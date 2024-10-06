I'm a Nervous Flier, and This Is My #1 Turbulence Travel Hack

Airports may have their downsides (security lines, need we say more?), but if you get anxious on planes, there is truly nothing worse than turbulence. A bumpy takeoff or landing is one thing, but unexpected turbulence mid-flight is enough to send shivers down any traveler’s spine. But did you know there’s a website that can help with that?

Nicole Sunderland is a luxury travel expert on TikTok ( @nicolemsunderland ), whose content ranges from passport tips and travel non-negotiables to destination bucket lists and itineraries. A self-proclaimed “nervous flier,” Sunderland also shares coping skills that she’s picked up along the way. In a viral TikTok video, Sunderland revealed that her number one hack for managing turbulence-related travel anxiety lies within her phone.

“I am a full-time traveler, and I am still very much a nervous flier,” Sunderland explained to her 1.5 million followers. “So, here is what I like to use when I travel: There is a website called Turbli and basically it is a turbulence tracker.”

Sunderland shared her screen to show viewers how the website works. Passengers can download a turbulence forecast for their specific flight path by entering the departure airport, arrival airport, and date of travel. From there, users select their flight number from a list of aircrafts with the same scheduled route.

The next page includes a comprehensive summary about the aircraft and route, possible thunderstorm encounters, and expected wind speed (including tailwinds, which can impact arrival time). As for turbulence, Turbli predicts during which hours of the flight you might experience peaks of “light,” “moderate,” or “strong” turbulence.

“Now for me, personally, using the site gives me that peace of mind of kind of knowing like what to expect versus just sitting in my seat and waiting for it to happen,” shared Sunderland.

A commenter on her video agreed: "I use this too. It helps to be able to say 'this will only last a few moments' and to have the data to back that statement up."

Turbli also has an interactive U.S. turbulence map where users can filter turbulence by region or state. Other features include a live flight tracker, interactive world thunderstorm map, and European turbulence map.

It’s important to note that Turbli can only generate turbulence forecasts up to 36 hours prior to departure. But either way, weather patterns can change on a dime so it might be worth checking the website again while you’re waiting to board the aircraft.