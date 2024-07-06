7 Best Caribbean Islands to Visit

When you want to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, taking a trip to one of the best Caribbean islands can deliver the paradise on earth you've been dreaming of. With vibrant culture, delectable cuisine, and breathtaking sunsets, a Caribbean vacation is a feast for the senses. Whether you're exploring lush natural landscapes, snorkeling in crystal-clear waters, or dancing to the infectious rhythms of calypso, soca, or reggae, each island offers its own unique blend of beauty, charm, and intoxicating island culture. Read on to hear from travel experts about their most recommended Caribbean island destinations.

1 Aruba

When you close your eyes and imagine being on a Caribbean island, you probably conjure white sand beaches that stretch for miles and gentle ocean waves the shade of an exquisite Paraiba tourmaline. The palm trees sway just so, no one's in a hurry, and maybe you even catch a glimpse of baby sea turtles making their first journey to the water. In the beachfront resorts of Aruba, this particular postcard fantasy is a reality. It's no wonder so many people come back year after year.

According to Louise Bang, chief sales and marketing officer for Marriott International, in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), Aruba is most often celebrated for its consistently warm climate and pristine beaches. "Eagle Beach and Palm Beach are especially renowned for their powdery white sand and crystal-clear waters," she notes. However, this only scratches the surface of what the island has to offer.

Adventure seekers can enjoy windsurfing, swimming in natural pools and caves, hiking in Aruba's arid and cactus-filled desert landscape, and exploring Arikok National Park.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Wellness enthusiasts will also not be disappointed: You'll find everything from SUP yoga and pilates classes to meditative sound baths at this increasingly popular destination. Massages at Spa del Sol are another particularly transcendent treat.

Those looking for a truly unique stay in Aruba should head to Bucuti & Tara, an adults-only resort that seamlessly integrates luxury and sustainability (though it's the most eco-certified property in the Caribbean, you'll want for nothing there). This is the perfect place for a romantic retreat or honeymoon, but with so much to do, you could easily occupy yourself on a getaway for one.

Meanwhile, families will feel right at home at Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa, which offers a premium all-inclusive package, beachfront views, and ample amenities.

2 Anguilla

Anguilla is the perfect place to unwind, soak up the sun, and enjoy the natural beauty of the Caribbean.

"This British Overseas Territory is renowned for its world-class beaches, turquoise waters, and upscale resorts," shares Aaron Sutherland, founder of the travel site Jetsetter. He says visitors can expect "uncrowded shores, a sophisticated vibe, and a focus on culinary excellence."

Thrill seekers will also find heart-pumping activities to quench their thirst for adventure. Try kitesurfing, a speedboat tour of the island, or visiting during Anguilla Summer Festival, a lively carnival event in early August.

Sutherland recommends indulging in fresh seafood at Blanchards, exploring the underwater world at Shoal Bay, and savoring laid-back luxury at one of the island's stellar accommodations.

For ultra-luxury, set your sights on Belmond Cap Juluca, or for a more wallet-friendly vacation that still has plenty of frills, try Carimar Beach Club.

3 Antigua

Sailing enthusiasts should set their course for Antigua, known as the "Sailing Capital of the Caribbean," for an unforgettable maritime experience. Boasting steady trade winds, crystal-clear waters, and over 300 days of sunshine each year, Antigua provides the perfect conditions for both seasoned sailors and novices alike. The island's annual Antigua Sailing Week, a premier racing regatta, attracts sailors from around the globe.

Beyond the world-class sailing events, Antigua offers a myriad of secluded coves, hidden bays, and coral reefs waiting to be explored by yacht or catamaran. On land, Bang recommends exploring historical sites, including Nelson's Dockyard, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that highlights the island's naval history. You can also explore one of the island's 365 Beaches.

Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort offers the only overwater bungalow experience in Antigua, ensuring maximum time on the water. Alternatively, LaDell Carter, founder and lead travel designer at Royal Expression Travels, suggests staying at Jumby Bay Island for an all-inclusive, luxurious retreat.

