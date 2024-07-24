The Secret to Choosing the Best Cabin for Your Cruise, According to Travel Experts

Planning for the perfect cruise involves finding the right trip that fits your budget and packing your bags with all the essentials you'll need at sea. It also involves selecting the onboard accommodations that will best suit your party. And while there are no two travelers with the same wishlists or sets of requirements, there are some essential questions everyone should consider when it comes time to pick which room they'll stay in during their sail. Read on to learn how to choose the best cabin for your cruise, according to travel experts.

1 Find a balance between your budget and knowing what you want.

There are many different ways to cruise, from opting for full-on relaxation to keeping yourself busy all day and night with activities. So it helps to think about how you're going to spend your time on the ship when selecting your accommodations.

"On my last cruise, all I wanted to do was relax, which meant I would be in my cabin more often than not," Becky Hart, travel expert and content marketing strategist at Seven Corners Travel Insurance tells Best Life. "Having a room with a balcony was perfect for lounging and reading on my own. It did cost a bit more, but because it made my trip exactly what I wanted, it was worth the expense."

2 Check your room selection against your ship's itinerary.

One of the perks of taking a cruise is that the scenery outside your balcony or window will change from port to port. And if you do some research, you may be able to score yourself a better view than some of your fellow cruisers.

"One tip I rarely hear anyone mention is to look at the online map that shows your ship's itinerary," says Sondra Baker, a food and travel writer and founder of Cuisine and Travel. "It will show the direction the ship is sailing so you can see which side of the ship will have more land views. This is how I decide if I should pick a port side or starboard side."

3 Check out the deck plan.

Picking which cabin you want on your cruise comes down to more than just square footage and amenities. Often, you'll also want to consider where it is relative to everything else onboard. Fortunately, Hart says you can find the layout of almost any ship online.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Use the deck plan to pick a cabin close to the areas where you plan to spend the most time, whether that's the pool or kids' area, or near elevators if you have mobility challenges," she suggests. "Alternatively, use the deck plan to avoid certain areas. And if you don't want the noise of the pool, you'll know which end of the ship to request to steer clear."

One expert offers an easily applicable tip on how to secure a quiet spot.

"Regardless of type, the chosen cabin should ideally be located between two residential decks in order to assure a relatively serene environment," says David Yeskel, a travel journalist also known as the Cruise Guru. "The preferred location would have cabins on the decks immediately above and below it, insulating the accommodations from late-night or early-morning noise generated from nearby public spaces such as restaurants, clubs, pool decks, and more. In other words: It's all about location, location, location!"

4 The center of the ship can be best for avoiding seasickness.

Travelers who are more prone to feeling seasick can have a difficult time enjoying themselves if conditions aren't great on their sail. If you're concerned about turning green, you might want to aim to stay in a specific part of the ship.

"The best cabins for smoother sailings are going to be mid-ship and mid-level," explains Baker.

She warns that the front of the ship and higher levels tend to have the most motion. "I have experienced this firsthand. Even on a calm sailing day, there was so much motion at the front of the ship, that I was walking zig-zagged down the corridor," she says.

5 Interior cabins can be easier on your budget.

Just like in a resort or hotel, the type of room you pick on a cruise will be priced differently, depending on its size, location, class, or other details. Hart points out that interior cabins are almost always cheaper options, which can be fantastic for travelers on a budget. But before you jump at the chance to save money, consider a few things about your booking.

"There's a reason interior cabins are cheaper: They have no windows and, therefore, no views. They also tend to be quite a bit smaller than other types of cabins," she warns.

However, that's not necessarily a dealbreaker for everyone. "If you're a solo traveler, don't plan to spend much time in your cabin, or prefer the cocoon-like feel, you might love it," Hart says.

6 Look for some last-minute deals.

An interior cabin isn't your only option for saving money. Baker says some cruise lines will have special offers on specific types of room, such as ocean-view cabins, for similar rates. Otherwise, you can also try your luck by waiting to plan your trip.

"If you're open to booking a last-minute cruise that is 90 days out, another tip is to check out sites like Vacations To Go where you can view all the last-minute cruise deals at very good discounts," she suggests. "You can often find veranda cabins heavily discounted and inside cabins for only a few hundred dollars!"

7 Try to find a bigger balcony.

There's plenty of fresh air to be had above deck, but having even a tiny bit of outdoor space to yourself onboard is a huge bonus on any cruise. If you want a larger balcony, however, be sure you're choosing the right room.

"Not all balconies are created equal," says Maggie Dorsky, travel expert and writer. "Having a larger balcony can be a lifesaver if you want fresh air but might not want to make the journey all the way up to the main deck."

She points out that each cruise ship has a map you can use to see which balconies are bigger or smaller.

"Typically, the cabins at the back of the boat half of the boat tend to have larger balconies," Dorsky tells Best Life.