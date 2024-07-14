28 Breezy Songs to Listen to at the Beach

Heading to the beach? It's time to get your playlist ready. Whether you have a portable speaker or are looking to listen solo with some headphones, the beachy songs below are sure to get you in the right mood. They're summery. They're vibrant. They're simply the right summer vibe. You might even forget how sweaty you are. Don't forget sunscreen, though. It's one thing that more important than the right tunes!

Read on for 28 songs perfect for listening to at the beach and for an original Spotify playlist with all our picks. (Keep in mind that some songs include adult content and/or strong language.)

1 "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter

The song of summer 2024 is the first on our list. This single from Sabrina Carpenter includes somewhat nonsensical lines, like "that's that me espresso," but it's also extremely catchy and fun. Plus, the video is appropriately beach-themed.

2 "Rockaway Beach" by The Ramones

Let's head back to 1977 for this song from classic punk band the Ramones. The simple tune is all about hitching a ride to New York City's Rockaway Beach, which is a popular seaside hangout in Queens.

3 "Africa" by Toto

You need some yacht rock on your beach playlist. How about the calming sounds of Toto's "Africa," their big hit from 1982?

4 "Watermelon Sugar "by Harry Styles

Regardless of the real meaning of "Watermelon Sugar," this Harry Styles song is pure summer—as is its sun-drenched video.

5 "Summer Girls" by LFO

It's clear that LFO's "Summer Girls" is about a summer fling. What's less clear is what lyrics like "Michael J. Fox was Alex P. Keaton" and "Chinese food makes me sick" have to do with that. Still, it's a bop.

6 "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

"Despacito" was the song of the summer back in 2019, and it's still just as infectious today.

7 "Cruel Summer" by Bananarama

The 1983 song "Cruel Summer" by Bananarama definitely sounds summery, even if the lyrics are a little more of a bummer than most beach-worthy songs: "Hot summer streets and the pavements are burning, I sit around / Trying to smile, but the air is so heavy and dry." It's a cathartic track for anyone with the summer blues.

8 "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift

That's right. This beach playlist has not one, but two "Cruel Summers." And they're both worthy. Taylor Swift's 2019 track isn't a cover of Bananarama's, but an original song about a new romance.

9 "XO" by Beyoncé

This love song by Beyoncé has a fun, yet relaxing feel. Bonus summery points for the music video being set at the amusement park at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

10 "Holiday" by Madonna

Madonna's "Holiday" has overwhelmingly positively lyrics all about taking a holiday and "some time to celebrate." So why not take her advice? As she puts it, "It would be, it would be so nice."

11 "Summertime" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince

Before Will Smith became one of the most famous actors on the planet, he was a rapper in the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince. One of their biggest hits is about the hottest season and tells you what to do right in the chorus: "Time to sit back and unwind."

12 "Calm Down" by Rema

Rema's "Calm Down" is just irresistible and chill—which you might expect from the title. There's also a remix featuring Selena Gomez.

13 "Lust for Life" by Girls

This simple song is included for its sunny sound and featuring the lyrics, "I wish I had a suntan / I wish I had a pizza and a bottle of wine / I wish I had a beach house / And we could make a big fire every night." We're in!ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

14 "Honey" by Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's oeuvre includes a lot of love songs, some of which are very dramatic (looking at you, "We Belong Together"). This smooth 1997 dance track is a lighter one that's much more appropriate for a beach hang.

15 "Is This Love" by Bob Marley

Reggae is the ideal music genre for a day of sun and sand. Every summer playlist needs at least one reggae song, and we'd recommend Bob Marley's "Is This Love."

16 "Rude Boy" by Rihanna

Of course the most famous music artist to hail from Barbados makes great beach tunes. The lyrics of Rihanna's "Rude Boy" are plenty suggestive, and the beat will get you moving, should you want to have a dance party in the sand.

17 "Surf Wax America" by Weezer

This 1994 song from Weezer's acclaimed Blue Album is a punk rock tribute to the Beach Boys, who had a few popular surf-themed tracks of their own.

18 "Loca" by Shakira feat. Dizzee Rascal

A lot of Shakira songs have a fun and flirty feeling, but this one includes the lyrics: "Yo sigo tranquila, like I'm on a beach in Anguilla / Sippin' my Corona like it's nothin' goin' on." That would sound pretty good coming out of a Bluetooth speaker sitting in the sand, right?

19 "Summer Breeze" by Seals & Crofts

If the summer breeze makes you feel fine, then you definitely need this song on your playlist. This 1972 song has a soothing vintage groove to match its lyrics.

20 "Steal My Sunshine" by Len

It's impossible not to be in a good mood and transported back to 1999 (a simpler time for you, perhaps?) when Len's "Steal My Sunshine" comes on.

21 "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen

Do you remember what you were doing in the summer of 2012? Probably hearing Carly Rae Jepsen's bubblegum pop hit "Call Me Maybe" everywhere and struggling to not sing along.

22 "Feels Like Summer" by Childish Gambino

Come for the chill, summer vibes in this Childish Gambino groove. Stay for the message about climate change!

23 "I Ain't Worried" by OneRepublic

If this OneRepublic tune was good enough for the beach football scene in Top Gun: Maverick, then it's good enough for your sunbathing session.

24 "Heat Wave" by Martha and the Vandellas

This 1963 song from girl group Martha and the Vandellas is not about a literal heatwave, it's about falling in love—or at least lust. Obviously, it's a perfect song to listen to on a hot day.

25 "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X's ubiquitous debut was the song of the whole year, really, in 2019, and it's just as catchy five years later.

26 "New Rules" by Dua Lipa

Taking to the beach to try and get over an ex? Dua Lipa's "New Rules" could come in handy. And if you need some inspiration for your beach attire, check out all the looks in the pop star's pool-set music video.

27 "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee

"Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee sets a mood on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, and it's one you'll probably want to recreate by the seaside.

28 "When I'm with You" by Best Coast

The lyrics are mostly "when I'm with you, I have fun" over and over again. If that's a sentiment you want to share with your friends or your significant other while you take in some rays, add this Best Coast track to your playlist.