4 Curaçao

Curaçao is another Caribbean island that's gaining major ground as a tourist destination. In fact, in 2023, the island saw a nearly 20 percent surge in visitors compared with the previous year. Many feel it offers the "best of both worlds," pairing a vibrant city life with striking, natural beauty along the coastline.

Bang says the island is "distinctive for its colorful Dutch colonial architecture in Willemstad, cultural diversity, and excellent diving and snorkeling spots," which she says have "accessible coral reefs and vibrant marine life."

A melting pot of cultures with influences from African, Dutch, Latin American, and Caribbean heritage, Willemstad is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a rich history to explore.

Stay at Baoase Luxury Resort for a secluded luxury getaway, or the Curacao Marriott Beach Resort, highly rated for its premium beachfront location, generously sized pool, friendly staff, and nearby nightlife along Sint Anna Bay's bar and restaurant scene.

5 Grand Cayman Island

Carter says Grand Cayman Island is renowned for its top-notch health and wellness offerings, exciting culinary scene, diving and snorkeling, and sightseeing destinations, including the otherworldly rock formations in the Cayman Crystal Caves, the seemingly endless Seven Mile Beach, and Stingray City, one of the only places where you can dive and swim alongside stingrays.

Visitors love the convenience of choosing Grand Cayman for their vacations. Not only are there direct flights from the East Coast that could have you sitting poolside within four hours, but the island's compact size—seven miles—also makes most attractions easily walkable once you're there.

"Indulge in luxury at Palm Heights, Ritz Carlton… or Kimpton Seafire Resort," recommends Carter. Or, for comfortable accommodations at a reasonable price, try Hampton by Hilton Seven Mile Beach or The Alexander Cayman Brac.

6 Puerto Rico

Beloved for its charming cobblestone streets, pastel-hued buildings, high-spirited culture, and scenic natural beauty, Puerto Rico is another top Caribbean destination to visit this year.

"Puerto Rico offers a blend of Caribbean culture and American convenience (no passport needed), with highlights including Old San Juan's colonial charm and the bioluminescent bay in Vieques," says Bang. Its vibrant culture blends Taino, African, and Spanish influences—all of which are evident in local music, dance, and cuisine, she adds.

If you choose Puerto Rico for your vacation, Bang recommends leaving plenty of time to tour the island's historic sites in San Juan's historic Old Town, especially significant forts like El Morro and La Fortaleza.

Maya Kapoor-Miller, travel manager at Dreamport, says that Puerto Rico is her top recommendation in the Caribbean for 2024: "From bathing in natural pools beneath waterfalls to taking in the gorgeous scenery from its many hiking trails, there is something to enjoy for travelers of all tastes and ages."

"If being in nature is something you enjoy the most, head towards El Yunque National Forest, the only tropical forest in the U.S. National Forest System," Kapoor-Miller recommends.

For an unparalleled luxury stay, nestle into the secluded Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Or, for a more local experience, check out one of the many boutique hotels in Old San Juan.

7 St. Barts

St. Barts, also known as St-Barth, St. Barths, and Saint Barthélemy, is one of the most sought-after holiday destinations in the world. "This tropical paradise is known for its upscale villas, high-end designer boutiques, gourmet restaurants, white sand beaches, and crystal-clear waters," says Kapoor-Miller.

The travel expert notes that what sets St. Barts apart is the fact that there are no direct flights from the U.S., meaning an ultra-exclusive, never-overcrowded experience. Most visitors arrive by private plane or yacht.

"St. Barts hosts some of the most impressive real estate in the Caribbean, with a stunning collection of ultra-luxurious private villas and five-star resorts tailored for elite travelers," Kapoor-Miller says. "The island also has an impressive number of world-class spas, and it truly comes to life at night with its beach parties and exclusive nightclubs welcoming A-list celebrities and some of the world's wealthiest people looking for next-level experiences."

Accommodations are predictably exorbitant, but for the non-celebrities among us, La Maison Fleur de Lune offers a memorable stay at affordable prices.