The 12 Best Honeymoon Destinations in America in 2024

Planning an incredible honeymoon is almost as stressful as planning your wedding day itself. There are a few ways to do it: You could leave a day or two after your ceremony or wait a few months to dedicate more time (and, let's face it, money) to the endeavor. Or, you could schedule a minimoon right after the big day and plan something more elaborate later. Whatever you decide, travel experts say some of the best honeymoon destinations are right here in the U.S.

These spots are beautiful and romantic; plus, they have lots of activities to keep you busy—or not, if that's what you're after! Most importantly, they're much easier to coordinate than an international trip, meaning you can focus more on celebrating your relationship and recent nuptials and less on navigating the nitty-gritty details.

Best Honeymoon Destinations in America for 2024

1. Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

This coastal destination is perfect for honeymooners who want to take it easy and bask in each others' company.

"If white sandy beaches, fine dining, wine tasting, cultural experiences, and a laid-back vibe are what you are after, look no further, as this charming European-style seaside town offers it all and a lot more," says Mercedes Zach, travel agent at ASAP Tickets.

"In fact, Carmel has more restaurants per capita than any other small city in America, including Michelin-starred Aubergine and more than a dozen wine-tasting rooms serving some of the best wines from Monterey County," she adds.

Walk its streets, and you'll find dozens of art galleries and boutiques, or hit the beach for a surf or scuba lesson.

Hotel Recommendation: "Tickle Pink Inn, Tradewinds Carmel, and The Quail Lodge are just some of the many hotels around the area that offer amazing couples retreats with pampering and relaxation for a perfectly romantic honeymoon ambiance," says Zach.

2. Kauai, Hawaii

Hawaii is a popular honeymoon destination for a reason—and a few of the travel experts we chatted with recommend Kauai, the oldest island in the state.

"It amazes with its untouched natural beauty and is perfect for couples looking to avoid large crowds and enjoy unexpected honeymoon experiences," says Zach. "Dive into crystal-clear waters, hike lush rainforests, marvel at cascading waterfalls, and explore one of more than 60 beaches that form the island's diverse landscape."

There are also activities like kayaking, zip-lining, and stand-up padel boarding, and the weather is moderate year-round (think low 70s in the winter).

Hotel Recommendation: "There are plenty of 5-star luxury resorts to choose from," says Zach. "Koloa Landing Resort, with 25 acres of lush tropical paradise, is my personal favorite, offering exquisite ocean-view villas and poolside cabanas for a very intimate and romantic adults-only honeymoon experience."

3. Key West, Florida

This Florida destination stays in the mid-70s through the entire winter, so you can have a beachy experience no matter the time of your visit. Stephanie Webb, travel expert and guide from TripShepherd, calls it her favorite U.S. honeymoon destination.

"This tropical paradise offers a perfect blend of stunning natural beauty, vibrant culture, and laid-back island charm," she says. "The crystal-clear waters, spectacular sunsets, and historic architecture create a romantic atmosphere ideal for newlyweds, with activities like snorkeling in the coral reefs, exploring the charming streets on bicycles, and enjoying fresh seafood at waterfront restaurants."

Hotel Recommendation: "The intimate bed-and-breakfasts and luxury resorts provide cozy and luxurious accommodations," says Webb. Try the Key West Bed and Breakfast or the Casa Marina Key West for each experience, respectively.

4. San Antonio

Head to Texas for an unexpected U.S. honeymoon spot. "The River Walk, a network of walkways along the San Antonio River, is lined with charming cafes, boutiques, and hotels, perfect for romantic strolls, and the historic Alamo and the beautiful Spanish missions add a sense of adventure and history," says Webb.

"Couples can enjoy boat rides on the river, dine at world-class restaurants, and explore the vibrant arts scene," she adds. There are also beautiful parks and trails to start your mornings with a romantic stroll in the year-round moderate weather.

Hotel Recommendation: The Drury Plaza Hotel San Antonio gives you great access to the River Walk. It's located in the former Alamo National Bank, giving it a palatial atmosphere—plus, a rooftop pool!

5. Miami

In this sunny spot, you can find the most energizing of clubs and relaxing of spas. In such a bustling city, there's truly something for everyone.

"Known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and luxurious resorts, Miami offers an exciting and romantic atmosphere where couples can relax on the sandy shores of South Beach, enjoy the art deco architecture, and indulge in the diverse culinary scene," says Webb. "Miami's combination of sun, sand, and sophistication makes it an ideal destination for honeymooners seeking warmth and excitement."

Hotel Recommendation: The Savoy Hotel & Beach Club in South Beach offers beach access and ocean-facing balconies. The building boasts Art Deco architecture and a chic outdoor bar and pool.

6. Niagara Falls, New York

If you're traveling in the winter, consider visiting Niagara Falls for your honeymoon. "The breathtaking beauty of the falls, especially when surrounded by snow and ice in the winter months, creates a magical and romantic setting," says Webb.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

You can enjoy the falls from the observation decks or a boat—but that's not all the area has to offer. "The quaint town offers charming bed-and-breakfasts, cozy restaurants, and unique shops," says Webb.

