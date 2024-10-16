Top 7 Wildest Reasons You Could Be Kicked Off a Flight as Passenger Says She Was Booted for Allergies

A traveler is calling out Delta Airlines after saying she was kicked off a flight for having allergies. TikToker Ellie Brellis was supposed to fly from Los Angeles to Boston to see a special allergy doctor, but didn’t make it off the ground. “I did all the things I was supposed to to advocate for myself so I could have a safe flight,” Brellis said. “Somehow I just got kicked off the plane for having an allergy. I don't want to be this person, I don't want to be crying, I just want to be on my flight home so I could see my doctor and figure out why this is happening.” Brellis was allegedly told by the airline she needed a doctor’s clearance before she could fly—something some people agreed with. “I am sorry you're going through this,” one person commented. “They feared you could have anaphylaxis on the plane. If there was any exposure, they wouldn't accept that responsibility.” While this is clearly a medical issue, there are other surprising reasons you could be kicked off a flight. Read on to find out what they might be.

1. Being Visibly Sick Shutterstock If you look like you might throw up, the airline can kick you off the flight.“While boarding, if a flight attendant can sense that you might be a little sick and about to puke, they can deny you boarding,” flight attendant Sandra Jeenie Kwon says in a TikTok video .

2. Being Visibly Drunk Shutterstock Looking and acting drunk is a big no-no. “I know some of you like to drink before a flight but just remember if you look way too drunk, we can deny you boarding,” Kwon says.

3. Going Barefoot Shutterstock Please keep your shoes on, on and off the plane. “I don’t know why you would do this, but people do,” Kwon says. “If you come barefoot, we can deny you boarding.”

4. Seat Belt Extender Doesn’t Fit Shutterstock If even a seat belt extender doesn’t fit, you may be asked to leave the plane. “For our larger passengers, if you cannot safely put on your seat belt with a seat belt extender, the flight attendants can deny you boarding,” Kwon says. RELATED: Passenger Gets Voted “Off the Plane”.

5. Looking Very Pregnant Shutterstock If you look heavily pregnant, the airline might not want to take any chances. “If you look really pregnant—like, really, really—and you don’t have a doctor’s note to prove how many weeks you are, or if you can fly, they may deny you boarding,” Kwon says.

6. Smelling Terrible iStock Stinky body odor or carry-on products could get you booted from the flight. “Before your flight it might be wise to get a family or friend to sniff you, because if you have bad body odor we can deny you boarding. If you’re bringing in something as well that stinks, we can deny you boarding for that as well,” Kwon says.