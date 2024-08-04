8 Amazing All-Inclusive Cruise Deals to Book Before They Sell Out

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While we often use vacations as a time to relax and recharge, the planning portion can be a bit stressful. Booking your accommodations and flights is time-consuming, and laying out your itinerary is even more involved when considering pricing and scheduling. One way to cut down on all of these steps is to book an all-inclusive trip, which ties up all of your essentials with a neat little bow. All-inclusive cruises are even more exciting, giving you the option to explore the ship and different destinations along the way.

"All-inclusive cruises are perfect for adventurous travelers who really want to do it all on their cruise—experience a shore excursion in every port, indulge in every specialty dining option, sample a variety of creative cruise cocktails, etc," Alisha dos Santos, family travel blogger of Adventure-Seeking Mom, tells Best Life. "[They] can also be worth it if you want the peace of mind of knowing that you won't get the dreaded bill at the end of your cruise with a long list of onboard charges that weren't included in your cruise fare."

But even if you've decided an all-inclusive is the way to go, you might not know which line to book with. So, if you're looking for recommendations, experts have you covered. Read on for the eight best all-inclusive cruises that guarantee a perfect vacation.

Consider the definition of "all-inclusive" before you book.

It's important to note that most mainstream cruises tout themselves as "all-inclusive," but that designation may not entail everything you think it does. According to dos Santos, these lines bundle "a lot of value" in their fares, which include your room, food, entertainment, and selected beverages. But you have to pay for extras.

"Cruise fares typically don't include alcoholic beverages and soft drinks, meals at specialty restaurants, shore excursions, gratuities, and other onboard extras," she warns. "If you're looking for a cruise experience that's akin to an all-inclusive resort, you'll want to consider luxury and small ship cruise lines. Keep in mind that all-inclusive cruises come with higher-priced fares to cover the additional amenities."

With this in mind, don't forget to do the math and weigh out your options before you book. If you don't drink alcohol, for example, you might want to book with a line that allows you to pay only for what you need. But if you know you want all of the bells and whistles, one of the following more inclusive cruise lines might be your best bet.

1 Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises are at the top of dos Santo's list.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"[Regent] is considered the most all-inclusive cruise line and also the most luxurious," she says. "The cruise line prides itself on taking all-inclusive luxury to a whole new level."

If you covet an ocean view, you shouldn't overlook Regent: All guests get an oceanview suite, 99 percent of which have a private balcony, dos Santos adds.

She also points out that your fare includes a host of top-tier amenities, including shore excursions, gourmet dining, unlimited premium drinks, unlimited access to spa facilities, valet laundry, WiFi, gratuities, and more.

2 Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a more inclusive line that's ideal for those who seek adventure.

"Atlas specializes in yacht-style expedition cruises with adventures for every kind of explorer, from cultural journeys and immersive epicurean experiences to polar expeditions to Antarctica, Patagonia, and the High Arctic," dos Santos explains.

With your fare, amenities include cultural immersion, gourmet dining, unlimited beverages including fine wines, spirits, and craft beers, pre-paid gratuities, and more, dos Santos lists.

3 Viking

A cruise is a great family-friendly vacation idea, but some prefer to travel without kids. If that's more your vibe, dos Santos recommends Viking as an all-inclusive option.

"Viking is a fantastic all-inclusive cruise option for curious travelers seeking an adults-only cruise experience focused on cultural enrichment," she explains. "The small-ship cruise line offers river, ocean, and expedition voyages on all seven continents."

According to dos Santos, you get a "destination-focused itinerary" that includes a shore excursion in every port and an onboard and onshore enrichment program.

"Additional all-inclusive Viking cruise amenities include beer, wine, and soft drinks with onboard lunch and dinner, alternative restaurant dining, WiFi, and more," she says.

4 Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises, a sister company to the well-known Royal Caribbean line, offers an all-inclusive-type experience as well.

"Think about the great entertainment that Royal has to offer—the super modern, innovative ships—think of that and put kind of a premium twist on it, and a little bit more adults-only focused, and that's Celebrity," Elisa, travel agent and founder of The Paradise Travel Group, says in a Sept. 2023 TikTok video.

Elisa notes that the line offers a rate with unlimited drinks, WiFi, and prepaid gratuities.

"I am a huge fan of Celebrity, I think it's a cruise line that a lot of people aren't really aware of, but once they get on the ship, they're blown away with how amazing it is," Elisa concludes.

5 Princess Cruises

Also on Elisa's list of cruise lines that give you the feel of an all-inclusive is Princess Cruises.

While it does "skew a little bit older," Princess has some of the best quality food and a relaxing atmosphere, she says.

"They also have an all-inclusive rate, which includes unlimited drinks, WiFi, and all that fun stuff," Elisa shares.

6 MSC Cruises

Looking to get the most "bang for your buck" when booking a cruise vacation? Jess, travel agent behind Vacations with Sprinkles, recommends MSC Cruises.

"When you book your MSC Cruise, you have the option to include drinks, including alcohol, and WiFi," Jess says in a Dec. 2023 TikTok. "There's still a lot of things that cost extra on MSC, but those are two of your biggest expenses taken care of right there."

7 Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is one of the more well-known names—and many also prefer this line for its Free at Sea promotion.

"You've probably seen them advertise their Free at Sea offer, which includes drinks, WiFi, shore excursion credit, and specialty dining," Jess says. "They often run incredible deals on airfare too. Norwegian is a fantastic mainstream option if you are looking for an inclusive cruise."

You also have the option to book NCL's Free at Sea Plus, which tacks on a premium plus beverage package, four meals at specialty restaurants, unlimited free WiFi (basic Free at Sea only gets you 150 minutes for a seven-night cruise), and an additional $50 off per tour for two guests.

8 Virgin Voyages

Last but not least is another adults-only cruise line, Virgin Voyages.

Jess notes that it's a bit "more upscale" and has a higher price tag, but it's well worth the investment.

"If you're looking for an incredible child-free experience that includes WiFi, food, basic drinks, and sometimes including alcohol, this is the cruise line for you," she says.

Virgin even advertises itself as "An Almost All Inclusive Cruise Line," which also offers access to group fitness classes, swimming pools and spas, and award-winning entertainment.