Alternately, it makes a great fall destination, especially if you time your visit along with peak leaf-peeping season.

Hotel Recommendation: The Sterling Inn & Spa is a four-star hotel with a farm-to-table restaurant inside. There are also several hotels near the falls.

7. Savannah, Georgia

This Southern city has historic cobblestone streets lined with mansions that are draped with Spanish moss and dotted with a series of garden-style squares.

"Downtown Savannah has the romantic River Street, complete with hotels, dining, rooftop bars, and shops, and I can't emphasize enough the romance that comes with walking hand in hand with your partner along these quaint historical streets, admiring the colorful homes, kind locals, and down-home Southern food," says Danielle Bonis, vacation travel advisor at Fox World Travel.

The city is walkable, but if you have a car, you can drive 30 minutes to nearby Tybee Island, which is a beachy coastal town.

Hotel Recommendation: The B&Bs here are some of the most stunning buildings in the neighborhood. Check out the Kehoe House or the Hamilton-Turner Inn. They each look over a different square and are near everything downtown has to offer.

8. Portland, Maine

This coastal city makes a fabulous weekend trip, and you could also extend your stay by driving either north or south for a tour of New England. "You'll experience lobster rolls and lighthouses galore," says Bonis.

Explore the culinary scene in Portland proper and head into Casco Bay for a sunset sail. For a more low-key vibe, you could take the ferry to one of the state's many islands, like Chebeague Island or Peaks Island. They each have a few restaurants and bars and tons of places to enjoy the ocean and the almost car-free streets.

Hotel Recommendation: If you're OK with staying a short drive from downtown Portland, book a stay at the Inn by the Sea in Cape Elizabeth. It has a sandy path that leads through bountiful gardens straight to the ocean. Or, hole up at The Press Hotel downtown, which is located in the former home of the Portland Press Herald.

9. Telluride, Colorado

Take your winter honeymoon to Colorado. "Nestled between rivers and trees, Tulluride is really beautiful and offers any couple more temperate weather, which is perfect for a honeymoon," says certified wedding and event planner Emily Coyne. "The area is great for fly fishing and other outdoor activities such as mountain biking and hiking, without being overwhelmingly hot for newlyweds."

Of course, there's also world-class skiing, so you can take out your post-wedding energy on the slopes and then kick back in the hot tub or spa when you're done.

Hotel Recommendation: The Peaks Resort & Spa is a luxe spot to rest after a busy day, whether you spend it exploring the area or booking back-to-back massage and facial appointments.

10. Charleston, South Carolina

Talk about a romantic city—this spot is known for its Southern hospitality and bucolic streets. If it's a lazy day spent relaxing on a beach that you're after, this destination has plenty of those, too.

"The city is brimming with architectural delights, and you can truly eat your way from one foodie hotspot to the next," says Loren. "I love that that city is pretty walkable or bikeable, and there are a number of boutique hotels or Airbnbs that you'll want to get lost in."

"I would absolutely add the restaurant Chez Nous to your schedule while here," says Loren. "It dishes up a new European-inspired menu every day—and is so romantic and so good, you'll want to come back every anniversary."

Hotel Recommendation: Enjoy this city's architecture even more by staying in a B&B like The Ashley or the Elliott House Inn. For a more resort-like experience, you could also stay on one of the nearby islands at Wild Dunes or the Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

11. New Orleans

There's much more to this city than partying. "New Orleans is unlike anywhere else in the United States and has such a dynamic blend of cultural influences," says Loren. "I encourage you to go beyond Bourbon Street—learn about the iconic New Orleans foods, what Vodou really is (the religion and culture, not the "voodoo" you hear about in movies), and learn about all of the city's history."

You can start with a food or cocktail tour of the French Quarter, then head on a walk through the Garden District to see the area's most beautiful mansions. Throughout your trip, you'll see bands of jazz musicians playing in the streets and adding to the fun atmosphere.

Hotel Recommendation: The Place d'Armes is a Creole-style building in the French Quarter, just a short walk from Bourbon Street. There's even a pool and cast-iron balconies.

12. San Diego

Consider this southern California destination for a mix of city buzz and beachy vibes.

"In San Diego, you've got so many diverse neighborhoods with unique characters and mom-and-pop restaurants, so there's always something to do, and it's a great destination for those that like outdoor activities like hiking, surfing, and great food, and wine, beer, or craft cocktails," says Loren.

You can also explore farther along the Cali coast if you'd like. "You'll be greeted with incredible vistas like Sunset Cliffs, La Jolla, Del Mar, Laguna Beach, and depending on how long you're honeymooning for, make your way up the coast to Santa Barbara, Big Sur, and beyond."

Hotel Recommendation: The Hotel del Coronado is an iconic beachfront fixture in San Diego. The sprawling resort opened in 1888 and has stunning interior details and a large span of ocean just for guests.