in 13 different ports and gives you ample opportunity to explore various islands and their rich natural offerings.

Sutherland says the allure of this trip lies in its "unique ecosystem teeming with extraordinary wildlife (think giant tortoises, marine iguanas, blue-footed boobies), volcanic landscapes, and pristine beaches."

5 The Southern Caribbean and The Bahamas

The Caribbean is a perfect showcase of nature's boundless beauty, boasting crystal clear blue waters, stunning white sand beaches, and gently swaying palm trees. Van Es says that cruises offer the perfect way to explore everything that the islands have to offer.

"As the world's most popular cruise destination, travelers are spoiled for choice when delving into the Caribbean for an island escape," he tells Best Life. "However, the Eight-Night Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day itinerary with Royal Caribbean is a stellar choice when seeking mind-blowing scenery."

This particular itinerary takes passengers to three of the most impressive islands in the Caribbean, he notes: "Featuring back-to-back days in Aruba and Curaçao, the endless sun and stunning shorelines make for incredible views. Plus, the cruise also includes a trip to [CocoCay], a gorgeous private island in the Bahamas exclusive to Royal Caribbean guests."

6 Indonesia's Raja Ampat Archipelago

Indonesia's Raja Ampat archipelago is often called "The Last Paradise," thanks to its electric blue waters and having some of the most thriving marine biodiversity in the world. Jeff Rottschafer, a trip planner with Adventure Life who specializes in Asia, says you'd be hard-pressed to find a more scenic backdrop for a cruise.

"Imagine verdant mountains and volcanoes covered in rainforest, fringed by turquoise waters with some of the healthiest coral reefs in the world. Indonesia's Raja Ampat archipelago is a snorkeler's paradise, and the already-remote location becomes even more intimate cruising aboard a small vessel of no more than 30 guests," he shares. "Options we book include itineraries aboard the Ombak Putih, a traditional wooden pinisi ship, and Aqua Blu, a luxurious long-range explorer yacht."

7 Norway, Denmark, and Iceland

Fjords are narrow sea inlets nestled between the steep cliffs of towering mountains—and they offer a grandiosity of scale that's hard to find anywhere else. Cruises through these extraordinary waterscapes offer unspoiled scenic views with more than a touch of drama.

Some of the most stunning fjord itineraries are found in Norway, Denmark, and Iceland, with stops in Bergen, Oslo, Copenhagen, and Reykjavik, says Marks.

Princess Cruises offers a range of itinerary options that touch down in these destinations—including one 14-day expedition that takes you in search of the Northern Lights.

8 The Dalmatian Coast

Several of the travel experts we spoke to highlighted Croatia's Dalmatian coast as another must-see destination.

"A boutique cruise is the best way to see what Croatia has to offer with all the islands in between Dubrovnik and Split," says Emma Woodward, a Goway destination specialist. "The sea is clear and blue—perfect for swimming. The Dalmatian coastline is glimmering and there are hundreds of craggy islands that captivate you as you sail past. The islands visited are steeped in history and great fun to explore."

Goway offers a cost-effective eight-day voyage that highlights the sites' Medieval history and stunning natural landscape, says Woodward.

If you'd like to make more stops along the way for sightseeing, Van Es recommends a nine-day, nine-destination route provided by APT. "The Croatian Islands offer some of the most stunning views in the Adriatic. Though Dubrovnik can get crowded during peak season, its soaring coastal walls provide outstanding scenes as you depart. Then, it's just a short sail to the charming islands of Korcula, Hvar, and Vis," he says.

"After docking in Sibenik—a breathtaking city in its own right—roaming Krka National Park's famous waterfalls is an awesome way to spend the day. This being a luxury yacht cruise, the more intimate setting is perfect for exploring Croatia's truly spectacular scenery," he adds.