As a year-round traveler, I've stayed in hotels near and far and have naturally developed a list of personal favorites. While my preferred mode of travel is cruising, I also love immersing myself in one area and exploring local food and culture. But there is also something super relaxing about staying put and taking advantage of all that one specific resort or hotel has to offer. When going on vacation, location is important, of course—but so are the hotel amenities, eateries, and general vibe of a property. Read on to discover five hotels so amazing you may just never want to leave the property.

1 The Diplomat Beach Resort, Florida

The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida offers all the luxuries of a prime beach location but without the crowds found in Fort Lauderdale or Hollywood Beach. Instead, this decadent hotel is set away from populated areas on a quiet stretch of South Ocean Drive. The result is a feeling of secluded luxury with a dedicated beachfront to call your own.

Sure, you could partake in a complimentary yoga sessions or take a free resort cycle out for a spin, but this property truly is about basking in the sun and doing little more than enjoying your drink at a poolside cabana. The hotel features a property-wide infinity pool, beachside lagoon, and even a modest waterslide.

In addition to sunny spaces, the resort offers six tantalizing concept eateries you won't find along the busy beach strip. Enjoy an alfresco coastal menu on the tree-lined patio, modern Japanese flavors in a posh venue, or satisfy your poolside hunger with house-made tortillas and guacamole. But the best part is still to come: Rooms at The Diplomat include stunning ocean views, the comfiest beds ever, and C.O. Bigelow bath amenities for your morning refresh.

2 Fairmont Chateau Whistler, British Columbia

Whistler, British Columbia may be known for its ski culture, yet a stay at Fairmont Chateau Whistler is perfect any time of year, thanks to its amazing onsite amenities. You'll hardly notice the outdoorsy people as you slip into a plush robe and head to the year-round heated pools surrounded by evergreens and sky-high mountain views.

There's also an indoor heated leisure pool, indoor whirlpools, dry sauna, and two eucalyptus steam rooms, which means it's easy to feel luxe and pampered without even entering the spa. You could hit up the spa for some specialty treatments, but with these included amenities and two winter barrel saunas alongside a fire pit, you'll already feel like you're in mountain town heaven.

Food onsite includes farm-to-table options, bistros, and high-end cuisine, but the best meals at Fairmont arguably come from the in-room dining service. There's nothing like a cozy night indoors lazing by the ensuite fireplace–or taking in the fresh air on your private patio while nibbling on resort treats. Cheers to that!

3 Hotel Valley Ho, Arizona

Stepping into Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, Arizona is a bit like going back in time. While there's a classy, contemporary vibe to this venue, the distinctive architecture and vibrant color palette transports guests into the world of mid-century modern. Book a vinyl package with a Crosley record player in your suite, and you'll be twisting to hits from the 1950s and 1960s all night long.

During the day, lounging at one of two Instagram-worthy pools is a must, as is sipping on a crafty cocktail like the "It's Always Sunny Margarita." The sprawling OH Pool, which usually has a DJ spinning hits, is surrounded by daybeds, loungers, and cabanas, while the adjacent, smaller OHasis Pool is more laid back with a serene vibe under towering palms.

Guests here will find rooms and suites just as appealing to the eye as the overall architecture. Décor includes vibrant colors and fashionable accents tailored to this boutique property, with the addition of a furnished private patio or balcony. Guestrooms also include luxury bath amenities and a complimentary coffee bar, and there are no resort fees for any of this sophisticated swank.

4 Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, Hawaii

Tucked along the outer edge of the fabulous Kaanapali Beach neighborhood in Maui is Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, quite possibly one of the dreamiest resorts out there. That's in part due to the all-day, all-night pool alongside the ocean's edge and its remarkable onsite eateries and activities.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

With a 40-acre footprint along Kaanapali Beach, guests have immediate access to boogie board waves and dining, which comes with a fire-knife dance and a memorable buffet spread. During whale season, there are few better places to witness their migration, yet year-round leisurely snorkeling reveals an incredible host of sea creatures. Plus, there's a rooftop astronomy program onsite for taking in the majestic night sky.

Food options at the resort include Pacific-Asian flavors set alongside waterfalls, a poolside Hawaiian eatery, a tempting steakhouse, and an amazing Grotto Bar located between waterfalls in a cave set within the pool. One of the resort's best features is that every single guest room has a private balcony with views of the Pacific Ocean, West Maui Mountains, or surrounding lush gardens. Waking up here is like waking up to your own Hawaiian paradise.

5 Conrad Punta de Mita, Mexico

Less than an hour up the coast from Puerto Vallarta's airport, Conrad Punta de Mita is truly an escape from tourist traps and kitschy bars. While there are a handful of other resorts in the area, guests here will feel like they've escaped to their own private oasis. The expansive property has an air of sophistication thanks to open-air eateries and Zen-inspired walkways with garden sculptures aplenty.

Take a dip in one of three, ocean-facing infinity pools, or slip down the leisurely waterslide before enjoying an alfresco lunch at your poolside daybed. Stroll the beach, or ride horseback through the waves. As evening sets in, enjoy a sunset dinner on the beach with musicians performing local favorites. In between, you can broaden your taste palate with a visit to the mezcal and tequila barrel tasting room.

While Conrad Punta de Mita offers traditional rooms with crisp modern design elements, their oceanfront suites are truly where it's at for luxury accommodations. Guests can book a casita–a little home away from home–with generous living space indoors and out, in addition to the bedroom area. No matter which accommodation you choose, all come with premier bath amenities, an ensuite coffee bar, and stellar views of this secluded beach nook.

