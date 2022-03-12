Vow renewals can be a special way to celebrate the many years you've spent with your partner. If you're looking to reaffirm your commitment to one another, planning a ceremony is a meaningful way to show how much you care for each on your own terms. Maybe you want to redo those quickie nuptials of your youth with a fancy affair or perhaps you're looking to reignite the passion by saying "I do" again, just the two of you on a beach somewhere. Read on to discover five places to renew your vows that may be even more romantic than the first time around.

1 Disney World, Florida

Disney World isn't for everyone, but for those who enjoy a trip around the world through Epcot and any chance to wear Mickey Mouse ears, the prospect of renewing your vows at the Magic Castle can be downright special. Whether one of your first dates was a ride on the Jungle Cruise or a stroll through the amusement park, Disney can be the perfect place for part two of your "I do's."

Should you decide to make your vow renewals a special event, the cost could range from roughly $5,000 to $20,000 according to Jaimie Michaels, editor of Disney travel planning site MagicGuides.com. Depending on how extravagant you want the affair to be, you can add photography, videography, flowers, music, Disney characters, horse-drawn carriages, and more. But if you prefer a more private vow renewal ceremony, doing something more low-key is an option, too. "Whatever you choose, Disney World will provide a light-hearted and magical backdrop to your vow renewals," he says.

2 Yosemite National Park, California

If you're looking for a spot to have your nuptials in the U.S. that is a little more picturesque than Disney, Yosemite National Park is a gorgeous pick. As one of America's 423 national parks, Yosemite is a favorite for wedding vow renewals and even has a chapel called Yosemite Valley Chapel. But that's not your only option, with its stunning scenery you'll be able to find the perfect landscape for your event. According to Dorothea Hudson, a travel expert with Clearsurance.com, "you'll find steep, jutting cliffs and pristine, breath-taking lakes," so the scenery is the perfect way to create an aura for a romantic celebration.

3 The Grand Cayman Islands

There's nothing quite like a beach wedding. And if it's your second-go-round with your sweetheart, it might be exactly what the two of you need. "The Grand Cayman Island in the Caribbean is famous for honeymoons, as well as vow renewals," says Hudson. "You can truly go all out here, with clear water and radiant, awe-inspiring sunsets on the beach."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Options abound whether you're looking for a ceremony at a five-star resort, a smaller luxury hotel, or even a private rental. In-between vows, you and your partner can go for a swim with tropical fish in Stingray City, peruse the shops in Georgetown, or lay on the island's white sandy beaches. No matter what you decide to do, you're guaranteed romance with the island as your backdrop.

4 Honolulu, Hawaii

Who can deny the romance of Hawaii? If you're looking for an island experience without traveling internationally, this could be the perfect place to get hitched to your partner again. "It's hard to beat a vow renewal on a beautiful beach under the sunshine with warm breezes," says USInsuranceAgents.com travel expert Melanie Musson. "Plus, there are several inclusive wedding venues where they'll take care of setting up and cleaning, so you can live in the moment."

With sunshine, blue skies, and Manoa Falls at your disposal, Honolulu's natural beauty is a draw for couples. And if you're looking to give your special day a little something extra, many ceremony packages include more region-specific elements that will make your "I do's" unique, like a traditional Hawaiian lei exchange and a unity sand ceremony to bring you and your sweetheart together.

5 Venice, Italy

If you're looking to have your vow renewals with a side of incredible pasta, wine, and gondola rides where you can take in the city, consider Venice as your romantic backdrop. "Venice, Italy, has beautiful canals with special [gondola] rides specifically devoted to renewing your vows," says Hudson, adding that it is "renowned as the most romantic city in the world."

In-between planning your special day, you can walk hand-in-hand with your partner enjoying gelato and exploring the city's rich history and architecture. And, don't forget to take in breathtaking views of the city from Terrazza Danieli.

