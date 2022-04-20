TripAdvisor has become an essential resource for international travelers who rely on the reviews of others to book everything from hotels to activities and unforgettable meals at restaurants when planning a vacation.

When the travel site's users really love something, they bestow it with a coveted 5-star rating—which isn't easy to earn. Generally, reviewers take into consideration everything from overall customer service and food quality to room design and hygienic practices. That's why only a small percentage of hotels, resorts, and other lodgings are given the highest ranking.

Well, a new study courtesy of money.co.uk has analyzed all TripAdvisor reviews to find out which cities around the world boast the most hotels with 5-star reviews. Here are the top 10 cities with the most beloved stays, according to the findings.

10 Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria is brimming full of highly-rated hotels, per money.co.uk's survey. Out of 1,116 total reviews, 56 properties—or 5 percent of all hotels in Vienna—earned a perfect 5-star rating.

9 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

It comes as little surprise that Dubai has some of the best hotels in the world. According to the survey, 88 out of the city's 1,632 hotels (AKA over 5 percent) earned a perfect score from visitors.

8 Istanbul, Turkey

If you're seeking 5-star lodging in Turkey, make sure to stay in Istanbul. The country's largest city boasts the highest-rated hotels in the country. Three hundred and eleven out of 5,660 properties earned a 5-star rating on TripAdvisor.

7 Milan, Italy

When it comes to countries, Italy has the highest concentration of next-level lodging, per the survey, with three different cities making the list. Over 6 percent of the 964 hotels in Milan, the fashion capital, earned a 5-star rating.

6 Rome, Italy

Next up on the list of the top cities with the most beloved hotels in the world? Rome. The Italian capital (and home of Vatican City) has a whopping 7,924 hotels to choose from—the most on this list. Of them, 503, or 6.35 percent, are worthy of 5 stars.

5 Florence, Italy

Florence, the capital of Italy's Tuscany region, boasts the best hotels in the country, per the survey. With 1,874 hotels surveyed, 6.51 percent or 122, were given the top TripAdvisor prize with 5-star ratings.

4 Kyoto, Japan

The best hotels in Japan aren't in Tokyo, according to travelers. Rather, the city of Kyoto has the most adored hotels with 7.05 percent of its 1,858 hotels earning a perfect five-star rating.

3 Rhodes, Greece

Head over to the Greek islands for top-notch lodging. Out of a total of 1,323 hotels in the city of Rhodes, 7.41 percent were given five stars on TripAdvisor by travelers. In the same survey, the city was also ranked six out of ten overall and was given top honors for its nightlife, with 37.2 percent of nightlife venues earning top reviews, too.

2 Athens, Greece

For the best hotels in Greece, book a trip to Athens. Per the survey, the city features the second-highest number of 5-star-reviewed hotels in the world, with 11.84% of hotels deemed perfect by travelers. Athens also came in second for its nightlife, and is the highest-rated city in the world overall, according to the survey.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

1 Los Angeles, United States

Believe it or not, Los Angeles, California–the only city in the United States which made this list–took home the top honor for having the most 5-star-reviewed hotels in the world. According to the survey, out of 954 hotels, 161 (or 16.9%) earned a perfect rating on TripAdvisor. And there you have it—the top 10 cities with the most beloved hotels in the world!

