So many factors go into planning a trip: Budget, timing, and your personal travel style all play a role in curating the perfect getaway. Some people prefer a tropical destination while others crave adventure in parts unknown. Narrowing down the ideal location can be tricky, but if you're looking for guidance on where to book your next trip, astrology can provide some insight. Read on to discover where you should vacation, based on your zodiac sign.

READ THIS NEXT: How You Act in Love, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries need to be in the middle of the action. Because you're not afraid to step outside of your comfort zone, the best place for you to be is in a bustling and vibrant city. A quiet trip to the countryside or staycation won't have the fast-paced adventure you need to feel fulfilled. When it comes to travel, Aries are looking for good food, extraordinary views, and glittering nightlife to keep you entertained. Take a trip to Tokyo, Japan for an unforgettable experience. This city is known for its delicious cuisine, walkable neighborhoods, and rich cultural experiences. There's plenty to keep you busy during your time in Tokyo.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You're a lover of the finer things in life, Taurus. Good food and good company are at the top of your travel list. Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, so roughing it on vacation just isn't your thing. You prefer the comfort of silken hotel sheets and all-inclusive accommodations. That's why Milan, Italy is ideal for you. It goes without saying that the food scene is simply to die for, and after sampling all of the pasta and wine available, you can treat yourself to some of the best luxury shopping in the world or take in some eye-catching art in the city's museums.

READ THIS NEXT: The Worst Zodiac Signs to Travel With, According to Astrologers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You tend to prioritize experiences over material things, Gemini. It's not enough to just have breathtaking views, you need mental stimulation as well. A vacation for Gemini is an opportunity to have exciting new experiences and gain a new perspective on life. Consider a trip to historically rich Bavaria, Germany. Your curious mind won't be able to get enough of the landmarks, picturesque medieval towns, and breathtaking views of the Bavarian Alps. And if the countryside isn't your thing you're just a cog railway ride away from the capital city Munich, where nightlife and delicious food await.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You're looking for a vacation that feels like a home away from home, Cancer. Relaxation is the most important thing for you when traveling, so you want to stay somewhere that takes care of the small details for you and allows you to unwind. And as a water sign, it's important that the ocean is nearby for you to soak up some sun. If you're looking for something all-inclusive with a beachfront view, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic is the place to be. The white-sand beaches and turquoise waters are sure to send you into a state of relaxation. Known for its luxury resorts and tropical views, you'll enjoy postcard-worthy experiences for the duration of your trip. You won't want to leave this island paradise.

READ THIS NEXT: For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The vibrancy of city life makes you feel alive, Leo. You love immersing yourself completely in the local culture. Your ideal vacation will have plenty of activities and a buzzing social scene where you can let your hair down. A trip to Barcelona, Spain will allow you to be in the center of all the action. Award-winning restaurants, eclectic shopping districts, and live music will keep you entertained for the duration of your getaway. Barcelona has the best of both worlds: cosmopolitan city living and relaxing oceanfront views. Not to mention, the stunning Spanish architecture will make the perfect backdrop for your vacation photos. Between the local festivals, guided tours, and all-night dance clubs, there's enough in this town to keep you busy for weeks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're looking for a once-in-a-lifetime trip, Virgo. Active and curious, you need a getaway that's a real outdoor adventure. Your busy mind is always moving, so the ideal vacation for Virgo is packed with plenty to do and see from start to finish. Forget a lazy beachside stay, you prefer vacationing in a city that will keep you entertained. This year, try exploring the city of Cape Town, South Africa, and its rich history. Set against the gorgeous views of Table Mountain, there's a little bit of everything to do in this metropolis. Looking to see some local wildlife? There's no better way to experience the wonders of nature than with an overnight stay at one of many nearby wildlife and nature reserves. You won't find a better way to spend your next solo trip.

READ THIS NEXT: The 10 Best U.S. Cities Every Traveler Should See.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Aesthetics and a thriving social scene are your top priority, Libra. You're a social butterfly who enjoys finding the hidden gems of the world and learning more about yourself through travel. And, as the sign of balance, you need a mix of relaxing and mingling on your travels. That's why Mykonos, Greece should top your list of travel destinations. This tiny island is packed with a rich and vibrant history, as well as plenty of seafront cafes. Then, keep the party going at one of the many bars and taverns open until the early morning hours. You're sure to make friends everywhere you go.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

Whether at home or abroad, Scorpios are always looking to expand their worldview. You love to challenge yourself to step outside your comfort zone. So, your ideal travel destination will have plenty of mysteries to unravel and hidden gems to explore. You want to do a little bit of everything, while still enjoying some of your favorite creature comforts. Plan your next trip to Cairo, Egypt. This popular travel destination is the ideal blend of old and new world wonders, where you can enjoy a rich cultural experience that spans thousands of years of history. Don't forget to plan a full day to explore the Pyramids of Giza, the only one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still standing.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Type A Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

As the adventurer of the zodiac, it takes a lot to impress you, Sagittarius. You don't vacation, so much as you do travel. Sagittarius has a strong desire for thrilling excursions and mental stimulation. Sticking close to home or revisiting a city you've been to simply won't do. Sagittarius needs freedom and the ability to easily jump from activity to activity in order to be truly satisfied. A trip to Reykjavik, Iceland will offer that once-in-a-lifetime experience. To start, you'll want to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. From there, you can spend an afternoon (or two) exploring Iceland's many active volcano sights and breathtaking geysers. There's no shortage of natural wonders to explore here.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

For Capricorn, vacation is more than a change of place, it's a chance to leave the worries of work behind. This sign is known for a love of tradition and structure, so you prefer a cozy and comfortable trip over something exotic. A trip to historic Geneva, Switzerland, nestled among breathtaking mountain views and historical sights, is sure to please. Geneva is a center for culture and historical destinations, including a variety of local theaters, museums, and opera houses. And if you're looking to get away from city life for a bit, you're just a cableway ride away from stunning views of Lake Geneva, the Alpine peaks, and some of the largest vineyards in Western Europe. You'll be left in awe by the area's cultural attractions.

READ THIS NEXT: The Top 10 Cities With The Most Beloved Hotels, Says New Data.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Going anywhere too ordinary or touristy will bore you, Aquarius. You're the type who needs your vacation to be an adventure into the unknown. Mental stimulation and creative inspiration are the two most important considerations for Aquarius travelers. If it's a trip that anyone else can take, you're just not interested in going. Located on top of a mountain in the middle of a tropical forest, Machu Picchu, Peru is the ideal travel destination for rebellious Aquarius. If you're feeling up to the challenge, a guided tour along the Inca Trail hike offers breathtaking views of the ruins of Machu Picchu. This is one adventure you can't miss!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You're a dreamer Pisces, and you want to be as far away from reality as possible when vacationing. As a water sign, Pisces is the happiest with a tropical getaway. Sun, surf, and sand are an absolute must. You like to keep your own schedule on vacation, so the ideal trip for Pisces is to the sunny shores of Fiji, where you can mentally check out. There, you'll enjoy lush rainforests, wild lagoons, and world-class waves for surfing. Or, you can kick back and relax in one of their many bungalow resorts. If you're looking for a romantic getaway or an adventure-packed solo trip, you'll find it in Fiji.

READ THIS NEXT: The Worst Zodiac Sign to Invite to Your Party, Astrologer Warn.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.