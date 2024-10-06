Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Air Travel
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

I'm a Nervous Flier, and This Is My #1 Turbulence Travel Hack

You might want to bookmark this webpage.

Nervous woman on a plane with her head in her hands
iStock
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverOct 06, 2024
Emily Weaver
Freelance Writer
Since becoming a freelance writer in 2019, Emily has developed significant experience covering viral pop culture ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

Airports may have their downsides (security lines, need we say more?), but if you get anxious on planes, there is truly nothing worse than turbulence. A bumpy takeoff or landing is one thing, but unexpected turbulence mid-flight is enough to send shivers down any traveler’s spine. But did you know there’s a website that can help with that?

Nicole Sunderland is a luxury travel expert on TikTok (@nicolemsunderland), whose content ranges from passport tips and travel non-negotiables to destination bucket lists and itineraries. A self-proclaimed “nervous flier,” Sunderland also shares coping skills that she’s picked up along the way. In a viral TikTok video, Sunderland revealed that her number one hack for managing turbulence-related travel anxiety lies within her phone.

RELATED: 6 Things Flight Attendants Won't Tell You About Turbulence.

“I am a full-time traveler, and I am still very much a nervous flier,” Sunderland explained to her 1.5 million followers. “So, here is what I like to use when I travel: There is a website called Turbli and basically it is a turbulence tracker.”

Sunderland shared her screen to show viewers how the website works. Passengers can download a turbulence forecast for their specific flight path by entering the departure airport, arrival airport, and date of travel. From there, users select their flight number from a list of aircrafts with the same scheduled route.

The next page includes a comprehensive summary about the aircraft and route, possible thunderstorm encounters, and expected wind speed (including tailwinds, which can impact arrival time). As for turbulence, Turbli predicts during which hours of the flight you might experience peaks of “light,” “moderate,” or “strong” turbulence.

@nicolemsunderland

Probabky my most used website 🫣✈️ #traveltips #travelhacks #turbli

“Now for me, personally, using the site gives me that peace of mind of kind of knowing like what to expect versus just sitting in my seat and waiting for it to happen,” shared Sunderland.

A commenter on her video agreed: "I use this too. It helps to be able to say 'this will only last a few moments' and to have the data to back that statement up."

Of course, there's a flip side to this, too. "I use this too. It helps to be able to say “this will only last a few moments” and to have the data to back that statement up," said another commenter.

RELATED: Delta Flight Attendant Reveals Sneaky Way Airlines Trick You Into Missing Your Flight.

Turbli also has an interactive U.S. turbulence map where users can filter turbulence by region or state. Other features include a live flight tracker, interactive world thunderstorm map, and European turbulence map.

It’s important to note that Turbli can only generate turbulence forecasts up to 36 hours prior to departure. But either way, weather patterns can change on a dime so it might be worth checking the website again while you’re waiting to board the aircraft.

The Latest

southwest airlines plane in flight
Assigning Blame

Southwest Fliers "Absolutely Hate" New Seating Policy

a crowded airport
Super Fly

Best & Worst Airports 2024

Waits River Village, Vermont with an old barn, white church surrounded by fall foliage
Leaf Peeping

15 Places to See Fall Foliage in the U.S.

2024 fall foliage map of the U.S.
Leaf Peeping

When You Can See Peak Fall Foliage

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.