Disneyland Quietly Raised Prices by up to $125—Here's How You Can Still Score a Discount

Let’s hope Santa Claus has a few extra Disneyland tickets in his bag because the happiest place on Earth just got a whole lot more expensive. Disneyland implemented a minimum price increase of 5.9 percent for its single-day admission passes, effective immediately. Meanwhile, an increase of up to 20 percent is now reflected in the tiered pricing model for Magic Key annual passes. The unexpected price hikes were announced earlier this week, ahead of peak season, as reported by CNBC.

If you visit Disneyland year-round, you know the park is busiest during the holiday festivities from October through December. According to Magic Guides’ Disneyland Crowd Calendar, between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, and from Dec. 18 through Jan. 4, Disneyland and its sister park, California Adventure, experience “above average crowds” and “heavy crowds.”

Coincidentally, Disneyland’s updated ticket prices and increased annual passholder fees will kick in before the holiday rush.

The good news is that a basic, entry-level ticket to Disneyland will stay at its original price of $104. This is called a “Tier 0” ticket. From there, ticket prices will increase by 5.9 percent to 6.5 percent (or $7 to $12), per CNBC.

The price you pay will depend on the tier—there are six in total. The main difference between a Tier 0 and Tier 6 ticket is what time of the year you go (e.g., midweek during low-peak season vs. the week of Christmas). The price of a Tier 6 ticket jumped from $194 to $206.

Multi-day admission also spiked by roughly 6.5 percent. It will now cost $330 for a two-day ticket (previously $310), while a five-day pass now goes for $511 (previously $480).

Moreover, Disneyland’s annual passes come with a new (read: more expensive) price tag, too. The four tiers that make up the Magic Key program—Imagine, Enchant, Believe, and Inspire—have been hit with a six to 20 percent price increase , as reported by CNN.

The cheapest, Imagine, spiked from $499 to $599. The other three levels will increase anywhere from $100 to $125. Magic Key annual passes for 2025 will go on sale at the end of the year.

However, if you’re visiting Disneyland with kids in tow, you can still score a discount on your group’s admission.

For visits between Jan. 7 and March 20, 2025, children ages 3 through 9 can enter Disneyland for just $50 . The company announced in a press release that these discounted tickets will be available for purchase starting Oct. 22.

Additionally, Disneyland parkgoers can save up to 25 percent on room offerings at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. This limited-time promotion is for four-night stays between Jan.7 and March 20, 2025.

“There is nothing like a visit to Disneyland Resort,” said Jessica Good, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson, in a statement obtained by CNN. “We always provide a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, and promotional offers throughout the year, to welcome as many families as possible.”